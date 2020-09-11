The Derry Area Trojans will take the football field for the first time this season at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, for the team’s home opener against North Catholic. It will also mark the first game for new head coach Vince Skillings.
Just a reminder that the school district will be following all the mandatory coronavirus (COVID-19) guidelines. For more information on the guidelines, visit the Derry Area School District’s athletic website.
The school district will ENFORCE all guidelines. Spectators who are not approved to be at the stadium will be asked to leave. In addition, spectators will not be allowed outside the fencing area around the stadium.
Violating these guidelines could result in not only the Trojans forfeiting the game, but also the season. So, please be respectful for our young athletes and their right to play high school sports.
If you would like the watch the game on the internet, it will be broadcast on the Westmoreland Sports Newtork, with play-by-play announcer John Flickinger and color analyst Bob Lasinski. The pregame show begins at 6:20 p.m.
* * *
Derry Borough K-9 Support T-shirts and hoodies are here!
For anyone who pre-ordered, invoices were sent out this week. In addition, anyone who would like to pick up their order, or if you would like to purchase an order while supplies are still available, workers will be setting up shop outside the police station between noon and 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12. Please remember to social distance and wear a mask! T-shirts are $20 and hoodies start at $40 (larger sizes 2XL and up will be an additional cost by size). We hope to see you there!
* * *
The Derry Area School District 21st Century Community Learning Center Program Director Debbie Gray would like to share that the after-school program best known as “aft3r@dasd” is being offered virtually throughout the month of September. The 21st CCLC instructors have been busy preparing STEM activities for the students. The program is free to students in the Derry Area School District K-12. Homework help, enrichment and targeted tutoring services are available to the students.
To register go to cclc.dasd.us. A follow-up email will be sent upon registration.
For more information, email Debbie at dgray@dasd.us
Sign up today!
* * *
The Hillside United Methodist Church is having a sub sale in memory of June Kellerman Ehman beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12.
Subs are $9 each and can be purchased at the following sites: Taylor Trucking on Torrance Road, Blairsville Tractor Supply and the district magistrate office on Route 982 in Bradenville. Subs are being supplied by Ronaldo’s Pizza Barn.
* * *
Derry’s annual Railroad Days festival is just one week away and will take place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20.
This year will mark the 31st year for the prestigious event. However, there will be a few changes to this year’s event, as the Hobo Picnic and the bonfire have been canceled. The Hobo Picnic has taken place the Thursday before the festival while the bonfire was held the following night.
A parade will kickoff the festivities at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19. The parade route is scheduled to begin at A.V. Germano Hall in Derry Borough and proceed across Veterans Memorial Bridge.
Food, craft and sales vendors will be on hand during the two-day event and will be located on South Chestnut Street and East Second Avenue.
Entertainment will also play a major role during the festivities on the main stage, located in the First Commonwealth Bank parking lot beside Mossback Park. The parking area will contain chairs and picnic tables that will be spread apart to maintain social distancing.
A couple of the top headliners to perform include The Steel City Yacht Club and The Andy Davis Band.
The Steel City Yacht Club is scheduled to perform at 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, and the Andy Davis Band is set to take the stage 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20.
Pandemic safety precautions and guidelines will be in place during the festival, and hand sanitizer will be available at vendor booths. In addition, signs will placed throughout area reminding the public of safety guidelines and precautions.
The public will not be permitted to access the municipal building’s restrooms during the festival. However, portable toilets will be provided.
The caboose gift shop will be open to the public under social distancing guidelines. Masks will also be encouraged to wear.
More information about the festival and forms for vendors and sponsors can be obtained on the Derry Railroad Days Facebook page.
* * *
Latrobe Elks Lodge 907 will be presenting a check for $2,000 to the Westmoreland County Food Bank. In these trying times, the food bank is in desperate need of high protein, non-perishable items to help feed the many families that are dependent upon their services.
Along with the monetary donation it is offering, the lodge will be conducting a food drive through Friday, Sept. 11.
They are in need of the following items: canned tuna and chicken, peanut butter, cereal, canned vegetables, and macaroni and cheese. Please no damaged or expired products.
All donations can be dropped off at the lodge pavilion. Food items may also be ordered from Amazon Prime. They will ship direct to the lodge on your behalf.
You may use the following website to do your shopping from home: https://amzn.to/3hBzX14.
“Thank you for your consideration and your continued support of Lodge 907,” the lodge noted. “Early next month we hope to announce a joint venture with the Derry Area School District that we are very excited about. Stay safe and protect one another.”
* *
Derry Borough Council meetings will hold its work sessions and regular monthly meetings for the remainder of 2020 at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at A.V. Germano Hall, located at 100 W. Second St., Derry.
Work sessions are scheduled for Oct. 6, Nov. 20 and Dec. 1. The regular monthly meetings are set for Oct. 13, Nov. 17 and Dec. 8.
* * *
The next Derry Area School Board work session will be held at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 24 in the middle school auditorium. The regularly monthly meeting will be held the following week on Oct. 1.
* * *
The Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce wants you to show off your #SocialGood by donating your gently worn, used and new shoes to its #ShoeDrive fundraiser. Every pair you donate turns into funds for the Chamber, is kept out of landfills and helps micro-entrepreneurs around the world. Shoes will be accepted through Sept. 31.
Have a great weekend, and let’s go Trojans!
* * *
Derry Diary items may be emailed to liberoni@aol.com.
