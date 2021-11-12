Derry Area Midget Football representative Janet Gibson writes in with this message:
“Derry Area Midget Football (DAMF) board of directors would like to thank the following for making it a day to remember for the undefeated (11-0) Lobos football team, who captured the Western Pennsylvania Youth Football League (WPYFL) Class AA Division II Super Bowl Championship: Ahlborn Plumbing, Marts Design, Hose Xpress, Bradenville, Derry and New Alexandria Fire Departments, Soltis Family, a special DAMF family, parents, friends, families and the Derry community for coming out and celebrating the Lobos’ victory.
“Also, thank you to the coaches and DAMF families for their continued support and dedication to a sport that these players and cheerleaders enjoy doing.”
* * *
The Derry Area School District Foundation is very pleased and excited with our latest news! Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is delivering the 3,000 book to children of Derry Area School District this month! This program, established in 1995, provides quality, age-appropriate books once a month to children from birth until their fifth birthday. The books are selected by a committee of education and child development experts. The books are free to the children and mailed directly to them each month.
Currently, 318 children are registered to receive books each month. We’re hoping to fund an even larger number of recipients through sponsorships. It costs just $25 to sponsor a child for a full year of membership in the Imagination Library. That’s less than $2.10 a month for a child to have a high-quality book mailed directly to his or her home!
Anyone wishing to give the gift of books can send their donation to: Derry Area School District Foundation, Attn. Brenda Bitz, 982 North Chestnut St. Ext., Derry, PA 15626. Please memo your check “Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library” or “DPIL”. For questions concerning donations, contact David McCleary at dmccleary@dasd.us.
This is a unique and special way to impact the lives of our very youngest Trojans and help them improve their quality of life and chances for success in school and beyond. We hope everyone will find it in their hearts to give the gift of books to the youngest children of Derry Area.
If anyone has any questions concerning registration, contact Barbie Jones at bjones@dasd.us or call 724-694-1400, ext 1377. Please also watch for information and articles on the project in the Derry Diary section of the Bulletin and on social media. Thank you!
* * *
Sean Kemmerer, founder of the Derry Area Philanthropy Committee (DAPC), has announced that the committee is once again planning to provide free Thanksgiving meals to the Derry Area and surrounding community. Kemmerer wanted to reach out to everyone in case you knew a family in need, or wanted to help out by donating to help cover costs, or maybe even help with some baked goods!
Either way, head to http://derryarea.org and donate, or use this link to sign up:
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfxm9VAh6wOkS9u6XxkqGm_L8i7gHMtcUXtghSy0uXrY_XFYg/viewform?usp=sf_link
“Please spread the word and the good vibes,” Kemmerer said.
* * *
Paula Shean has announced that the Derry Presbyterian Church, located at the corner of 108 Presby Way and North Chestnut Street, will be hosting a meatloaf dinner at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20.
The menu includes meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, applesauce, corn, roll and butter and dessert. The cost is $12. This is takeout only. Please come to the kitchen entrance at the back of the church to pick up your take out. Thank you for your support!
* * *
Derry Area Middle School will host a Turkey Trot at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24.
Prizes will be awarded to the top three finishers in each grade level.
You may participate by donating a non-perishable food item during the week of Nov. 15-19, in room D132, during morning homeroom. If your grade level donates 100 items, the entire class gets to participate.
Donation information includes: Check dates to make sure nothing is expired; do not separate pre-packaged items; canned vegetables are needed, and no glass jars.
Festive outfits and costumes are encouraged (no costume masks).
Derry Area School District is seeking interested candidates for the following positions:
- High school attendance/high school secretary, pay rate $17.98 per hour. A job description is available on the school website.
- Extended day-to-day substitute teacher at Grandview Elementary School, pay rate of $130 per day with individual benefits;
- Anticipated extended day-to-day substitute at Grandview Elementary, (grade 5 math), with an expected start date of mid-January 2022 and a pay rate of $130 per day with no benefits.
To apply for this position, interested candidates should submit the required employment documents listed under the appropriate CATEGORY HEADING on the district website: https://dasd.us . >Our District > Employment Opportunities to: Gregory A. Ferencak, Assistant Superintendent, Derry Area School District, 982 N. Chestnut St. Ext., Derry, PA 15627-7600 or email: gferencak@dasd.us. Deadline to apply is 3 p.m. Nov. 17.
* * *
The Diamond Dolls Twirling Team LLC, based in Derry, announces registration for their 2022 season. This will be the team’s 24th year! Registration will be held Monday, Nov. 15, and Thursday, Nov. 18, at the Blairsville Armory & Wellness Center, 119 N. Walnut St., Blairsville. Those interested in registering may stop in anytime between 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on either night.
Children need to accompany parents to registration. Registration fee ($25) and cost of baton ($25) are due at registration. Class tuition and other fees will be due at a later time. (More details will be given at registration or by calling the number or visiting the website below).
The team is open to girls, ages 4 to 17 years old, from any school district and with or without baton twirling experience. Recreational classes will begin Jan. 6 and are assigned based on age and skill level, including beginner. Competitive teams are by audition/evaluation only.
The 2022 Diamond Dolls Recreational teams will practice on Thursday evenings, from January through July. For the 2022 season, they will remain at their temporary practice location at the Blairsville Armory & Wellness Center. They march in local parades and entertain at church and community festivals throughout the summer months. They are a familiar site at the Derry Memorial Day and Railroad Days, Blairsville Knotweed and Latrobe Fourth of July parades.
There will also be an option to participate in classes only, from January-May, for anyone looking for a twirling instruction without public appearances option.
Diamond Dolls competitive teams are the 2021 PA State Halftime champions (in both elementary and junior divisions), as well as 2021 TU Tiny Tot Dance Twirl regional champions and Junior Novelty Twirl & Strut Team regional champions. They are also 2021 Tiny Tot Novelty Twirl International champions and Junior Strut Team International champions.
Diamond Dolls alumni twirlers have gone on to twirl on college majorette lines and as feature twirlers at schools including: Indiana State University, Sam Houston State University, Thiel College, Bowling Green State University, Clarion University, Robert Morris University and Pitt. Many of their twirlers also enjoy twirling on local high school majorette lines.
Over the years, the competitive teams have won four National Baton Twirling Association state championships, 32 Twirling Unlimited International championships and 31 Twirling Unlimited Regional championships. For further information, check out their website at www.DiamondDollsTwirling.com. More information can also be obtained by contacting Kimberly Hoag at 724-459-8628.
* * *
Derry Borough Secretary/Treasurer Lori Latta has announced that borough leaf pickups will continue to run through Dec. 9. The schedule will be Monday through Thursday each week, with no pickup on Fridays.
The breakdown is as follows: First Ward will be picked up on Mondays; Second Ward on Tuesdays; Third Ward on Wednesdays, and Fourth Ward on Thursdays.
* * *
Derry Presbyterian Church $10 coupon booklets are being sold at Lynda’s Hair Boutique. The boutique is located at 412 West 4th Ave., Derry Borough, at the back of the house.
You can stop in and see Linda for a $10 coupon booklet or more info during her regular shop hours from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday and 8 to 11 a.m. Friday. You may also call and leave a message to make other pickup arrangements at 724-694-5707.
The booklets include local restaurants and other establishments in the local Derry, Latrobe and Greensburg areas. Some of the places include McDonald’s, Round House Pizza, Subway, Burger King and Taco Bell. A reusable coupon panel includes discounts at places such as Advance Auto Parts and Dunham’s. The coupons are good until Dec. 31, 2022. Thank you for your support!
* * *
Kind Closet is looking for donations of clothing, coats, hats, and gently used toys. Donations are being accepted from Nov. 22 to Dec. 3 at the Derry Area High School lobby during school hours.
* * *
Have a great weekend!
* * *
Derry Diary items may be emailed to liberoni@aol.com.
