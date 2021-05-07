The Derry Area School District School Picnic will be held Wednesday, June 16, at Del Grosso’s Park in Tipton. A voucher will be required at the gate to receive discounted prices.
Vouchers are only good on Wednesday, June 16.
Vouchers will be available in the offices of Grandview Elementary, Derry Area Middle School and Derry Area High School.
• A voucher plus is $5.50 (gives access to rides).
• A voucher plus is $15 (gives access to rides and Laguna Splash Water Park). Note, anyone entering the waterpark is required to pay $15.50.
• If you do not have a voucher, the regular price is $31.95.
• Admittance is free only if you do not plan to ride or enter the waterpark.
• The Derry Area School District has access to Pavilion No. 4. This can be used as a meeting place for parents and children, or just a place to sit and enjoy your dinner.
• No tickets will be sold in advance.
* * *
Volunteers are needed at 8 a.m. Monday, May 10, at the Derry Community Pool. Public works will be removing the pool cover and need some extra hands to help take the cover off and have it folded for storage. The borough appreciates anyone who can assist in advance.
* * *
Derry Pool passes will be sold from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 8, at the Derry Community Pool.
* * *
Derry Borough will be resuming its in-person council meetings in May, including the regular meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, May 10. The in-person meetings will be held at A.V. Germano Hall, 100 West Second St., Derry.
* * *
Barbara Phillips writes in with an important announcement:
“Just wanted to let everyone know, it’s not too early to be thinking about Derry’s Great Garage Sales Days scheduled for Aug. 6-7. As you do your spring cleaning, separate those items for sale out and price them now, so as to save a lot of time come yard sale day. We had a successful event last year with lots of sellers and buyers and hope to see more of the same this year.”
* * *
The Keystone Farmers Market is coming back. Stay tuned for more information as Derry Area Revitalization Corporation (DARCee) brings the market back the beach parking lot at Keystone State Park. The Farmers Market takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sunday and runs from June through September.
* * *
A Keystone Cruise for the Thomas family will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 15, in the beach parking lot at Keystone State Park. Price of the event is $5.
Cruise and 100 dash plaques are sponsored by Amy Altman McChesney, a candidate for magisterial district judge. Music will also be provided.
* * *
This message comes from Chris Forsha’s Facebook page:
“On Wednesday May 19, 2021 at 8 a.m., I am asking for volunteer help for the Derry food pantry. This is being held at A.V. Germano Hall in Derry. Thank You Derry Fire Department for always letting us use your building. Since this is a community event, volunteer help is always desperately needed. My wife, Terri, who is in charge of the pantry, recently suffered a broken leg. I am asking for extra help due to always having much items to give out to clients. Anyone who does come help, I want to thank you in advance for being a vital member of our community. Together much can be accomplished. To all our current volunteers, thank you from the bottom of my heart for helping!”
* * *
The New Alexandria Volunteer Fire Department has been afforded the opportunity to receive a pallet of food boxes, to distribute to those needing some assistance feeding your family.
If you would like to receive a food box, please message the Fire Department Facebook page (do not comment.) There are a limited number of 53 boxes on the pallet, so message as soon as possible. They will be distributed on Saturday, May 8, at the fire station.
https://m.facebook.com/NAVFD77/
* * *
The Derry Community will be joining Americans across the nation in observing the 70th National Day of Prayer at Mossback Park (gazebo) in Derry on Thursday, May 6.
National Day of Prayer is an annual event for Americans of all faiths to unite and pray for America and her leaders. The theme for 2021 is “Lord pour out your LOVE, LIFE AND LIBERTY.”
Prayers will be offered for the seven power points of government, military, media, churches, family, education and business and also for first responders. Worship music will be led by Servants’ Call.
Please join us in praying for America and our community. All are welcome.
All current CDC guidelines for COVID-19 will be observed.
* * *
This next announcement is from Thersa Miedel:
“The partner parishes of St. Joseph and St. Martin will gather to recite the rosary in honor of Mary, the Blessed Mother. The gathering will be held 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, at Mossback Park in Derry Borough. All are welcome to attend. Please bring lawn chairs. Social distancing and mask guidelines will be followed.”
In case of inclement weather, the Rosary will be said in St. Joseph’s Church, 125 S. Ligonier St., one block up from the park.
The Derry Area School District Foundation is hosting its 4th Annual Golf Outing on May 22 at the Latrobe Elks in Derry Township.
The golf outing raises money for the district’s Innovative Teacher Grants. This is a great way to raise money for our teachers and students. Grab your foursome and sign up today at https://sites.google.com/.../dasd.../annual-golf-outing
They are also looking for hole sponsors and donations for raffle baskets. Any questions, email smikeska@dasd.us or call 724-694-2400, ext. 1182.
The registration fee is $80 per player. Registration is at 12:30 p.m., with a shotgun start beginning at 1:30 p.m.
The event includes 18 holes of golf, a cart, beverages and dinner.
In addition, there will be raffle baskets and skill prizes.
* * *
Derry Railroad Days is scheduled to take place Sept. 18-19.
Stay tuned for more information, and don’t forget to mark your calendars.
Vendors and sponsors can receive the appropriate forms by visiting the Derry Railroad Days Facebook page and clicking on the vendor and sponsor links.
* * *
The Derry Area School District Foundation has announced its 2021 summer concert series.
This year’s series kicks off with the Glass City Swing Band on June 11, followed by an Elton John Tribute by Lee Alverson on June 25.
The series continues on July 9 with the Blairsville Community Band and July 23 featuring the Kiski Valley Community Band. The concert series wraps up on Aug. 13, with a Neil Diamond Tribute by Chris Denem.
All concerts begin at 6:30 p.m.
In addition, food trucks will be on hand. They include Lynn’s Franks, Kettle Corn Clinic and Kona Ice.
In case of inclement weather, the concert will be canceled. The decision to cancel the concert will be made by 4 p.m. the day of the concert and will be posted on the following website: https://www.dasd.us/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=2049757&type=d&pREC_ID=2118380.
Lastly, refreshments will be available and donations will be accepted.
* * *
Derry Area School District 21st Century Community Learning Center Program Director Debbie Gray would like to share that the after-school program (aft3r@dasd) will be offered virtually through May 28. Elementary students can join in on the fun from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 4 to 5 p.m. Friday the days school is in session. Secondary students are invited to join in from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The program is free to students in the Derry Area School District K-12.
A variety of STEAM activities are planned daily ranging from Art, Citizen Science, Coding, Credit Recovery, Environmental Ecology, Engineering, Graphic Design, Kids Choice, Mine Craft, Read Aloud & Work Out, NASA projects, Remediation, Targeted Tutoring, Wellness and more!
Register at cclc.dasd.us.(https://sites.google.com/view/dasd-virtual-learning-library/home); a follow-up email will be sent upon registration.
Need more information? Email Debbie at dgray@dasd.us
SIGN UP TODAY!
* * *
The sixth annual DARCee car show 2021 will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, at Derry Borough Community Park. Gates open at 10 a.m.; the event will be held rain or shine.
All cars, trucks and motorcycles, and all makes, models and years are welcome.
Dash plaques will be given to the first 100 vehicles to arrive the day of the show.
* * *
Danielle Marsh, a 4th grader at Grandview Elementary School and a participant in the 21st Century Community Learning Center (CCLC) entered the aft3r@dasd iNaturalist contest sponsored by Ranger Jean (DCNR) that began in October 2020 and ended in April 2021.
The goal of the contest was to explore nature and identify as many cool observations as possible throughout the course of the school year whether in the backyard, at school, or out in the natural world itself.
Danielle took the competition very seriously and won the 21st CCLC 2020-21 iNaturalist Award. Danielle captured a wide variety and a plethora of photos that can be viewed online at https://www.inaturalist.org/projects/dasd-after-3-2020-2021
* * *
Congratulations to Andrew Downs, Christian Burdick and Aidan Yates for qualifying to represent Pennsylvania Music Educators Association (PMEA) District 1 in auditions for the PMEA 2021 All-State Chorus. Christian placed first, and Andrew placed sixth within the Bass II section. Aidan placed fifth within the Tenor II section.
Within the PMEA Region 1 auditions, Christian’s first-place score and Andrew’s sixth-place score qualified both singers to participate in the PMEA 2021 Virtual All-State Chorus Festival held April 12-17. This is Christian’s third year and Andrew’s second year of qualifying to participate within PMEA audition-based festivals. The All-State Chorus was conducted by Dr. Rachel Cornacchio, professor of music and director of the graduate program in music conducting at Messiah University.
* * *
Have a great weekend!
* * *
Derry Diary items may be emailed to liberoni@aol.com.
