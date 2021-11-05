I would like to start this week’s column by congratulating Grant Nicely for winning the Derry Borough mayoral election.
Grant has been serving the borough as interim mayor since the resignation of former mayor Alana DeRito-Gaudiello. Grant has done a wonderful job serving our community and has kept our best interests as a top priority. I sincerely wish him all the best and especially thank him for running a peaceful and respectful campaign. You don’t see that a lot anymore. Thank you, Grant, and God bless!
* * *
Last evening was an emotional Derry Area school board meeting for me. Even though I had to attend remotely, and now that I think about it, I’m glad I did because I had tears in my eyes most of the meeting as it was Steve Kozar’s last meeting after serving on the board of education for 28 years. Steve and I took office on the same day, if you can believe that.
Nonetheless, Steve has done an amazing job for the Derry Area School District, and he will be sadly missed. Thank you Mr. Kozar for your time, dedication and hard work for our community!
* * *
The Derry First United Methodist Church, located at 311 N. Ligonier St., in Derry, will be hosting its monthly ladies lunch at noon Tuesday, Nov, 9. Administrative assistant Teri Sauers says, “This is a FREE Lunch, and We hope to see you there!”
* * *
Paula Shean has announced that the Derry Presbyterian Church, located at the corner of 108 Presby Way and North Chestnut Street, will be hosting a Meatloaf Dinner at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20.
The menu includes meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, applesauce, corn, roll and butter and dessert. The cost is $12. This is takeout only. Please come to the kitchen entrance at the back of the church to pick up your take out. Thank you for your support!
* * *
The Diamond Dolls Twirling Team LLC, based in Derry, announces registration for their 2022 season. This will be the team’s 24th year! Registration will be held Monday, Nov. 15, and Thursday, Nov. 18, at the Blairsville Armory & Wellness Center, 119 N. Walnut St., Blairsville. Those interested in registering may stop in anytime between 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on either night. Children need to accompany parents to registration. Registration fee ($25) and cost of baton ($25) are due at registration. Class tuition and other fees will be due at a later time. (More details will be given at registration or by calling the number or visiting the website below). The team is open to girls, ages 4 to 17 years old, from any school district and with or without baton twirling experience. Recreational classes will begin Jan. 6 and are assigned based on age and skill level, including beginner. Competitive teams are by audition/evaluation only.
The 2022 Diamond Dolls Recreational teams will practice on Thursday evenings, from January through July. For the 2022 season, they will remain at their temporary practice location at the Blairsville Armory & Wellness Center. They march in local parades and entertain at church and community festivals throughout the summer months. They are a familiar site at the Derry Memorial Day and Railroad Days, Blairsville Knotweed and Latrobe Fourth of July parades.
There will also be an option to participate in classes only, from January-May, for anyone looking for a twirling instruction without public appearances option.
Diamond Dolls competitive teams are the 2021 PA State Halftime champions (in both elementary and junior divisions), as well as 2021 TU Tiny Tot Dance Twirl regional champions and Junior Novelty Twirl & Strut Team regional champions. They are also 2021 Tiny Tot Novelty Twirl International champions and Junior Strut Team International champions.
Diamond Dolls alumni twirlers have gone on to twirl on college majorette lines and as feature twirlers at schools including: Indiana State University, Sam Houston State University, Thiel College, Bowling Green State University, Clarion University, Robert Morris University and Pitt. Many of their twirlers also enjoy twirling on local high school majorette lines.
Over the years, the competitive teams have won four National Baton Twirling Association state championships, 32 Twirling Unlimited International championships and 31 Twirling Unlimited Regional championships. For further information, check out their website at www.DiamondDollsTwirling.com. More information can also be obtained by contacting Kimberly Hoag at 724-459-8628.
* * *
Derry Borough Secretary/Treasurer Lori Latta has announced that borough leaf pickups will continue to run through Dec. 9. The schedule will be Monday through Thursday each week, with no pickup on Fridays.
The breakdown is as follows: First Ward will be picked up on Mondays; Second Ward on Tuesdays; Third Ward on Wednesdays, and Fourth Ward on Thursdays.
* * *
Make-up picture day for Derry Area Middle and High School students will be held on Friday, Nov. 5.
* * *
Derry Presbyterian Church $10 coupon booklets are being sold at Lynda’s Hair Boutique. The boutique is located at 412 West 4th Ave., Derry Borough, at the back of the house.
You can stop in and see Linda for a $10 coupon booklet or more info during her regular shop hours from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday and 8 to 11 a.m. Friday. You may also call and leave a message to make other pickup arrangements at 724-694-5707.
The booklets include local restaurants and other establishments in the local Derry, Latrobe and Greensburg areas. Some of the places include McDonald’s, Round House Pizza, Subway, Burger King and Taco Bell. A reusable coupon panel includes discounts at places such as Advance Auto Parts and Dunham’s. The coupons are good until Dec. 31, 2022. Thank you for your support!
* * *
Derry Area School District is seeking interested and qualified applicants for the position of school security officer. Pay rate is $22.50 per hour. Expected start date is November or December 2021. For application instructions, visit https://dasd.edlioschool.com/apps/jobs/show_job.jsp?REC_ID=38438
Interested candidates should send cover letter, resume and required documentation to: Greg Ferencak, Assistant Superintendent, Derry Area School District, 982 N. Chestnut St. Ext., Derry, PA 15627, or email: gferencak@dasd.us.
* * *
Have a great weekend!
* * *
Derry Diary items may be emailed to liberoni@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.