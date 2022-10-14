Congratulations to the Derry Area cross-country teams which competed at the Westmoreland County Coaches Association Championships held Wednesday at Westmoreland County Community College. The girls made history by winning the AA team title for the first time in school history. Sophomore Jane Huss led the team finishing 10th overall in 20:31 as the top AA finisher. Jane remains undefeated in AA competition this year. Ella Kubiak finished 32nd in 22:47, Tessa Hayes finished in 38th in 23:10, Rain Loucks finished 39th in 23:22, Gianna Gruska finished 46th in 23:30, Sophia Doherty finished 65th in 25:50 and senior Ashley Baker finished 68th in 26:17 to seal the win with 160 points beating out second place Burrell with 206. Shyanna Hornbaker took 59th in the boys and girls combined JV race in a PR 27:26.
The boys finished fourth in their class led by sophomore Logan Corbett in 50th in 20:19. Seth Swisher took 52nd in 20:25, Gabe Gess finished 66th in 22:25 and Sawyer Newhouse finished 71st in 24:51 out of the 83-person field.
Congratulations to the Derry Area girls’ tennis team for upsetting No. 7-seeded Quaker Valley Tuesday in the first round of the WPIAL team playoffs.
Once again, kudos to the Derry Area Middle School football team on a 14-0 shutout at Mount Pleasant Wednesday. The Trojans are a perfect 7-0, and will host South Allegheny 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19.
One other quick note, Derry Area Athletic Director Brett Miller has scheduled an exhibition game with Greater Latrobe for Wednesday, Oct. 26, at Trojan Stadium. Game time is 6 p.m.
Keep up the great work DAMS football team.
The Derry Presbyterian Church, located at the corner of Chestnut Street and Presby Way, Derry, will host “Reverent Heart” Worship Band Sunday, Oct. 23, during the 11 a.m. worship service. The group will share their time, talents and love of God with us. All are invited to bring family, neighbors and friends to enjoy a time of uplifting worship and fellowship.
Teri Sauers, administrative assistant for the Derry First United Methodist Church, sent in the following messages:
The Derry First United Methodist Church is hosting a stuffed pork chop dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28. The cost of the dinner is $12.
The menu is stuffed pork chop, mashed potatoes, applesauce, rolls and homemade dessert. You can reserve your dinner by calling 724-694-8333 Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Last day to reserve a dinner is Oct. 26.
Spaghetti dinner tickets are now on sale. Tickets will be available at the high school office now until Oct. 21. You can also purchase your tickets at the home football game this Friday, Oct. 7, by the main entrance.
The spaghetti dinner will be held from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 21 at the high school cafeteria.
Cost of the dinner is $8 for adults and $4 for children. All proceeds support all high school student activities. Event organizers hope to see you there.
Derry Borough and Derry Township will have trick-or-treating 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 29.
Derry Area Youth Athletic Association (DAYAA) Derry Soccer is teaming up with Grandview Elementary PTO for a fun afternoon at Trunk-or-Treat at Grandview Elementary.
Those wishing to set up a trunk at the event, organizers kindly ask that you email gvpto@dasd.us to let them know that you intend to set up. This will help organizers as they finalize the parking plans. If you have a child at Grandview, please watch his or her folder for a signup form and for more information.
Please note that any participating vehicles need to be parked by 1:30 p.m. the day of the event in order to ensure the safety of all participants.
The organization will be selling tickets for raffle baskets. If anyone would like to donate a basket please contact Michelle French or Jordan Willochell. Organizers appreciate all of those who have already committed to donating and welcome any others who would be able to. All proceeds will go to the Derry Soccer Organization.
The PTO and Derry Soccer are planning a fun afternoon for all the kids. This will include the Triple “A” Express trackless train, food and refreshment sales, 50/50 and a basket raffle. Reminder this is a cash only event.
Don’t forget about the candy. Organizers will have lots of trunks ready to go to see all of the princesses, superheroes, ghouls and goblins.
Please keep an eye out on the event page for details and more information!
https://facebook.com/events/s/trunk-or-treat-at-grandview-el/449067800400656/
Derry Area School District 21st Century Community Learning Center Program Director Tom Tatone has an updated announcement:
The Derry Area School District After School Program, in partnership with Caldwell Memorial Library, will host an event titled “The History of Fort Ligonier” on Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 4:30-5:30 p.m. in Caldwell Memorial Library.
Education specialists from Fort Ligonier will lead the presentation. Caldwell Memorial Library also has a permanent display of French and Indian War prints by artists Robert Griffing and John Buxton to view.
Registration is not required; however, a courtesy email to DASD After School Program Director Tom Tatone (ttatone@dasd.us) would be appreciated if you plan to attend.
Future events involving other Fort Ligonier topics are being planned for Jan. 25 and April 19, 2023, as well.
The DASD After School Program is funded by the 21st Century Community Learning Centers Grant Program. Students in grades K-12 may still register for the program by picking up a registration form through your child’s homeroom teacher or office personnel. The program offers educational activities at Grandview Elementary Monday-Thursday, after school until 5:50 p.m., and until 4:50 p.m. on Fridays. The programs in the middle school and high school operate from after school until 5:50 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
The Derry Area Historical Society will hold a bonfire 6 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Fulton House, located at 357 Pittsburgh St., in New Derry.
You can join them for s’mores, hot cocoa and spooky stories. All ages are welcome, and costumes are optional.
This year’s DAHS All Class Play is titled “Whole Latta Love,” and will be performed Nov. 18-19 in the Derry Area Middle School Auditorium. More info to come in the following weeks. Stay tuned.
The Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce will hold its 77th Annual Dinner and Awards Ceremony from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Fred M. Rogers Center at St. Vincent College, where organizations and individuals who have made an impact in the community will be honored.
You may register via the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce website.
This year’s 2022 awardees include: Small Business of the Year, The Paper Heart; Volunteer of the Year, David McCleary; Nonprofit of the Year, Big Brothers-Big Sisters of the Laurel Region, and Community Service Award, Sarah Crispin-Thomas, a State Farm agent.
Derry Area Revitalization Corporation (DARCee) will be hosting a Trunk or Treat from 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Derry Community Park. All proceeds will benefit Derry Community Pool in hopes to install a new slide for next season. More details and registration information for participants are to come, but it’ll sure be a great family evening. Like their page on Facebook and leave your email to be added to their list so you don’t miss out.
Have a great weekend and good luck Trojans!
Derry Diary items may be emailed to Liberoni@aol.com.
