Betty Roble writes in with a concert invitation:
“On Saturday, Oct. 8, at 2 p.m., the inaugural Derry Area School District Alumni Band concert will be held in the Derry Area Middle School auditorium. Admission is free. Karen (Slade) Kerin, recently retired band teacher, will be conducting some of her former students as well as other Derry alumni. Come and enjoy some good music, entertainment and fellowship. What better way to say ‘thank you’ to Mrs. Kerin for the many years she inspired music in the district than by attending this concert? Hope to see everyone there.”
***
Teri Sauers, administrative assistant for the Derry First United Methodist Church, sent in the following messages:
The Derry First United Methodist Church is hosting a stuffed pork chop dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28. The cost of the dinner is $12.
The menu is stuffed pork chop, mashed potatoes, applesauce, rolls and homemade dessert. You can reserve your dinner by calling 724-694-8333 Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Last day to reserve a dinner is Oct. 26.
In addition, Derry First UMC will host its monthly Ladies Luncheon Tuesday, Oct. 11, at noon. Join them for great food and great conversation. This is a free lunch. They hope to see you there.
***
Spaghetti dinner tickets are now on sale. Tickets will be available at the high school office now until Oct. 21. You can also purchase your tickets at the home football game this Friday, Oct. 7, by the main entrance.
The spaghetti dinner will be held from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 21 at the high school cafeteria.
Cost of the dinner is $8 for adults and $4 for children. All proceeds support all high school student activities. Event organizers hope to see you there.
***
The Derry Ag program has pumpkins. They will be for sale outside of the Ag building after the Homecoming parade until kick off. The pumpkins were planted by students with the help of the supportive Derry agricultural community. Thank you. Students were excited to see the seeds grow into great pumpkins. Happy fall.
***
Derry Borough and Derry Township will have trick-or-treating 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 29.
***
Derry Area Youth Athletic Association (DAYAA) Derry Soccer is teaming up with Grandview Elementary PTO for a fun afternoon at Trunk-or-Treat at Grandview Elementary.
Those wishing to set up a trunk at the event, organizers kindly ask that you email gvpto@dasd.us to let them know that you intend to set up. This will help organizers as they finalize the parking plans. If you have a child at Grandview, please watch his or her folder for a signup form and for more information.
Please note that any participating vehicles need to be parked by 1:30 p.m. the day of the event in order to ensure the safety of all participants.
The organization will be selling tickets for raffle baskets. If anyone would like to donate a basket please contact Michelle French or Jordan Willochell. Organizers appreciate all of those who have already committed to donating and welcome any others who would be able to. All proceeds will go to the Derry Soccer Organization.
The PTO and Derry Soccer are planning a fun afternoon for all the kids. This will include the Triple “A” Express trackless train, food and refreshment sales, 50/50 and a basket raffle. Reminder this is a cash only event.
Don’t forget about the candy. Organizers will have lots of trunks ready to go to see all of the princesses, superheroes, ghouls and goblins.
Please keep an eye out on the event page for details and more information!
https://facebook.com/events/s/trunk-or-treat-at-grandview-el/449067800400656/
***
Derry Area School District 21st Century Community Learning Center Program Director Tom Tatone has an updated announcement:
The Derry Area School District After School Program, in partnership with Caldwell Memorial Library, will host an event titled “The History of Fort Ligonier” on Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 4:30-5:30 p.m. in Caldwell Memorial Library.
Education specialists from Fort Ligonier will lead the presentation. Caldwell Memorial Library also has a permanent display of French and Indian War prints by artists Robert Griffing and John Buxton to view.
Registration is not required; however, a courtesy email to DASD After School Program Director Tom Tatone (ttatone@dasd.us) would be appreciated if you plan to attend.
Future events involving other Fort Ligonier topics are being planned for Jan. 25 and April 19, 2023, as well.
The DASD After School Program is funded by the 21st Century Community Learning Centers Grant Program. Students in grades K-12 may still register for the program by picking up a registration form through your child’s homeroom teacher or office personnel. The program offers educational activities at Grandview Elementary Monday-Thursday, after school until 5:50 p.m., and until 4:50 p.m. on Fridays. The programs in the middle school and high school operate from after school until 5:50 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
***
Lucy Byers, a local author who writes historical romance fiction, will be at the Delmont Public Library from 2 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8.
You can join her in the community room to hear what inspires her to write her stories.
There is a 50-person limit and registration is required. You may register at: https://events.wlnonline.org/eventsignup.asp?ID=26163.
For more information, call the library at 724-468-5329, or visit the website at: delmontlibrary.org. The library is located at 75 School St., Delmont.
***
The Derry Area Historical Society will hold a bonfire 6 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Fulton House, located at 357 Pittsburgh St., in New Derry.
You can join then for s’mores, hot cocoa and spooky stories. All ages are welcome, and costumes are optional.
***
This year’s DAHS All Class Play is titled “Whole Latta Love,” and will be performed Nov. 18-19 in the Derry Area Middle School Auditorium. More info to come in the following weeks. Stay tuned.
***
The Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce will hold its 77th Annual Dinner and Awards Ceremony from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Fred M. Rogers Center at St. Vincent College, where organizations and individuals who have made an impact in the community will be honored.
You may register via the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce website.
This year’s 2022 awardees include: Small Business of the year, The Paper Heart; Volunteer of the Year, David McCleary; Nonprofit of the Year, Big Brothers-Big Sisters of the Laurel Region, and Community Service Award, Sarah Crispin-Thomas, a State Farm agent.
***
This message is from Thelma Kline of the Good News Club:
Good News Club has started meeting at Grandview Elementary School.
GNC is a fun-filled after-school club for students 5-12 years old where Bible lessons, memory verses, games, songs and missionary stories are taught by specially trained Christian leaders.
GNC started meeting Thursday after school Oct. 6, and continues with a Christmas party Dec. 1. Club time is dismissal until 5 p.m. The fall sessions will be “Jesus: God Who Cares for People.” Children attend GNC only with their parent or guardian’s permission. GNC is not an activity of the school or the school district.
Registration forms will be available in Grandview’s office.
If you have any questions, please call Thelma Kline at 724-953-5993.
***
Derry Area Revitalization Corporation (DARCee) will be hosting a Trunk or Treat from 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Derry Community Park. All proceeds will benefit Derry Community Pool in hopes to install a new slide for next season. More details and registration information for participants are to come, but it’ll sure be a great family evening. Like their page on Facebook and leave your email to be added to their list so you don’t miss out.
***
Reminder: This year’s PSAT will be Wednesday, Oct. 12. Students interested in participating should register by Friday, Sept. 30. Registration forms can be found within the counseling office or Google Classroom. This is a great opportunity for any student thinking about attending a four-year college and/or a community college. The test is free.
***
Don’t forget that Tuesday, Oct. 12, is the last day for the Latrobe Farmers Market, which takes place from noon to 4 p.m. at the Legion-Keener Park.
***
Join Ms. Adalyn Reed, agriculture instructor at the Fayette County Career and Technology Institute, in creating a beautiful floral arrangement that you can use for Thanksgiving dinner.
The arrangement will be made with fresh flowers and arranged in a pumpkin.
Cost of the floral arrangement is $40. The event will be held 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22.
To enroll in the class, call 724-437-2721 ext. 255.
Also, you can visit the Fayette FFA trunk-or-treat to be held 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at Fayette County CTI.
You can visit their booth for chick plop bingo, spooky spider plants, and a chance to win a fresh flower arrangement.
All are welcome and proceeds go to the student FFA account.
Adalyn is a graduate of Derry Area High School and Penn State University. This is her first year teaching at Fayette County CTI. She is the daughter of Dean and Linda Reed.
***
Congratulations to Derry Area’s Hunter Jurica for winning the WPIAL Class AA individual gold medal earlier this week.
Jurica became the first Trojan golfer in school history to accomplish this feat. Good luck at states, Hunter.
In addition, congratulations to head golf coach Tracey Smeltzer for recently collecting her 100th victory.
***
And lastly, how ‘bout the Derry Area Middle School football team?
Congratulations on a 40-0 shutout victory over Ligonier Valley Wednesday. With the win, the Little Trojans improve to a perfect 6-0.
Next up, DAMS travels to Mount Pleasant Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 3:45 p.m. to take on the Vikings.
Good luck Trojans.
***
Have a great weekend and good luck Trojans on Homecoming night.
***
Derry Diary items may be emailed to Liberoni@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.