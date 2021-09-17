It looks as if we will have fantastic weather this weekend for Railroad Days in Derry Borough! The festivities kicked off Thursday evening with the traditional Hobo Picnic at 5:30 p.m. at Railroad Heritage Park. Participants enjoyed hobo stew trackside while listening to music provided by Dave & DJ.
According to Pat Showalter, “We’ll keep the ball rolling from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday the 17th at Railroad Heritage Park with a bonfire and the music of local band Brang Em Bring Em. Hot dogs and drinks will be sold.
“Saturday’s street fair follows a parade over Veterans Memorial Bridge at 10 a.m. Beacon Sound of Homer City has arranged a weekend of live music beginning at 11 a.m. and running until 8 p.m. Featured band Steel City Yacht Club will close out the evening. Don’t forget to visit our caboose gift shop for T-shirts and railroad-themed novelties. Food and craft vendors will be placed on Chestnut St. and 2nd Avenue.
“Sunday morning brings our 5K Run/2.5-mile Fitness Walk at 9:30 a.m. Sign up at the race will be from 7:30 to 9 a.m. To pre-register, visit our website at derryrailroaddays.com for a downloadable form or use the link there for electronic registering at runsignup.com. Sunday hours will be from noon to 5 p.m. with Saddle Up closing out the weekend’s activities.”
The stage lineup includes: Saturday, Sept. 18 — Noon to 1:30 p.m., Boomers; 2 to 3:30 p.m., Walk of Shame; 4 to 5:30 p.m., I Want My MTV; 6 to 8 p.m., Steel City Yatch Club; Sunday, Sept. 19 — Noon to 1 p.m., Brang’em Bring’em; 1:15 to 3 p.m., Wildcard, and 3 to 5 p.m. Saddle Up.
* * *
The 2021 Derry Railroad Day parade entries include:
Color Guard Boy Scout Troop 352, Boy Scout Troop 305, Girl Scout Troop 81405, Derry Area High School Band, Ligonier Witches on Bicycles, TGZ Panther Cheer, Westmoreland County Little Miss Agriculture, 2021 Derry Ag Fair Attendant, 2021 Banana Split Princess, S&K Riders (horses) Bible Baptist Church, state Rep. Jason Silvis, Champion Martial Arts, Jaffa Lil’ Vets, Derry Midget Football and Cheerleaders, 1913 Gettysburg Reunion Band, Trackless Train, St. Vincent College Prevention Projects (B.Cool), Southwestern Pa Firefighters Pipe and Drum, Derry Area School Board candidate Erica Stoufer, Derry Township Supervisor candidate Rick Rupert, 4-H Dog Club, 3 River Ford Modwel A Club, Clint Roberts (Tractors) James Kowchuck Cars, Barry Davis 1948 Ford Truck, Lovejoy Trans Am, Petrillo’s Karate Campus, A.J. Meyers & Sons and Diamond Dolls.
* * *
The Derry Area School District invites all veterans, active military and first responders to join them as they salute our Heroes on Friday, Sept. 17, during the Derry Area versus Deer Lakes football game. Food and beverage will be provided.
To register, go to www.derryathletics.com, click on the “Salute Our Heroes” announcement and complete the registration form.
The schedule is as follows: 5:30 p.m., registration in the middle school cafeteria; 5:45 p.m., complimentary food and beverage will be served; 6:40 p.m., ceremony begins in the stadium, followed by kickoff at 7 p.m.
* * *
Hillside United Methodist Church will host a sub sale starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18. The sub sale benefits Hillside United Methodist Church in memory of June Kellerman Ehman.
Cost of the subs are $9 and may per purchased at the following sites: Taylor Trucking (Torrance Road) and Blairsville Tractor Supply (across from old Red and White (4-way) in New Derry.
Subs are supplied by Rinaldi’s Pizza Barn.
* * *
This announcement was sent in by Tish Rossi, president of St. Joseph Altar Rosary Society:
“An annual Blue Mass will be held at St. Joseph Church, 6 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 21, at 125 So. Ligonier St., Derry.
The Blue Mass honors all police officers, firefighters, public safety professionals, EMS and local county officials. All are welcome to attend this special Mass. A reception hosted by St. Joseph Altar Rosary and the Knights of Columbus will follow the Mass in the St. Joseph Parish Hall. All are invited to attend. For more information, please call Tish Rossi at 724-694-8309.”
* * *
This announcement is from New Alexandria Center for Active Adults:
“Join us for our open house, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24. We will have a variety of representatives joining us from different companies coming to provide us with information and benefits of their products and services offered. We will also be offering a variety of finger foods and punch.
“If you are a current member, you already know the benefits of attending the center. If you have never been to the center and have wondered what all a senior center has to offer, this is the perfect time to come in and let us show you all the ways attending a senior center can enrich your life. We look forward to seeing all of you and hopefully meeting some new people, that will choose our center, as their new place to be!”
* * *
This message is from the Derry Township Wrestling Club via its Facebook page:
“As we prepare for the new school year, the DTWC Board and Boosters Club is hopeful for a full DTWC season this winter. We are prepping to be ready for our wrestlers to return to the mats!
“If your wrestler is interested in the 2021-22 season with DTWC, please submit a pre-registration and interest form no later than Oct. 1.
“Formal registration, additional information and safety updates will be communicated on its Facebook page, via Instagram, and via REMIND as able. Please check back frequently!”
* * *
Dolores Hitchman writes in to announce that the Derry Area High School Class of 1971 will hold its 50th year reunion at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at Denunzio’s Italian Chophouse, located at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport.
Cost of the event is $35 per person. For more information, call Dee Hitchman at 724-7260335 or Rick Allison at 412-855-4356.
* * *
Anita Orazio Kahl writes in:
“The Kingston Vets are wonderful for allowing us hold the class there, but they have nothing else to do with the class. Please don’t call them with questions. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact me at akahl352@gmail.com, Anita Orazio Kahl on Facebook or messager, or you can call me at 724-539-2615.
“You do not have to be a member of the club to attend the class, and it’s completely free. Bring your yarn and hook(s) and join us.
“Thank you again in advance.”
* * *
In July, members of Derry Area High School and Middle School Choir members were personally invited by state Rep. Jason Silvis to participate in a summer performance for the 2021 Disability Awareness Day at Keystone State Park. The choir performed “God Bless of America,” “The Champion,” “This is Me,” “Jolene” and “This Land is Your Land.”
Participants included: Liam McMahen, Frank Orzehowski, Kate Thomas, Kameryn Dunlap, Mikaela Shine, Breannah Zajdel, Abigail Bolen, Victoria Tumulty, Samantha Ellenberger, Piper Anke and teacher Mrs. Smith.
* * *
Have a great weekend!
* * *
Derry Diary items may be mailed to liberoni@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.