This announcement is from Derry Area High Principal Kara Gardner:
On Saturday, Oct. 29, the Derry Area High School Marching Band competed in the Tournament of Bands Pennsylvania State Championships at Mansion Park in Altoona along with 22 other schools from across the state. The Trojan Marching Band placed third in the 2-A classification with a score of 82.61. Along with the third-place finish, senior Béla Ewing was recognized with the “Outstanding Performer Award.” She was one of six students recognized from all 22 schools performing.
The Derry Area School District will host a Veterans Day event from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, in the middle school cafeteria.
To register, call 724-694-1401, or online at DASD.US.
This year’s DAHS All Class Play, titled “Whole Latta Love,” will be performed Nov. 18-19 in the Derry Area Middle School Auditorium. More info to come in the following weeks. Stay tuned.
This message is from Teri Sauers, administrative assistant for Derry First United Methodist Church:
Derry First United Methodist Church, located at 311 N. Ligonier St., Derry Borough, will host a November Ladies Lunch to be held Tuesday, Nov. 8, at noon. This is a free Lunch. Please join them for good food and great conversation. They hope to see you there.
Twin Maples Hunt Club will be performing its semiannual road cleanup Sunday, Nov. 20, starting at 11 a.m. Members welcome anyone who would like to help. Meet them at the club and they will go from there. They are proud of the way people traveling this road have kept this land clean. This is a beautiful area on the Chestnut Ridge. Come and enjoy the beauty and help out.
This announcement is from Paula Shean:
The Derry Presbyterian Church is conducting an online order only Sarris Christmas Candy Fundraiser. Please go online to SarrisCandiesFundraising.com and use the group ID No. 10-1741 and “Derry Presbyterian Church” to place your order. When you open the website, you should be able to “support an online fundraiser,” and “place an order.” Input the group ID number and seller’s name to get started and use the “order here” button to place your order. If not, please click on the “fundraising programs” in the tool bar, and use the drop down menu and select “Sarris online ordering,” and use the red buttons to continue. Items will be shipped directly to your home. All orders must be submitted by Dec. 15. Thank you for supporting the Derry Presbyterian Church. God bless.
Meals on Wheels drivers are needed for the Derry route. The job description is as follows: volunteer two weekdays a month on the dates of your choice (trade with fellow drivers anytime); pick up cooler in town at the Derry Area Federal Credit Union; pick up 10-14 hot meals and bagged lunches at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital; deliver meals to 10-14 households in and around Derry, and return cooler to the credit union.
The entire trip takes about 90 minutes. Feel good, make a difference and support a great service.
For more information, call Marty Bucci at 412-554-2599.
The Diamond Dolls Twirling Team, LLC, based in the Blairsville/Derry area, announces registration for their 2023 season. This will be their 25th year. Registration will be held Tuesday, Nov. 15, and Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Blairsville Armory & Wellness Center (119 N. Walnut St., Blairsville). Those interested in registering may stop in anytime between 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on either night.
Children need to accompany parents to registration. Registration fee ($25) and cost of baton ($25) are due at registration. Class tuition and other fees will be due at a later time (more details will be given at registration or by calling the number or visiting the website). The team is open to girls, ages 4-17 years old, from any school district, with or without baton twirling experience. Recreational classes will begin Jan. 5 and are assigned based on age and skill level, including beginner (competitive teams are by audition/evaluation only). The 2023 Diamond Dolls Recreational teams will practice Thursday evenings from January through July at the Blairsville Armory & Wellness Center. They march in local parades and entertain at church and community festivals throughout the summer months. They are a familiar sight at the Derry Memorial Day and Railroad Days parades, Blairsville Knotweed & Christmas parades, Latrobe Fourth of July parade, and Indiana It’s a Wonderful Life parade.
There will also be an option to participate in classes only, from January through May, for anyone looking for twirling instruction without public appearances option: perfect prep for school majorette tryouts, intro to twirling, or busy families (no summer performances or practices).
Diamond Dolls Competitive Teams are 2022 PA State Primary Halftime Champions, as well as 2022 TU Tiny Tot Dance Twirl, Juvenile Dance Twirl, and Junior Strut Team Regional Champions and Tiny Tot, Dance Twirl, Juvenile Dance Twirl, and Junior Strut Team Regional Champions and Tiny Tot, Juvenile, and Junior Novelty Twirl Regional Champions.
Diamond Dolls alumni twirlers have gone on to twirl on college majorette lines and as feature twirlers at schools including: IUP, Indiana State University, Sam Houston State University, Thiel College, Bowling Green State University, Clarion University, Robert Morris University and Pitt. Many of their twirlers also enjoy twirling on local high school majorette lines.
Over the years, the competitive teams have won five National Baton Twirling Association State Championships, 32 Twirling Unlimited International Championships and 37 Twirling Unlimited Regional championships.
For further information, check out their website at www.DiamondDollsTwirling.com More information can also be obtained by contacting Kimberly Hoag at 724-459-8628.
Julie Ruane, administrative director for the Greensburg Church of the Brethren, has announced that a “Raise the Fork for a Good Cause” spaghetti dinner fundraiser will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Greensburg Church of the Brethren, located at 554 Stanton St., Greensburg.
Cost of the meal is $9, and a salad, cake and beverage is included. You may dine in or out.
The event is hosted by the Disciples’ Hand Ministry. All proceeds go to feeding the hungry in our surrounding area.
