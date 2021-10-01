I’m going to start this week’s column off on a bit of a sad note, but I’d first like to apologize to former Derry Area head football coach and Derry Area School District business administrator, Carl Albaugh.
Apparently, Carl must have dropped off a letter for me at the Bulletin sports department approximately a year ago, and I never received it, for whatever reason. Regardless, a few months ago, I happened to stumble upon it.
After reading it, my heart dropped, and I began to feel deeply saddened.
There was a note attached to the envelope which said, “Kevin sorry for the print, but I don’t type. I hope you are doing well, Coach.”
Coach Albaugh was one of my favorite coaches and administrators in Derry Area.
He coached his Trojan football team to a Keystone Conference title in the 1983-84 school year.
Nevertheless, Coach Albaugh wrote a letter about October 3, and how it is one of the most difficult days of the year for him. He wrote about two of his former football players, Earl Robert Fillmore and William C. Bracken, both of whom served in the military. Fillmore died tragically while responding to help his mates trapped inside a downed helicopter in 1993 when he was fatally wounded, while Bracken passed away in a construction accident in 2008.
Earl served with A Company, 1st Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne). He was a veteran of Operation Just Cause (Panama) and Operation Desert Shield (Saudi Arabia).
He was killed Oct. 3 (1993) while serving as a medic with Task Force Ranger in Mogadishu. He was 28. Fillmore was awarded the Purple Heart posthumously.
During his career, he also received the Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge and Ranger tab.
Bill was a member of Local No. 1451 Construction Laborer’s Union, and was honorably discharged from the Marines after five years of service. He was also a proud veteran of the Persian Gulf War.
Coach Albaugh wrote:
“Dear Kevin,
Since 1993, October 3 has been my saddest day of the year. This is the Day SFC Earl Filllmore was killed in action in Somalia.
As you know, he was a Derry Area Football player who played under my tutelage.
Earl and his great friend Billy Bracken, who was also killed in a construction accident, were two of the smallest, but toughest, young men to ever put on a Derry Area Trojan football uniform.
Earl and Bill played right beside each other in our Trojan defense. Our opponents game plan was to always run right over these two little guys—guess what? It never worked.
In their Senior year (1982), we gave up 45 points in 10 ball games and our two little guys played the entire season without a single injury.
Tragically, they both are gone now, but I will take the memory of these two little Trojan amigos to my grave with me.”
* * *
On a brighter note…
Congratulations to the Derry Area boys’ golf team for winning its third consecutive WPIAL Section 2AA championship.
The Trojans finish the season with a record of 11-1. Their only loss, a three-stroke heart breaker, came at the hands of co-champion Greensburg Central Catholic at Mount Odin.
DA ended section play at Madison Club the home of the Yough Cougars with a 201-294 win. Hunter Jurica led the charge with a 36. Nick Thomas fired a 39, (his second in two days) while Ashton Beighley, Antonio Hauser and Jonathan Hugus all came in at 42 strokes. William Hugus was not far behind with a 46, as all six starters came home with individual wins.
Members of the team include: Jon Hugus, Will Hugus, Nick Thomas, Antonio Hauser, Ashton Beighley and Hunter Jurica.
* * *
Derry Presbyterian Church $10 Coupon Booklets are being sold at Lynda’s Hair Boutique! The boutique is located at 412 West 4th Avenue, Derry, at the back of the house.
You can stop in and see Linda for a $10 coupon booklet or more info during her regular shop hours: Tuesday,Thursday and Saturday: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Friday 8 to 11a.m. You may also call and leave a message to make other pick-up arrangements at 724-694-5707.
The booklets include local restaurants and other establishments in the local Derry, Latrobe and Greensburg areas. Some of the places include McDonald’s, Round House Pizza, Subway, Burger King, and Taco Bell...A re-usable coupon panel includes discounts at places like Advance Auto Parts and Dunham’s... The coupons are good until December 31, 2022. Thank you for your support!
* * *
Teri Sauers, administrative assistant at Derry First United Methodist Church writes in with an important announcement: The Derry First United Methodist Church will be hosting its monthly Ladies Lunch at noon on Tuesday, Oct. 12. This is a free lunch. We hope to see you there!
* * *
This message is from Harvey P. Bush:
The Delmont Apple ‘n Arts Festival will be held this weekend Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, October 3, from 11 a.m to 5 p.m., on the Shields Farm. Suggested parking admission is $7 to $10. Fort Allen Antique Equipment Association will be on the hill with saw mill demonstration, blacksmithing, fresh pressed apple cider, apples, and stoneground whole wheat and buckwheat, and corn meal. Craft and food vendors, children activities, and entertainment at the amphitheater will also be on the farm.
* * *
This message is from the Derry Township Wrestling Club via its Facebook page:
“As we prepare for the new school year, the DTWC Board and Boosters Club is hopeful for a full DTWC season this winter. We are prepping to be ready for our wrestlers to return to the mats!
“If your wrestler is interested in the 2021-22 season with DTWC, please submit a pre-registration and interest form no later than Oct. 1. Formal registration, additional information and safety updates will be communicated on its Facebook page, via Instagram, and through REMIND app as able. Please check back frequently!”
* * *
Dolores Hitchman writes in to announce that the Derry Area High School Class of 1971 will hold its 50th-year reunion at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at DeNunzio’s Italian Chophouse, located at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport.
Cost of the event is $35 per person. For more information, call Dee Hitchman at 724-726-0335 or Rick Allison at 412-855-4356.
* * *
This announcement is from Julie Ruane, administrative assistant at Greensburg Church of the Brethren:
“Come join us for a night of glorifying God for the ‘Washed in the Blood’ Revival at 6 p.m. Oct. 15-16 at the Greensburg Church of the Brethren, 554 Staton St., Greensburg. Admission is free.”
Featured guests include: Friday, Dan Rhodes and John Knoll, and Saturday, Shelli Pringle and Vision Quartet.
* * *
This press release was also sent into the Derry Diary from Julie Ruane:
Saturday, October 16, No Walls Ministries in New Alexandria will celebrate its 11-year Church Anniversary. The celebration is a reboot of last year’s 10-year anniversary celebration that was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rev. Charles Brownawell and the members of “No Walls Ministries” are extending an open invitation to everyone to enjoy the day with them.
Pastor Charlie, as he is known locally, was ordained in 2004. He and a team from Greater Works Outreach, began with a mission. The mission was to work toward expanding the Kingdom of God through the care and discipleship of the homeless and underprivileged, in the Pittsburgh area. Having no actual building to work from, his ministry was soon known as “No Walls Ministries.”
In the early days of the ministries, Friday nights were spent by Pastor Charlie, navigating the heartless, rugged streets of Pittsburgh, bringing coffee and donuts to the homeless. This simple, yet heartfelt act of temporary relief soon grew to include more substantial soups and sandwiches. Later, it expanded to include personal items such as socks, blankets, and toiletries. Pastor Charlie and the ministries would frequent the homeless under the many bridges and alleys, along the rivers and streets of Pittsburgh. Armed only with the love of Christ, they sought to provide the most basic personal items to those in need.
In June of that year, they began a Bible study for a faithful group of ten people. It was not long after that it had grown to over thirty in attendance. Pastor Charlie and his dedicated group saw many people come to the Lord, as he baptized them in the waters of the Monongahela River. Many of those people, reborn and inspired, transformed their lives from the hopeless city streets to a productive life in society.
As the unsympathetic chill of fall and winter set in, the ministry found warmth in the Allegheny Center Alliance Church, on the North Side of Pittsburgh. God continued opening doors for the ministries in early 2010, when Pastor Charlie acquired the church in New Alexandria. The aged building located, of course, on Church Street, underwent several months of exhaustive renovations. Finally, on October 31, 2010, No Walls Ministries held its Dedication Service.
It is here that all are welcome to share in this year’s celebration. Food, music, games, hayrides, and face painting for the kids are scheduled. The celebration begins at 4:00 p.m., on the church lawn, October 16. Pastor Charlie, and No Walls Ministries hopes to see you there!
* * *
These next two announcements are from Tish Rossi:
“St. Joseph Altar Rosary Society will be holding a Paint and Pastry at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, in St. Joseph Parish Hall, 125 S. Ligonier St., Derry. Supplies will be provided by Farmhouse Charm. Cost is $40 a person for an afternoon of painting, eating and fun. No art skills are required. For more information, call Deb Rick at 724-694-2395.”
* * *
St. Joseph Altar Rosary Society will gather to recite the Rosary at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, for the feast of Our Lady of the Rosary.
The gathering will be held at St. Joseph Church, 125 S. Ligonier St., at the Blessed Mother’s grotto, in the lower parking lot.
All are welcome to attend. Please bring lawn chairs in case of rain. The rosary will be said in the church. Any questions, please call Tish Rossi at 724-694-8309.
* * *
Downtown merchants present “Shop Hop Nights — Witches Night Out” from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6. Dust off your hats and brooms, throw on your best “Witchy Wear” and come join us for a spell.
There will also be a scarecrow and pumpkin contest. Take a stroll through town and be sure to visit all the locations listed below to pick your favorite scarecrow or decorated pumpkin. Then make your way to the Latrobe Art Center to cast your vote.
Locations include: Latrobe Art Center, Rose Style Shoppe, Chicoras Ground Zero Pittsburgh, Graydof Comics and Toys, Terri’s Gourmet Sweet Treats, 512 Coffee & Ice Cream, MastersPieces, Eclectique, Blended & Brewed, Neighborhood Visitor’s Center, H&S Furniture and Lampshades and Scotty G’s Pizzeria. Don’t forget to wear your witch hat or costume to receive special savings or treats at merchant locations!
* * *
Action for Animals Humane Society will hold a drive-thru shot clinic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at the Derry Township Agricultural Fairgrounds, Route 982, New Derry.
Rabies shots are $9 per pet. DHPP, Bordella, FVRCP shots are $15 per pet.
Shots are available for dogs and cats three months of age or older and in good health. Guests must have dogs leashed and cats in carriers. Cash or check only.
No appointment is needed; just drive-thru.
* * *
Have a great weekend!
* * *
Derry Diary items may be mailed to liberoni@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.