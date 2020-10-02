Thelma Kline writes in to remind everyone about “A Time of Prayer.”
There is going to be a prayer gathering at Mossback Park (Derry’s Gazebo) from 7 to 8 p.m. Oct. 15. All are welcome and encouraged to come. The prayer focus will be for America, our government and the election. This is a time for prayer, not a political rally.
Prayer warriors are needed to lead out in pray, agree in prayer, silently pray, pray in groups or pray alone. However you feel comfortable praying. God will hear.
Any questions or concerns, call 724-953-5993 or email thelmakline@comcast.net.
* * *
Because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the annual Walk for the Animals has gone virtual. Action For Animals (AFA) has been forced to cancel many fundraisers this year because of the pandemic. As a 501c3 nonprofit organization, AFA relies on generous donations to care for 150 animals. It takes $2,000 every day of the year to keep the shelter and medical clinic open.
Please consider joining this fun event to help raise much needed funds for Westmoreland County’s oldest no-kill shelter. You can participate from any location, in any of the following ways:
To register for the walk, sign up as an individual walker or register or join a team with your company, family or friends at https://p2p.onecause.com/afawalk/. The registration fee is $15 per person, which includes a walk T-shirt. You must register by Wednesday, Oct. 7, to have a T-shirt for day of event. If you register after Oct. 7, you will receive your T-shirt after the event.
You’ll receive your own fundraising page after you register. Share the link of your page with your friends and family, asking for donations to help the homeless animals.
On the day of the walk, Saturday, Oct. 31, take a walk around your yard, through your neighborhood or at a favorite park or trail between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Go alone, take your pets, stroll with friends or family members or while you’re trick or treating. Walk as little or as much as you want.
Take a photo during your virtual walk and share it on Facebook, Twitter and/or Instagram with hashtag #AFAWalk, so everyone can see your support for AFA and all the fun you’re having.
Additionally, as a bonus prize, one photo will be selected from social media using the hashtag #AFAWalk.
Prizes include: First-place individual walker: $150 Visa gift card, and first-place team: $250 restaurant gift card.
One person who posts a photo on social media with the hashtag #AFAWalk will be selected to win a prize.
If you’d like to become an event sponsor or promote your business as an event sponsor, there are many affordable sponsorship levels available. Visit: https://p2p.onecause.com/afawalk/event/Become-a-sponsor
You may also be a T-shirt sponsor. Feature your business or a dedication on the back of our walk t-shirts. Sign up at https://p2p.onecause.com/afawalk/event/t-shirt-sponsor
You may join as a virtual vendor. You can make the walk feel more like an actual event while promoting your business or product! Join now at: https://p2p.onecause.com/afawalk/event/virtual-vendor
A list of virtual vendors can be found online: https://p2p.onecause.com/afawalk/page/virtual-vendor
Don’t forget to donate. Support a walker, team or the event. Every dollar raised helps the animals at our shelter. Donate online at https://p2p.onecause.com/afawalk/search
* * *
Derry Borough Council meetings will hold its work sessions and regular monthly meetings for the remainder of 2020 at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at A.V. Germano Hall, located at 100 W. Second St., Derry Borough.
Work sessions are scheduled for Oct. 6, Nov. 20 and Dec. 1. The regular monthly meetings are set for Oct. 13, Nov. 17 and Dec. 8.
* * *
Twin Maples Hunt Club will be performing their semi-annual road clean-up beginning at 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 18. Volunteers will be working the entire roadway from the Derry Borough line to the St. Clair Township line at the other base of the Chestnut Ridge. Anyone wishing to help should meet us at the club house shortly before 11 a.m. Bill Glasser says “please help us keep Chestnut Ridge clean and beautiful.”
* * *
DASD 21st Century Community Learning Center (CCLC) Program Director Debbie Gray would like to share that the after- school program (aft3r@dasd) will be offered virtually throughout the month of October. Elementary students can join in on the fun from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 4 to 5 p.m. Friday. Secondary students are invited to attend 3 to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The program is free to students in the Derry Area School District K-12. STE(A)M activities are planned daily.
To register, go to cclc.dasd.us. A follow-up email will be sent upon registration.
Need more information? Email Debbie at dgray@dasd.us Sign up today!
* * *
Derry Area Middle School Picture Day is scheduled for students in Group B or C for Friday, Oct. 2, and for students in Group A on Monday, Oct. 5. iTrojan and Derry Cyber may come either day during the following hours between 8 a.m. to 10:40 or noon to 2:35 p.m. Please note the student must wear a mask in the building, and parent or guardian must wait outside in vehicle. Please place your orders online at inter-state.com/order using code 52117ZA. If wanting to pay in person, check your students backpack for the picture form. Extra forms are available in the middle school office.
* * *
Have a great weekend, and let’s go Trojans!
* * *
Derry Diary items may be emailed to liberoni@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.