* * *
Betty Jean Smith of the Coles Cemetery Association announces that all graves will be cleaned Thursday, Oct. 21. If any decorations are wanting to be saved, they must be removed by Wednesday afternoon. Please place your disposables in the large dumpster near the office. The water will be turned off as soon as the weather dictates. Cole’s would also like to announce the opening of the new Section L which allows for family plots of four or more to be purchased together. Call 724-694-2445 for any further information. If you own a lot and would like to join the association to help govern and keep the cemetery as beautiful of a resting place as it is, please send a letter of interest to P.O. Box 157, Derry, PA.
* * *
This announcement is from Terri Sauers, administrative assistant for Derry First United Methodist Church:
“The Derry First United Methodist Church, located at 311 North Ligonier St., Derry, will be hosting their Fall Vendor Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16. We will have vendors from Color Street, Paparazzi Jewelry, Pampered Chef, Thirty-One Gifts, Mary Kay, Ketones along with Homemade Jams & Jellies, Handmade Crochet Gifts, Door Mats, Wall hangers, Cups and much more! We do have a few spaces left if you would like to set up, call 724-694-8333 to inquire.
“Following the Fall Vendor Show, the Derry First United Methodist Church will be hosting a Stuffed Pork Chop Dinner. Dinner includes chop, mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce, rolls and butter, and homemade dessert of your choice. The cost is $12. Eat-in or takeout is available. Please call the church office at 724-694-8333 for takeout. Thank you!”
* * *
This message was sent in by Bill Glasser:
“Twin Maples Hunt Club will be performing its semi-annual road cleanup on Twin Maples Road on Sunday, Oct. 17. Those wishing to help should meet at the club house at 11 a.m. We have been very successful in keeping this area void of garbage. Drivers are urged to watch for our helpers. Let us all help to keep Chestnut Ridge beautiful.”
* * *
St. Joseph Rosary Society invite you to an afternoon of Paint and Pastry beginning at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, in St. Joseph Parish Hall, located at 125 South Ligonier St., Derry.
Enjoy an afternoon of painting and delicious sweets and snacks as a fundraiser for our organization. Cost of the event is $40 per person. Registration and money are due by Oct. 10.
For additional information, contact Debbie Rick at 724-694-2395.
* * *
This announcement is from Julie Ruane, administrative assistant at Greensburg Church of the Brethren:
“Come join us for a night of glorifying God for the ‘Washed in the Blood’ Revival at 6 p.m. Oct. 15-16 at the Greensburg Church of the Brethren, 554 Staton St., Greensburg. Admission is free.”
Featured guests include Friday, Dan Rhodes and John Knoll, and Saturday, Shelli Pringle and Vision Quartet.
* * *
The Dolly Parton Imagination Library would like you to carve out some time to read to your child with FREE books delivered right to your home.
The Dolly Parton Imagination Library is free for all children from birth to age 4 years and 11 months of age living in the Derry Area School District.
Enroll your child for free books today at:dolly.dads.us.
* * *
Derry Presbyterian Church $10 coupon booklets are being sold at Lynda’s Hair Boutique. The boutique is located at 412 West 4th Ave., Derry, at the back of the house.
You can stop in and see Linda for a $10 coupon booklet or more info during her regular shop hours from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday and 8 to 11 a.m. Friday. You may also call and leave a message to make other pickup arrangements at 724-694-5707.
The booklets include local restaurants and other establishments in the local Derry, Latrobe and Greensburg areas. Some of the places include McDonald’s, Round House Pizza, Subway, Burger King and Taco Bell. A reusable coupon panel includes discounts at places such as Advance Auto Parts and Dunham’s. The coupons are good until Dec. 31, 2022. Thank you for your support!
* * *
Derry Area High School sophomore class officers, on behalf of the student body, would like to invite members of the Derry community and the school board, administration, faculty and staff to this year’s spaghetti dinner fundraiser. The event will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, before the Senior Night football game. Dinner includes bread, salad, spaghetti with meatball and a dessert. Tickets are $5 each and can be purchased prior to the event from any class officer, as well as at the door. To-go meals will be available.
In addition, sophomore class officers are organizing the event and are accepting donations of gift baskets for a basket raffle to take place during the spaghetti dinner. Donations of gift baskets will be accepted until noon on Oct. 21.
We encourage everyone to come out to support not only the spaghetti dinner fundraiser but also our Derry Trojans and our seniors on Oct. 22. We look forward to seeing everyone there and thank you in advance for your support!
* * *
This press release was also sent into the Derry Diary from Julie Ruane:
“On Saturday, Oct. 16, No Walls Ministries in New Alexandria will celebrate its 11-year church anniversary.
“The celebration is a reboot of last year’s 10-year anniversary celebration that was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Rev. Charles Brownawell and the members of No Walls Ministries are extending an open invitation to everyone to enjoy the day with them.
“Pastor Charlie, as he is known locally, was ordained in 2004. He and a team from Greater Works Outreach, began with a mission. The mission was to work toward expanding the Kingdom of God through the care and discipleship of the homeless and underprivileged, in the Pittsburgh area. Having no actual building to work from, his ministry was soon known as No Walls Ministries.
“In the early days of the ministries, Friday nights were spent by Pastor Charlie, navigating the heartless, rugged streets of Pittsburgh, bringing coffee and donuts to the homeless. This simple, yet heartfelt act of temporary relief soon grew to include more substantial soups and sandwiches. Later, it expanded to include personal items such as socks, blankets, and toiletries. Pastor Charlie and the ministries would frequent the homeless under the many bridges and alleys, along the rivers and streets of Pittsburgh. Armed only with the love of Christ, they sought to provide the most basic personal items to those in need.
“In June of that year, they began a Bible study for a faithful group of 10 people. It was not long after that it had grown to over 30 in attendance. Pastor Charlie and his dedicated group saw many people come to the Lord, as he baptized them in the waters of the Monongahela River. Many of those people, reborn and inspired, transformed their lives from the hopeless city streets to a productive life in society.
“As the unsympathetic chill of fall and winter set in, the ministry found warmth in the Allegheny Center Alliance Church, on the North Side of Pittsburgh. God continued opening doors for the ministries in early 2010, when Pastor Charlie acquired the church in New Alexandria.
“The aged building located, of course, on Church Street, underwent several months of exhaustive renovations. Finally, on Oct. 31, 2010, No Walls Ministries held its dedication service.
“It is here that all are welcome to share in this year’s celebration. Food, music, games, hayrides and face painting for the kids are scheduled. The celebration begins at 4 p.m. on the church lawn, Oct. 16. Pastor Charlie and No Walls Ministries hopes to see you there!”
* * *
Have a great weekend!
* * *
Derry Diary items may be emailed to liberoni@aol.com.
