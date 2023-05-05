Derry First United Methodist Church Ladies lunch will be held at noon Tuesday, May 9, with a brief devotional followed by lunch. There will be a freewill offering.
The Derry Presbyterian Church, located at the corner of Chestnut Street and Presby Way in Derry, will be hosting a Rummage Sale Saturday, June 3, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The kitchen will be open to purchase hot dogs/sauerkraut for $2 and bottled water for 50 cents. Items for sale include glassware, kitchen utensils and small appliances, Christmas decorations, puzzles, children’s toys/bikes, clothing, entertainment center, electronics and lots of other treasures. Watch for the signs. You can see them from the bridge! This sale will go on rain or shine. All proceeds benefit the Roof Repair Fund.
Twin Maples Hunt Club will be performing its semiannual road cleanup Sunday, May 7. Anyone interested in helping can meet at the club house at 11 a.m. The cleanup will proceed from the Derry Borough line to the Fairfield Township line. We treat every day as Earth Day, keeping the beautiful Chestnut Ridge clean with no dumping of garbage.
Derry Community Pool will be selling preseason pool passes from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 5, at the borough office, located at 114 E. 2nd Ave., Derry, and Saturday, May 6, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Derry Community Pool, located at 425 E. 3rd St., Derry. See the Facebook page for more details. We are also looking for volunteers to help in concessions, as lifeguards and at the check-in desk. Contact Barbara Phillips for more details at 724-640-2752.
The New Alexandria Activities Committee is looking for crafters and vendors for its Outdoor Spring Craft & Vendor show to be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 15.
The Loyalhanna sojourn ends at the Gray Wing Park in New Alexandria. Kayakers will be greeted with food trucks, live music, and a craft and vendor show. So, come be a part of this community tradition.
10x10 spaces are available at $20 each. To obtain a registration form, email activitiescommittee@newalexpa.org.
The Derry Area Historical Society Yard Sale & Silent Auction will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at the Historic Fulton House, located at 357 Pittsburgh St., New Derry.
It is open to the public, and will be held in conjunction with its annual Opening Day 2023. All proceeds benefit the Derry Area Historical Society. In addition, there will be a basket raffle, 50/50 drawing, food and tours. The gift shop will be available as well. The event will take place rain or shine.
There will be a craft and vendor show to benefit the Derry Community Pool from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at A.V. Germano Hall (Derry Community Center), located at 100 W. 2nd Ave. in Derry Borough.
The event is organized by “Dragon Gems” Jewelry, and Denise Wood, Scentsy.
The 50-year reunion of Derry Volleyball will be July 8 at the Cooperstown Event Center. Reservations will be taken from May 15 through June 23. Further details will be available in early May.
