Derry Borough secretary/treasurer Lori Latta has sent in two announcements.
First, she announced that Derry Borough will begin picking up bagged leaves starting Monday, Nov. 2, and then weekly Mondays through Thursdays until Thursday, Dec. 3.
Latta said “the public works department asks kindly for our residents to please put the bags in the front of your property for pick up, and to please be mindful of separating from your refuse.”
Second, she mentioned that Derry Borough’s trick or treat night will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.
“Please use good safety ghosts and goblins, and residents who plan to participate, please turn on your porch light to indicate you have some treats,” Latta said.
* * *
Derry Area School District 21st Century Community Learning Center Program Director Debbie Gray would like to share that the afterschool program (aft3r@dasd) will be offered virtually throughout the month of November. Elementary students can join in on the fun Monday-Thursday starting at 4 p.m. and Friday from 4 to 5 p.m. on days school is in session. Secondary students are invited to attend from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The program is free to students in the Derry Area School District K-12. A variety of STE(A)M activities are planned daily.
To register, go to cclc.dasd.us. A follow-up email will be sent upon registration.
For more information? Email Debbie at dgray@dasd.us
Sign up today!
* * *
Derry Township will hold its Trick or Treat night from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.
* * *
The supervisor of grounds of Coles Cemetery Association will be cleaning the cemetery grounds of all summer flowers, worn military flags, decorations, etc. Please have any items you wish to keep removed from your loved ones grave by Sunday, Oct. 25. Anything left after that date will be discarded.
The association also reminds everyone that no type of border is permitted around graves and will be removed by the groundskeepers. Please review the rules and regulations that are posted on a sign near Coles’ office. It is also noted that the water will be turned off for the season in November as the weather dictates.
* * *
The Veterans of Foreign Wars, Chestnut Ridge Post 444, wrote that it “would like to thank everyone that helped with the flag pole project.
“We truly appreciate you commitment to the Derry Area veterans. The project is on going, and plans are to pave around the base of the pole, and to add a sign. We could not have done this without your help and support. Plans for an official dedication will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at the Derry public works grounds. We encourage all area veterans and friends to come out for the dedication. (State) Sen. Kim Ward and the 27th District Commander will be presenters of the memorial.”
The VFW post meets on the second Wednesday of the month at the American Legion.
* * *
Because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the annual Walk for the Animals has gone virtual. Action For Animals (AFA) has been forced to cancel many fundraisers this year because of the pandemic. As a 501c3 nonprofit organization, AFA relies on generous donations to care for 150 animals. It takes $2,000 every day of the year to keep the shelter and medical clinic open.
Please consider joining this fun event to help raise much needed funds for Westmoreland County’s oldest no-kill shelter. You can participate from any location, in any of the following ways:
To register for the walk, sign up as an individual walker or register or join a team with your company, family or friends at https://p2p.onecause.com/afawalk/. The registration fee is $15 per person, which includes a walk T-shirt. If you registered after Oct. 7, you will receive your T-shirt after the event.You’ll receive your own fundraising page after you register. Share the link of your page with your friends and family, asking for donations to help the homeless animals.
On the day of the walk, Saturday, Oct. 31, take a walk around your yard, through your neighborhood or at a favorite park or trail between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Go alone, take your pets, stroll with friends or family members or while you’re trick or treating. Walk as little or as much as you want.
Take a photo during your virtual walk and share it on Facebook, Twitter and/or Instagram with hashtag #AFAWalk, so everyone can see your support for AFA and all the fun you’re having.
Additionally, as a bonus prize, one photo will be selected from social media using the hashtag #AFAWalk.
Prizes include: First-place individual walker: $150 Visa gift card, and first-place team: $250 restaurant gift card.
One person who posts a photo on social media with the hashtag #AFAWalk will be selected to win a prizeIf you’d like to become an event sponsor or promote your business as an event sponsor, there are many affordable sponsorship levels available. Visit: https://p2p.onecause.com/afawalk/event/Become-a-sponsor. You may also be a T-shirt sponsor. Feature your business or a dedication on the back of our walk T-shirts. Sign up at https://p2p.onecause.com/afawalk/event/t-shirt-sponsor.
You may join as a virtual vendor. You can make the walk feel more like an actual event while promoting your business or product! Join now at: https://p2p.onecause.com/afawalk/event/virtual-vendor. A list of virtual vendors can be found online: https://p2p.onecause.com/afawalk/page/virtual-vendor.
Don’t forget to donate. Support a walker, team or the event. Every dollar raised helps the animals at our shelter. Donate online at https://p2p.onecause.com/afawalk/search
* * *
Derry Borough Council meetings will hold its work sessions and regular monthly meetings for the remainder of 2020 at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at A.V. Germano Hall, located at 100 W. Second St., Derry Borough.
Work sessions are scheduled for Nov. 10 and Dec. 1. The regular monthly meetings are set for Nov. 17 and Dec. 8.
* * *
The next Derry Area School Board meeting will be held 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, in the Derry Area Middle School auditorium. The meeting will be live-streamed via YouTube and visitors interested in attending must stream the meeting. Any questions for the board must be submitted in advance to board secretary Scott Chappell by 4 p.m. on Nov. 5. Please submit questions to schappell@dasd.us and include your full name on all correspondence. Questions will be read and answered in the order in which they are received. The agenda and link for the meeting will be available on the district website.
* * *
As of Monday, Nov. 2, most of the public restrooms at the Keystone State Park will be winterized and closed for the season. This will include the beach house restrooms and those located at the pavilions. The park is, of course, still open to visitors for walking, hiking, fishing, boating, etc., from dawn to dusk. The only restrooms that will be available for public use, however, will be those located at the boat mooring area.
* * *
Lastly in case you missed it, Joe Tommasini sent in a nice letter to the editor in Thursday’s Bulletin. I have known Joe for a long time, and he’s a great guy. It’s nice to see small businesses get much needed help during these unfortunate times. Joe’s grandfather helped me out when I ran for the Derry Area School Board my first time. He let me put a sign in his bar and even handed out cards for me at the polls.
I will always be grateful for the Tommasini family. Thanks!
* * *
Have a safe and scary Halloween, and let’s go Steelers!
* * *
Derry Diary Items may be emailed to liberoni@aol.com.
