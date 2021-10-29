Derry Borough and Derry Township trick or treat will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. Meanwhile, New Alexandria Borough trick or treat is slated for 6 to 8 p.m. the same day, with the parade starting at 5 p.m.
* * *
Teri Sauers, administrative assistant for the Derry First United Methodist Church, has announced that the church will be hosting its annual Trunk or Treat from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30. Children will go from car to car in the church parking lot to collect candy. The top three best decorated trunks will win a prize. Hot dogs, mac and cheese and hot chocolate will be served in the social hall. There will be candy, games and prizes. All are invited to this free event.
The event will be held at the Derry First United Methodist Church parking lot, located on the corner of Route 217 and N. Ligonier Street. For more information, call the church office at 724-694-8333.
* * *
Derry Borough Secretary/Treasurer Lori Latta has announced that borough leaf pickups will run Nov. 1 through Dec. 9. The schedule will be Monday through Thursday each week, with no pickup on Fridays.
The breakdown is as follows: First Ward will be picked up on Mondays; Second Ward on Tuesdays; Third Ward on Wednesdays, and Fourth Ward on Thursdays.
* * *
Make-up picture day for Derry Area Middle and High School students will be held on Friday, Nov. 5.
* * *
Derry Presbyterian Church $10 coupon booklets are being sold at Lynda’s Hair Boutique. The boutique is located at 412 West 4th Ave., Derry Borough, at the back of the house.
You can stop in and see Linda for a $10 coupon booklet or more info during her regular shop hours from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday and 8 to 11 a.m. Friday. You may also call and leave a message to make other pickup arrangements at 724-694-5707.
The booklets include local restaurants and other establishments in the local Derry, Latrobe and Greensburg areas. Some of the places include McDonald’s, Round House Pizza, Subway, Burger King and Taco Bell. A reusable coupon panel includes discounts at places such as Advance Auto Parts and Dunham’s. The coupons are good until Dec. 31, 2022. Thank you for your support!
* * *
The Barbara Thompson Early Learning Center (BTELC) is seeking interested and qualified applicants for the following positions:
- Preschool classroom teacher with a schedule from Nov. 1 to June 1, 2022, on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. The pay rate is up to $120 per day based on qualifications, and required experience is two years early childhood education experience or a minimum of an ECE associate degree; no benefits.
- Pre-Kindergarten classroom aide with a schedule from Nov. 1 to June 1, 2022, on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. The pay rate is up to $76.44 per day based on qualifications, and ECE experience is preferred; no benefits.
To apply, interested candidates should submit the required employment documents listed under the appropriate category heading (Professional employment/aide) on the Derry Area School District website at https://dasd.us; mail to Megan Sliva, executive director, BTELC, 102 Barb Thompson Lane, Derry, PA 15627-7600, or email msliva@dasd.us.
Applications for BTELC positions will be accepted until positions are filled. Any questions, contact Sliva.
* * *
Happy Halloween!
* * *
Derry Diary items may be emailed to liberoni@aol.com.
