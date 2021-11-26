I hope everyone had a happy Thanksgiving!
The Derry Volunteer Fire Department is hosting Christmas in Mossback Park starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3. Come join in on the holiday festivities! In addition, the fire company will also be hosting a breakfast with Santa from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at A.V. Germano hall, and Santa will be escorted through the borough that evening for his annual fire truck ride.
The next two announcements are from Derry First United Methodist Church administrative assistant Teri Sauers:
The Derry First United Methodist Church, located at 311 North Ligonier St., Derry Borough, will be hosting its Monthly Ladies Lunch at noon Tuesday, Dec. 14. This is a free Lunch. A Free Will offering will be taken. We hope to see you there!
The Derry First United Methodist Church will be holding its monthly Boro Boys Breakfast 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21. Cost of the breakfast is $7. Please contact Sandy at 878-295-2308 to reserve your seat.
This message is from Julie Ruane, representative for the New Alexandria Activities Committee:
“New Alexandria Light Up Night will be held 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at the Community Center. There will be cookies, hot chocolate, Christmas carols, and a visit from Mr. and Mrs. Santa on a fire truck!
“In addition, there will be a house decorating contest. The winner will receive a $25 gift certificate from Keystone Kitchen. You may vote at the ballot box outside the Community Center or mail it to the borough office. The winner will be announced Dec. 19. It will be posted on Facebook at New Alexandria, New Alex neighbors and outside the Community Center.
“The event is hosted by the New Alexandria Activities Committee.”
This announcement is from Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Briana Tomack:
“The (chamber) has announced that it will stage a book drive for local children in conjunction with Latrobe’s Holly Jolly celebration on Saturday, Dec. 4.
“Through Wednesday, Dec. 1, the chamber will be collecting new and slightly used children’s books to distribute to children as gifts during the annual Holly Jolly Christmas in Latrobe celebration.
“Books can be dropped off at the chamber’s Visitor and Information Center, located at 811 Ligonier St., Latrobe, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until Dec. 1. The books will then be sorted and bagged by volunteers and be ready to be distributed on Dec. 4 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the Holly Jolly celebration, where children will be gifted age-appropriate books by Santa’s helpers.”
For more information, contact Tomack at 724-537-2671.
The Kind Closet is looking for donations of clothing, coats, hats and gently used toys. Donations are being accepted from Nov. 22 to Dec. 3 in the Derry Area High School lobby during school hours.
Larry Darazio writes in to the Diary to remind his former classmates that the Derry Area Class of 1972 is getting ready to plan its reunion. Anyone interested in helping to plan the reunion is welcome.
In addition, Darazio asked that members of the class of 1972 send their current address and phone number to him at 724-454-2183, Lugene (Boring) Detore or Mary (Tierio) Fleming at 412-289-7758.
A meeting date will be posted in the Derry Diary, Facebook, Classmates.com and the newly formed Derry Class of 1972 website.
Stay tuned for more information.
The Derry Area School District Foundation is very pleased and excited with its latest news. Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is delivering the 3,000th book to children of Derry Area School District this month. This program, established in 1995, provides quality, age-appropriate books once a month to children from birth until their 5th birthday. The books are selected by a committee of education and child development experts. The books are free to the children and mailed directly to them each month.
Currently, 318 children are registered to receive books each month. We’re hoping to fund an even larger number of recipients through sponsorships. It costs just $25 to sponsor a child for a full year of membership in the Imagination Library. That’s less than $2.10 a month for a child to have a high-quality book mailed directly to his or her home!
Anyone wishing to give the gift of books can send their donation to: Derry Area School District Foundation, Attn. Brenda Bitz, 982 North Chestnut St. Ext., Derry, PA 15626. Please memo your check “Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library” or “DPIL.” For questions concerning donations, contact David McCleary at dmccleary@dasd.us.
This is a unique and special way to impact the lives of our very youngest Trojans and help them improve their quality of life and chances for success in school and beyond. We hope everyone will find it in their hearts to give the gift of books to the youngest children of Derry Area.
If anyone has any questions concerning registration, contact Barbie Jones at bjones@dasd.us or call 724-694-1400, ext 1377. Please also watch for information on the project in the Derry Diary section of the Bulletin and on social media. Thank you!
Derry Borough Secretary/Treasurer Lori Latta has announced that borough leaf pickups will continue to run through Dec. 9. The schedule will be Monday through Thursday each week, with no pickup on Fridays.
The breakdown is as follows: First Ward will be picked up on Mondays; Second Ward on Tuesdays; Third Ward on Wednesdays, and Fourth Ward on Thursdays.
Derry Presbyterian Church $10 coupon booklets are being sold at Lynda’s Hair Boutique. The boutique is located at 412 West 4th Ave., Derry Borough, at the back of the house.
You can stop in and see Linda for a $10 coupon booklet or more info during her regular shop hours from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday and 8 to 11 a.m. Friday. You may also call and leave a message to make other pickup arrangements at 724-694-5707.
The booklets include local restaurants and other establishments in the local Derry, Latrobe and Greensburg areas. Some of the places include McDonald’s, Round House Pizza, Subway, Burger King and Taco Bell. A reusable coupon panel includes discounts at places such as Advance Auto Parts and Dunham’s. The coupons are good until Dec. 31, 2022. Thank you for your support!
