The Bradenville United Methodist Church, located at 5170 Route 982, is hosting a pancake and sausage breakfast with Santa from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.
The breakfast is free for children 12 and under, or for their parents. Donations of individually wrapped snacks and school supplies (no wire-bound notebooks) will be accepted. Santa will have a small gift for the kids and his helper will be taking pictures of the kids with Santa. Please RSVP by Dec. 6 by calling 724-420-1325.
Twin Maples Hunt Club will be performing its semiannual road cleanup Sunday, Nov. 20, starting at 11 a.m. Members welcome anyone who would like to help. Meet them at the club and they will go from there. They are proud of the way people traveling this road have kept this land clean. This is a beautiful area on the Chestnut Ridge. Come and enjoy the beauty and help out.
The Derry Presbyterian Church is conducting an online order only Sarris Christmas Candy Fundraiser. Please go online to SarrisCandiesFundraising.com and use the group ID No. 10-1741 and “Derry Presbyterian Church” to place your order.
When you open the website, you should be able to “support an online fundraiser,” and “place an order.” Input the group ID number and seller’s name to get started and use the “order here” button to place your order.
If not, please click on the “fundraising programs” in the tool bar, and use the drop down menu and select “Sarris online ordering,” and use the red buttons to continue. Items will be shipped directly to your home.
All orders must be submitted by Dec. 15. Thank you for supporting the Derry Presbyterian Church. God bless.
It’s the season of giving and it’s time to start planning Santa visits for your little one. Project Share the Joy would like to invite you to bring your kiddos out to see Santa and his elves. This is also an opportunity to donate toys, clothes or money to a local charity helping families in your community.
Project Share the Joy invites you to visit Santa at the Derry Township Agriculture Fairground, located on state Route 982 in New Derry, from noon to 3 p.m. Dec. 3.
Santa and his elves will be available for a drive-by visit or stop and visit for a while. Gift bags will be available while supplies last, drop off your letter to Santa and enjoy some cookies and hot chocolate.
For more information, please call 724-668-2796.
The newly created Derry Area School District public relations committee held its first meeting 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, in the district’s administration board room.
The committee consists of 14 members from the school district and community. Committee members include Greg Ferencak, district superintendent; Casey Long, assistant superintendent; David Krinock, school board president; Nathan Doherty, board vice president; Kevin Liberoni, school board member, and Dean Reed, school board member. Community members are Joseph Baker, Nathan Bundy, Jodee Harris, Jillian Kuhns, Reba Libengood, Jennifer Lynch, Brandon Smolka and Joe Wells.
The next committee meeting is scheduled 6 p.m. Jan. 10, 2023, in the administration building board room.
