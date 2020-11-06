The Derry Area School District Foundation is pleased and excited to bring a wonderful and unique opportunity to the children of Derry Area School District. Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is here!
This program, established in 1995, provides quality, age appropriate books once a month to children from birth until their fifth birthday. The books are selected by a committee of education and child development experts. The books are free to the children and mailed directly to them each month. Thanks to grants from Latrobe Elks Lodge No. 907 and the Derry Area School District Foundation, we are able to register our first group of recipients.
However, our goal is to register every eligible child in Derry Area for this program. We’re hoping to fund a large number of our recipients through sponsorships. It costs just $25 to sponsor a child for a full year of membership in the Imagination Library. That’s less than $2.10 a month for a child to have a high-quality book mailed directly to his or her home!
Anyone wishing to give the gift of books can send their donation to: Derry Area School District Foundation, Attn. Brenda Bitz, 982 North Chestnut Street Ext. Derry, PA 15626.
Please memo your check “Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library” or “DPIL”. Also, please include your email address so you can receive updates on the books that children receive each month and other facts about Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, early literacy and events for Derry Area’s Pre-K population. For questions concerning donations, please contact David McCleary at dmccleary@dasd.us or call 724-694-2780, ext. 3312.
This is a unique and special way to impact the lives of our very youngest Trojans and help them improve their quality of life and chances for success in school and beyond. We hope everyone will find it in their hearts to give the gift of books to the youngest children of Derry Area.
If anyone has any questions concerning registration, please contact Mrs. Barbie Jones at bjones@dasd.us or call 724-694-1400, ext 1377. Please also watch for information and articles on the project in the Derry Diary section of the Bulletin and on social media. Thank you!
Derry Area Director of Athletics Brett Miller recently responded to a survey requested by the WPIAL concerning winter sports. The following statement is a summarization of the survey by WPIAL Executive Director Amy Scheuneman:
“After reviewing the feedback from the winter sports questionnaire, the overwhelming majority of schools felt they were adequately prepared to begin practicing on the regularly scheduled start date of Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. While there was a split opinion on reducing the amount of competitions and delaying the start of the winter season, the board ultimately did not want to limit opportunities for those schools who felt confident in moving forward as scheduled.
“With that being said, if a school is not prepared or would like a ‘pause’ in sports, they have the ability/authority to delay their own start date as long as they complete the mandated amount of practice prior to scrimmaging and competing as outlined in the PIAA by-laws. Schools also have the ability to reduce their number of competitions as they see fit as long as they meet the minimum requirement of completing section schedules.”
Derry Area School District 21st Century Community Learning Center Program Director Debbie Gray would like to share that the after-school program (aft3r@dasd) will be offered virtually throughout the month of November. Elementary students can join in on the fun Monday-Thursday starting at 4 p.m. and Friday from 4 to 5 p.m. on days school is in session. Secondary students are invited to attend from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The program is free to students in the Derry Area School District K-12. A variety of STE(A)M activities are planned daily.
To register, go to cclc.dasd.us. A follow-up email will be sent upon registration.
For more information? Email Debbie at dgray@dasd.us
Sign up today!
The Veterans of Foreign Wars, Chestnut Ridge Post 444, wrote that it “would like to thank everyone that helped with the flag pole project.
“We truly appreciate you commitment to the Derry Area veterans. The project is on going, and plans are to pave around the base of the pole, and to add a sign. We could not have done this without your help and support. Plans for an official dedication will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at the Derry public works grounds. We encourage all area veterans and friends to come out for the dedication. (State) Sen. Kim Ward and the 27th District Commander will be presenters of the memorial.”
The VFW post meets on the second Wednesday of the month at the American Legion.
Derry Borough Council meetings will hold its work sessions and regular monthly meetings for the remainder of 2020 at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at A.V. Germano Hall, located at 100 W. Second St., Derry Borough.
Work sessions are scheduled for Nov. 10 and Dec. 1. The regular monthly meetings are set for Nov. 17 and Dec. 8.
As of Monday, Nov. 2, most of the public restrooms at the Keystone State Park will be winterized and closed for the season. This will include the beach house restrooms and those located at the pavilions. The park is, of course, still open to visitors for walking, hiking, fishing, boating, etc., from dawn to dusk. The only restrooms that will be available for public use, however, will be those located at the boat mooring area.
The Derry Volunteer Fire Company will hold its last fish fry of the year from 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 6.
Dine-in or takeout will be available as the fire company continues to follow CDC guidelines.
The department will also hold a sub sale starting at 8 a.m. at two locations, which include the Derry Laundromat parking lot and Blair’s Tavern parking lot in New Derry.
Derry First United Methodist Church is now taking orders for its “Soup-to-Go Sale.” Several ladies of the church will be getting together to make homemade soup, perfect for a chilly November day!
Price is $7 for a quart of beef vegetable, potato or stuffed pepper.
Orders are due by Sunday, Nov. 8.
Pickup is from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, or Sunday, Nov. 15, following worship.
To order, please call the church office at 724-694-8333
Derry Borough will continue to pick up bagged leaves weekly on Mondays through Thursdays until Thursday, Dec. 3.
The public works department asks kindly for our residents to please put the bags in the front of your property for pick up. Please be mindful of separating from your refuse. Thank you.
