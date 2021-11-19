This week marks the second year that I have been writing the Derry Diary column. I would like to thank everyone who has supported and contributed to this column.
This first announcement is from Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Briana Tomack:
The Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced that it will stage a book drive for local children in conjunction with Latrobe’s Holly Jolly celebration on Saturday, Dec. 4.
Through Wednesday, Dec. 1, the chamber will be collecting new and slightly used children’s books to distribute to children as gifts during the annual Holly Jolly Christmas in Latrobe celebration.
Books can be dropped off at the chamber’s Visitor and Information Center, located at 811 Ligonier St., from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until Dec. 1. The books will then be sorted and bagged by volunteers and be ready to be distributed on Dec. 4 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the Holly Jolly celebration, where children will be gifted age-appropriate books by Santa’s helpers.
For more information, contact Tomack at 724-537-2671.
Paula Shean has announced that the Derry Presbyterian Church, located at the corner of 108 Presby Way and North Chestnut Street, will be hosting a meatloaf dinner at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20.
The menu includes meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, applesauce, corn, roll and butter, and dessert. The cost is $12. This is takeout only. Please come to the kitchen entrance at the back of the church to pick up your takeout. Thank you for your support!
The Kind Closet is looking for donations of clothing, coats, hats and gently used toys. Donations are being accepted from Nov. 22 to Dec. 3 in the Derry Area High School lobby during school hours.
Larry Darazio writes in to the Diary to remind his former classmates that the Derry Area Class of 1972 is getting ready to plan its reunion. Anyone interested in helping to plan the reunion is welcome.
In addition, Darazio asked that members of the class of 1972 send their current address and phone number to him at 724-454-2183, Lugene (Boring) Detore or Mary (Tierio) Fleming at 412-289-7758.
A meeting date will be posted in the Derry Diary, Facebook, Classmates.com, and the newly formed Derry Class of 1972 website.
Stay turned for more information.
Derry Area Middle School will host a Turkey Trot at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24.
Prizes will be awarded to the top three finishers in each grade level.
You may participate by donating a non-perishable food item during the week of Nov. 15-19, in room D132, during morning homeroom. If your grade level donates 100 items, the entire class gets to participate.
Donation information includes: Check dates to make sure nothing is expired; do not separate pre-packaged items; canned vegetables are needed, and no glass jars.
Festive outfits and costumes are encouraged (no costume masks).
Derry Area School District is seeking interested candidates for the following positions:
High school attendance/high school secretary, pay rate $17.98 per hour. A job description is available on the school website.
Extended day-to-day substitute teacher at Grandview Elementary School, pay rate of $130 per day with individual benefits;
Anticipated extended day-to-day substitute at Grandview Elementary, (grade 5 math), with an expected start date of mid-January 2022 and a pay rate of $130 per day with no benefits.
To apply for this position, interested candidates should submit the required employment documents listed under the appropriate category heading on the district website: https://dasd.us and Our District > Employment Opportunities to: Gregory A. Ferencak, Assistant Superintendent, Derry Area School District, 982 N. Chestnut St. Ext., Derry, PA 15627-7600 or email: gferencak@dasd.us. Deadline to apply is 3 p.m. Nov. 17.
The New Alexandria Center for Active Adults is hosting its “Say Goodbye to Fall Bingo” From 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20.
Doors open at 11 a.m., and lunch will be served until noon. Bingo starts at 1 p.m. the $20 admission fee includes: 16 (6-square) bingo cards for a total of 16 games, plus one jackpot ticket and your lunch.
The lunch menu includes: chicken, rigatoni, salad, and dessert. Reservations are not necessary, but are appreciated.
You may call the center to RSVP at 724-668-7055 to receive an extra jackpot ticket for free.
The Derry Area School District Foundation is very pleased and excited with its latest news. Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is delivering the 3,000th book to children of Derry Area School District this month. This program, established in 1995, provides quality, age-appropriate books once a month to children from birth until their fifth birthday. The books are selected by a committee of education and child development experts. The books are free to the children and mailed directly to them each month.
Currently, 318 children are registered to receive books each month. We’re hoping to fund an even larger number of recipients through sponsorships. It costs just $25 to sponsor a child for a full year of membership in the Imagination Library. That’s less than $2.10 a month for a child to have a high-quality book mailed directly to his or her home!
Anyone wishing to give the gift of books can send their donation to: Derry Area School District Foundation, Attn. Brenda Bitz, 982 North Chestnut St. Ext., Derry, PA 15626. Please memo your check “Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library” or “DPIL.” For questions concerning donations, contact David McCleary at dmccleary@dasd.us.
This is a unique and special way to impact the lives of our very youngest Trojans and help them improve their quality of life and chances for success in school and beyond. We hope everyone will find it in their hearts to give the gift of books to the youngest children of Derry Area.
If anyone has any questions concerning registration, contact Barbie Jones at bjones@dasd.us or call 724-694-1400, ext 1377. Please also watch for information and articles on the project in the Derry Diary section of the Bulletin and on social media. Thank you!
Sean Kemmerer, founder of the Derry Area Philanthropy Committee (DAPC), has announced that the committee is once again planning to provide free Thanksgiving meals to the Derry area and surrounding community. Kemmerer wanted to reach out to everyone in case you knew a family in need, or wanted to help out by donating to help cover costs, or maybe even help with some baked goods!
Families can sign up online at http://derryarea.org or by calling DAPC Secretary Susan Flowers at 724-244-9377.
“Please spread the word and the good vibes,” Kemmerer said.
Kemmerer would also like to remind everyone that volunteers are needed to help with baking desserts, delivering meals, food prep, and generally just spreading good vibes as we kick off the holiday season.
For more information, or to donate to help offset the cost of the 250-plus meals we expect to prepare, please visit http://derryarea.org or https://fb.me/e/5Phg06UPJ.
Derry Borough Secretary/Treasurer Lori Latta has announced that borough leaf pickups will continue to run through Dec. 9. The schedule will be Monday through Thursday each week, with no pickup on Fridays.
The breakdown is as follows: First Ward will be picked up on Mondays; Second Ward on Tuesdays; Third Ward on Wednesdays, and Fourth Ward on Thursdays.
Derry Presbyterian Church $10 coupon booklets are being sold at Lynda’s Hair Boutique. The boutique is located at 412 West 4th Ave., Derry Borough, at the back of the house.
You can stop in and see Linda for a $10 coupon booklet or more info during her regular shop hours from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday and 8 to 11 a.m. Friday. You may also call and leave a message to make other pickup arrangements at 724-694-5707.
The booklets include local restaurants and other establishments in the local Derry, Latrobe and Greensburg areas. Some of the places include McDonald’s, Round House Pizza, Subway, Burger King and Taco Bell. A reusable coupon panel includes discounts at places such as Advance Auto Parts and Dunham’s. The coupons are good until Dec. 31, 2022. Thank you for your support!
Have a great weekend!
Derry Diary items may be emailed to liberoni@aol.com.
