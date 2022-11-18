The Derry Area High School All Class Play presents “Whole Latte Love” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18-19, in the Derry Middle School Auditorium.
Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for students.
Whole Latte Love is a coffeeshop with a catchy slogan: “Where there’s magic in every cup.” Only it’s more than just a slogan. Each one of Isla’s six special blends has a magical power (if only for the duration of the cup).
No coffeeshop ever had such loyal customers. But Isla’s in hot water with her landlord, who gives her an ultimatum: pay the three months of back rent she owes or he’ll evict her.
Enter Shelly, Isla’s perk-y but hopelessly scatterbrained assistant. She agrees to fill in for Isla while her boss ducks out to raise the money. Unfortunately, a visit from an overzealous health inspector flusters Shelly so much that she accidentally mixes up the coffees, leading to a hilarious brew-ha-ha as each customer gets the wrong blend. Will Shelly spill the beans? Or will she let her mistake ruin Isla’s efforts to save the shop? And why is a certain landlord suddenly acting like a five-year-old?
Don’t worry. Be frappé! In this frothy, fast-paced farce, love and laughter are sure to win!
***
The Derry Area High School cheerleaders and boys’ basketball team will host “Swishes for Wishes” charity event 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Derry Area High School Gymnasium.
Admission is $4 for adults and $2 for students. All proceeds will be donated to mental health awareness at Come Talk INC.
The Derry Area cheerleaders will play a basketball game against Ligonier Valley cheerleaders while the Derry Area boys’ basketball team will be the hit of the night, cheering on the team.
In addition, there will be a 50/50 drawing and basket raffles.
Anyone interested in volunteering or donating to the event, please reach out to Kala Haase at 724-875-8115.
***
The Derry Presbyterian Church, located at the corner of Chestnut Street and Presby Way, Derry, will host “Reverent Heart” Worship Band Sunday, Nov. 20, during the 11 a.m. worship service. The group will share their time, talents and love of God with us. All are invited to bring family, neighbors and friends to enjoy a time of uplifting worship and fellowship.
***
Twin Maples Hunt Club will be performing its semiannual road cleanup Sunday, Nov. 20, starting at 11 a.m. Members welcome anyone who would like to help. Meet them at the club and they will go from there. They are proud of the way people traveling this road have kept this land clean. This is a beautiful area on the Chestnut Ridge. Come and enjoy the beauty and help out.
The Derry Presbyterian Church is conducting an online order only Sarris Christmas Candy Fundraiser. Please go online to SarrisCandiesFundraising.com and use the group ID No. 10-1741 and “Derry Presbyterian Church” to place your order. When you open the website, you should be able to “support an online fundraiser,” and “place an order.” Input the group ID number and seller’s name to get started and use the “order here” button to place your order. If not, please click on the “fundraising programs” in the tool bar, and use the drop down menu and select “Sarris online ordering,” and use the red buttons to continue. Items will be shipped directly to your home. All orders must be submitted by Dec. 15. Thank you for supporting the Derry Presbyterian Church. God bless.
***
It’s the season of giving and it’s time to start planning Santa visits for your little one. Project Share the Joy would like to invite you to bring your kiddos out to see Santa and his elves. This is also an opportunity to donate toys, clothes or money to a local charity helping families in your community.
Project Share the Joy invites you to visit Santa at the Derry Township Agriculture Fairground, located on state Route 982 in New Derry, from noon to 3 p.m. Dec. 3.
Santa and his elves will be available for a drive-by visit or stop and visit for a while. Gift bags will be available while supplies last, drop off your letter to Santa and enjoy some cookies and hot chocolate.
For more information, please call 724-668-2796.
***
“Make A Difference” is happy to announce that they will be providing free Thanksgiving meals to those in need in the community. Please consider checking with your family, friends and neighbors who could use a meal that may not be on Facebook.
To sign up, please call (or text) Susan from “Make A Difference” at 724-694-6945 (and yes, this number does accept texts).
Pick up: Wednesday, Nov. 23, between 5 and 8 p.m. at Grace Bible Academy, 128 Bradenville School Road in Bradenville.
Thank you, Grace Bible Academy, for once again allowing MAD to use your facilities to prepare and distribute its free meals.
***
Lastly, it’s hard to believe, but the first practice for winter sports begins Friday, Nov. 18, which means winter is right around the corner. Nonetheless, good luck to all the Derry Area High School sports teams.
***
Have a great weekend.
***
Derry Diary items may be emailed to Liberoni@aol.com.
