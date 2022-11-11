This announcement is from Tracey Smeltzer:
“I am submitting this on behalf of Flo Myers of Toys for Tots and the Latrobe Elks Lodge 907 for the Derry Diary:
“Sign-ups for Toys for Tots will take place at the Latrobe Elks Lodge 907 from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. If you sign up at this location, your pickup will also take place at the Latrobe Elks Lodge on Dec. 17. The sign-up area for this location is as follows: Derry Borough, Derry Township, Fairfield Township, Latrobe, Laurel Mountain Borough, Loyalhanna Township, Mount Pleasant Township, New Alexandria, St. Clair Township, Unity Township and Youngstown Borough. The Latrobe Elks Lodge is also collecting donations of new, unwrapped toys for the program. Donations can be dropped off at the lodge.”
***
The Derry Presbyterian Church, located at the corner of Chestnut Street and Presby Way, Derry, will host “Reverent Heart” Worship Band Sunday, Nov. 20, during the 11 a.m. worship service. The group will share their time, talents and love of God with us. All are invited to bring family, neighbors and friends to enjoy a time of uplifting worship and fellowship.
***
This year’s DAHS All Class Play, titled “Whole Latta Love,” will be performed Nov. 18-19 in the Derry Area Middle School Auditorium. More info to come in the following weeks. Stay tuned.
***
Twin Maples Hunt Club will be performing its semiannual road cleanup Sunday, Nov. 20, starting at 11 a.m. Members welcome anyone who would like to help. Meet them at the club and they will go from there. They are proud of the way people traveling this road have kept this land clean. This is a beautiful area on the Chestnut Ridge. Come and enjoy the beauty and help out.
***
This announcement is from Paula Shean:
The Derry Presbyterian Church is conducting an online order only Sarris Christmas Candy Fundraiser. Please go online to SarrisCandiesFundraising.com and use the group ID No. 10-1741 and “Derry Presbyterian Church” to place your order. When you open the website, you should be able to “support an online fundraiser,” and “place an order.” Input the group ID number and seller’s name to get started and use the “order here” button to place your order. If not, please click on the “fundraising programs” in the tool bar, and use the drop down menu and select “Sarris online ordering,” and use the red buttons to continue. Items will be shipped directly to your home. All orders must be submitted by Dec. 15. Thank you for supporting the Derry Presbyterian Church. God bless.
***
The Diamond Dolls Twirling Team, LLC, based in the Blairsville/Derry area, announces registration for their 2023 season. This will be their 25th year. Registration will be held Tuesday, Nov. 15, and Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Blairsville Armory & Wellness Center (119 N. Walnut St., Blairsville). Those interested in registering may stop in anytime between 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on either night.
Children need to accompany parents to registration. Registration fee ($25) and cost of baton ($25) are due at registration. Class tuition and other fees will be due at a later time (more details will be given at registration or by calling the number or visiting the website). The team is open to girls, ages 4-17 years old, from any school district, with or without baton twirling experience. Recreational classes will begin Jan. 5 and are assigned based on age and skill level, including beginner (competitive teams are by audition/evaluation only). The 2023 Diamond Dolls Recreational teams will practice Thursday evenings from January through July at the Blairsville Armory & Wellness Center. They march in local parades and entertain at church and community festivals throughout the summer months. They are a familiar sight at the Derry Memorial Day and Railroad Days parades, Blairsville Knotweed & Christmas parades, Latrobe Fourth of July parade, and Indiana It’s a Wonderful Life parade.
There will also be an option to participate in classes only, from January through May, for anyone looking for twirling instruction without public appearances option: perfect prep for school majorette tryouts, intro to twirling, or busy families (no summer performances or practices).
For further information, check out their website at www.DiamondDollsTwirling.com More information can also be obtained by contacting Kimberly Hoag at 724-459-8628.
***
Have a great weekend!
***
Derry Diary items may be emailed to Liberoni@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.