Hillside United Methodist Church is having a sub sale at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, throughout our local area. Price of the subs are $9 each.
The sub sale benefits the Hillside Methodist Church in memory of June Kellerman Ehman. You may purchase the subs at the following locations: Taylor Trucking (located on Torrance Road), Tractor Supply in Blairsville and the Derry Laundromat. Subs are supplied by Rinaldi’s Pizza Barn.
The supervisor of grounds of Coles Cemetery Association will be cleaning the cemetery grounds of all summer flowers, worn military flags, decorations, etc. Please have any items you wish to keep removed from your loved ones grave by Sunday, Oct. 25. Anything left after that date will be discarded.
The association also reminds everyone that no type of border is permitted around graves and will be removed by the groundskeepers. Please review the rules and regulations that are posted on a sign near Coles’ office. It is also noted that the water will be turned off for the season in November as the weather dictates.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars, Chestnut Ridge Post 444, wrote that it “would like to thank everyone that helped with the flag pole project.
“We truly appreciate you commitment to the Derry Area veterans. The project is on going, and plans are to pave around the base of the pole, and to add a sign. We could not have done this without your help and support. Plans for an official dedication will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at the Derry public works grounds. We encourage all area veterans and friends to come out for the dedication.
The VFW post meets on the second Wednesday of the month at the American Legion.
Because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the annual Walk for the Animals has gone virtual. Action For Animals (AFA) has been forced to cancel many fundraisers this year because of the pandemic. As a 501c3 nonprofit organization, AFA relies on generous donations to care for 150 animals. It takes $2,000 every day of the year to keep the shelter and medical clinic open.
Please consider joining this fun event to help raise much needed funds for Westmoreland County’s oldest no-kill shelter. You can participate from any location, in any of the following ways:
To register for the walk, sign up as an individual walker or register or join a team with your company, family or friends at https://p2p.onecause.com/afawalk/. The registration fee is $15 per person, which includes a walk T-shirt. If you registered after Oct. 7, you will receive your T-shirt after the event. You’ll receive your own fundraising page after you register. Share the link of your page with your friends and family, asking for donations to help the homeless animals.
On the day of the walk, Saturday, Oct. 31, take a walk around your yard, through your neighborhood or at a favorite park or trail between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Go alone, take your pets, stroll with friends or family members or while you’re trick or treating. Walk as little or as much as you want.
Take a photo during your virtual walk and share it on Facebook, Twitter and/or Instagram with hashtag #AFAWalk, so everyone can see your support for AFA and all the fun you’re having.
Additionally, as a bonus prize, one photo will be selected from social media using the hashtag #AFAWalk.
Prizes include: First-place individual walker: $150 Visa gift card, and first-place team: $250 restaurant gift card.
One person who posts a photo on social media with the hashtag #AFAWalk will be selected to win a prizeIf you’d like to become an event sponsor or promote your business as an event sponsor, there are many affordable sponsorship levels available. Visit: https://p2p.onecause.com/afawalk/event/Become-a-sponsor. You may also be a T-shirt sponsor. Feature your business or a dedication on the back of our walk T-shirts. Sign up at https://p2p.onecause.com/afawalk/event/t-shirt-sponsor.
You may join as a virtual vendor. You can make the walk feel more like an actual event while promoting your business or product! Join now at: https://p2p.onecause.com/afawalk/event/virtual-vendor. A list of virtual vendors can be found online: https://p2p.onecause.com/afawalk/page/virtual-vendor.
Don’t forget to donate. Support a walker, team or the event. Every dollar raised helps the animals at our shelter. Donate online at https://p2p.onecause.com/afawalk/search
Derry Borough Council meetings will hold its work sessions and regular monthly meetings for the remainder of 2020 at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at A.V. Germano Hall, located at 100 W. Second St., Derry Borough.
Work sessions are scheduled for Nov. 10 and Dec. 1. The regular monthly meetings are set for Nov. 17 and Dec. 8.
The Derry Area golf teams would like to extend a thank you to the Latrobe Elks and its golf members for another great season. The Elks donates use of the course to our student-athletes, and offers them a wonderful opportunity to learn the game and compete. The Trojans team just completed their second consecutive trip to the WPIAL Class 2A Finals after winning their second consecutive Section 2 Class 2A title, their third in four years. The team was undefeated at home!
In case you haven’t seen the letter written by Derry Area School District Superintendent Eric Curry concerning the coronavirus situation and remote learning, here it is.
Eric writes:
“Unfortunately, the district has continued to experience individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 this week. These positive cases are from both the staff and students. The current district cases are severely hindering the safe operation of our schools. Additionally, our school community and Westmoreland County continue to experience an increase in cases that has led to a county-wide ‘substantial’ designation for Oct. 9, 2020, through Oct. 15, 2020. Based on the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the last five days in Westmoreland County, it is likely that this county-wide ‘substantial’ designation will extend into next week.
“Both the Pennsylvania Department of Education and the Department of Health recommend full remote learning during a county-wide ‘substantial’ designation. Earlier this week, all school superintendents in Westmoreland County participated in a meeting with representatives from the PDE and DOH. During this meeting, these representatives strongly reinforced the recommended guidance (full remote learning). As a result of the information above, and out of an abundance of caution, the entire district will abide by these recommendations and remain in remote learning (iTrojan) through Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. We will continue to monitor local and county-wide data when assessing the appropriate time to return to a face-to-face instructional model. You can view these recommendations from PDE and DOH on our cover.19dasd.us website.
“We fully understand the frustration families are experiencing during this time. Please know that the health, safety and welfare of all students and staff is our top priority. Please remember to use the self-screening tool to monitor your own health. I appreciate your understanding and support as we navigate this crisis together. It is in moments like this that the strength of our Trojan community sustains each one of us. We are all in this together.”
The next Derry Area School Board meeting will be held 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, in the Derry Area Middle School auditorium.
Latrobe Elks Lodge 907 will be partnering with the Derry Area School District Foundation to introduce the Dolly Parton Imagination Library to the residents of Derry Area. Thanks to a grant from the Elks Grand Lodge, we will be able to provide a book a month to every child registered in the program free of charge to the family. No one should be denied the ability to read and experience the enjoyment of a book because of a lack of financial means.
This is one of the largest community oriented projects 907 has ever undertaken. Once enrolled in the program every child from birth to 5 will receive an age-appropriate book monthly. The book will be personalized specifically for that child and mailed directly to their door. The Journal of the American Academy of Pediatrics states that reading aloud to children at a young age can positively impact a child’s brain development. Ninety percent of that development occurs in the first three years of life. The single most significant factor influencing a child’s early educational success is an introduction to books and being read to at home prior to beginning school.
A love of books and reading offers the foundation for literacy skills that set children up for future success. As a parent or caregiver, reading with your child creates a bond that lasts a lifetime. With the holiday season approaching, what better gift to give than the mystery, adventure, wonder and amazement found in reading. And it is free.
Register your child to receive a book a month from the Imagination Library. Registration forms are available at the Elks Pro shop, Grandview Elementary School or visit the Imagination Library website link: https://imaginationlibrary.com/check-availability/?fbclid=IwAR19Ly9kV4s1zhM32-kU3De1ILR1WWVver97UnYooyw2ztnRJiOqk8C3UcA#selectedCountry=US
