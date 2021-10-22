Teri Sauers, administrative assistant for the Derry First United Methodist Church, has announced that the church will be hosting its annual Trunk or Treat from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30. Children will go from car to car in the church parking lot to collect candy. The top three best decorated trunks will win a prize. Hot dogs, mac and cheese and hot chocolate will be served in the social hall. There will be candy, games and prizes. All are invited to this free event.
The event will be held at the Derry First United Methodist Church parking lot, located on the corner of Route 217 and N. Ligonier Street. For more information, call the church office at 724-694-8333.
* * *
Many people have been asking about Halloween trick or treat for this year. Derry Borough and Derry Township trick or treat will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. Meanwhile, New Alexandria Borough trick or treat is slated for 6 to 8 p.m. the same day, with the parade starting at 5 p.m.
* * *
Derry Borough Secretary/Treasurer Lori Latta has announced that borough leaf pickups will run Nov. 1 through Dec. 9. The schedule will be Monday through Thursday each week, with no pickup on Fridays.
The breakdown is as follows: First Ward will be picked up on Mondays; Second Ward on Tuesdays; Third Ward on Wednesdays, and Fourth Ward on Thursdays.
* * *
It appears that some local residents are organizing a motorcycle event Friday night labeled “Thunder for the Trojans” behind the high school football stadium to show support for the Trojan football team before their home finale on Senior Night against Burrell High School. Bikers are planning to meet between 6:30 to 6:45 p.m.
* * *
Congratulations to Derry Area High School senior Andrew Downs, who auditioned successfully to be selected as a member of the 2021 NAfME (National Association for Music Education) All-National Mixed Choir as a Bass 2. His selection is a reflection of his hard work and dedication. Andrew is a member of the DAHS ensemble, concert choir, jazz band, concert band and marching band. In previous years, he auditioned successfully to participate in the WCMEA (Westmoreland County Music Educators Association) Senior High Chorus and the PMEA (Pennsylvania Music Educators Association) District, Region and All-State Choirs. The 2021 All-National Honor Ensembles program will take place virtually Jan. 22-24, 2022.
This event will include several rehearsals with the 2021 ANHE Conductors, workshops with renown clinicians, and each ensemble will create a final, recorded performance which will be premiered online during the 37th annual Music In Our Schools Month (https://nafme.org/programs/miosm/). The final performances will be free of charge but will require sign-up in advance to view. The mixed choir will be conducted by Geoffrey Boers, director of choral activities, and the Ruth Waters, professor of Music at the University of Washington in Seattle.
* * *
Makeup picture day for Derry Area Middle and High School students will be held on Friday, Nov. 5.
* * *
Derry Presbyterian Church $10 coupon booklets are being sold at Lynda’s Hair Boutique. The boutique is located at 412 West 4th Ave., Derry, at the back of the house.
You can stop in and see Linda for a $10 coupon booklet or more info during her regular shop hours from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday and 8 to 11 a.m. Friday. You may also call and leave a message to make other pickup arrangements at 724-694-5707.
The booklets include local restaurants and other establishments in the local Derry, Latrobe and Greensburg areas. Some of the places include McDonald’s, Round House Pizza, Subway, Burger King and Taco Bell. A reusable coupon panel includes discounts at places such as Advance Auto Parts and Dunham’s. The coupons are good until Dec. 31, 2022. Thank you for your support!
* * *
The Dolly Parton Imagination Library would like you to carve out some time to read to your child with FREE books delivered right to your home.
The Dolly Parton Imagination Library is free for all children from birth to age 4 years and 11 months of age living in the Derry Area School District.
Enroll your child for free books today at dolly.dads.us.
* * *
Derry Area High School sophomore class officers, on behalf of the student body, would like to invite members of the Derry community and the school board, administration, faculty and staff to this year’s spaghetti dinner fundraiser. The event will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, before the Senior Night football game. Dinner includes bread, salad, spaghetti with meatball and a dessert. Tickets are $5 each and can be purchased prior to the event from any class officer, as well as at the door. To-go meals will be available.
* * *
Congratulations to Derry Area junior golf standout Hunter Jurica for finishing tied for sixth in the state during the PIAA Class 2A boys individual state championships, which took place Monday at Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York. Jurica, who is coached by longtime Derry Area head golf coach Tracey Smeltzer, finished with a 5-over par-76, just four strokes behind Union City’s Josh James, who captured the state title.
And, to think he has another year left — way to go Hunter!
* * *
Have a great weekend!
* * *
