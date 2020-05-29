Derry Borough Council appointed Jeremy Stein as its newest member during a brief special meeting held Tuesday.
Stein and Bridget Wyant were the lone candidates for the vacancy, which opened following the resignation of council member Allison Camp last month.
Stein, a Derry Borough resident for 13 years, has worked in the oil and gas industry. He is scheduled to be sworn in at a later date.
In addition, council plans to tentatively hold next week’s work session, scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, June 1, in person at the Derry Station office. Council members will wear masks and attendance will be limited to 25 people, per current state coronavirus (COVID-19) guidelines.
* * *
The Derry Township Agricultural Fair (DTAF) organization is offering a free meal drive-through event from 4 p.m. until all food is sold out Saturday, May 30, at the fairgrounds to those in need for the Derry Township and Derry Borough Community, as well as surrounding communities.
An adult meal includes spaghetti and meatball, bread, desert and drink. The kid’s meal includes small spaghetti or chicken nuggets and mac and cheese with cookies and a drink.
The event is a collaboration of multiple fair members to help those in the community. They would like thank everyone for the continued support and the best of health!
* * *
Barbie Jones, early childhood liaison for the Derry Area School District, recently received some great news after being awarded $5,000 for a grant proposal she submitted last March to Remake Learning. The funds aim to bring awareness and materials to support social-emotional and play-based learning to the district’s free Teaching Tiny Trojans program as well as the partnering preschool centers. Of 180 grant proposals submitted to Remake Learning, Jones’ proposal was one of 20 selected for the funding.
Jones admitted that she became less confident about her proposal’s chances after receiving an email stating that only 20 proposals would be funded out of the 180 submitted.
“I thought to myself, ‘Well, this is never going to happen,’” Jones chuckled. “They’re never going to accept my proposal for Derry.”
However, those thoughts quickly evaporated after learning that her proposal had been accepted.
“I almost fell over,” Jones said. “It was like a breath of fresh air, and I was super excited. It’s so nice to share some good news after everything that’s been happening lately.”
Jones said the district received the check earlier this week and that the monies will go into effect the following school year.
“Over the summer months, I’ll take a look at what I can best supply our preschools and Tiny Trojans with. If the learning still has to continue online, it’s something we can share with families like stories, puppets and different ideas. One of the things we want to do is take our storytime and make it more play-based learning, so maybe that aspect of it may have to change, depending on what happens as we move into next school year, but, still, the money is there to get the supplies and books and things like that.”
With everything surrounding the coronavirus situation, Jones emphasized that social and emotional learning is important and should be addressed more. She indicated that some of the grant could possibly be used for that as well.
* * *
Grandview Pre-K Counts program is holding a Virtual Open House from 11 a.m. to noon or 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, via the Zoom internet platform. You can join at zoom.us and select “join a meeting” and enter the meeting ID: 993 6728 4788 and password Derry123.
In addition, Grandview Elementary School is accepting applications for the free Pre-K Counts program for the 2020-21 school year. This program is for eligible 3- and -4-year-olds residing in the Derry Area School District. Spaces are limited. For an application go to dasd.us and select Pre-K Counts Application on the left-hand side of the home page. Applications are also available at Grandview Elementary School. Eligibility guidelines for family size and annual income are listed on the Derry Area Early Childhood Facebook page.
* * *
If your child will be attending kindergarten at Grandview Elementary School in the fall of 2020, online registration is now open. To register your child, go to bit.ly/gvearlykregistration.
For additional information, assistance or questions regarding registration, call 724-694-2400 ext. 1103 or email wciocco@dasd.us.
* * *
Derry Area School District continues to offer no-cost meals during the coronavirus (COVID-19) school closure.
The no-cost meals are available regardless of income level or school attendance to students and any other district residents under the age of 18.
The district offers a drive-through service at Derry Area High School and provide delivery services to four locations throughout the district Monday through Friday.
A lunch for the current day and a breakfast for the next day, will be available throughout the duration of the school closure.
Drive-through service will be offered at the high school cafeteria entrance in the school’s rear parking lot from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Meal deliveries will be made Monday through Friday on the following schedule: 1116 Murtha Way from 10:30 to 10:45 a.m.; Holiday Acres at Scott Court by the playground from 11 to 11:15 a.m.; Derry Area Community Center (Germano Hall) from 11:30 a.m. to 11:45 p.m., and Dogwood Mobile Home Park on Earl Drive from 12 to 12:15 p.m. Delivery time frames are estimates and may require adjustments.
* * *
The 2020 county/township real estate tax deadline has been extended from April 30 to Aug. 31.
Taxpayers will have until Dec. 31 to pay their county/township real estate taxes without penalty.
The Derry Township tax office still remains closed until further notice, so tax payers need to mail their payment in. If a receipt is requested, you MUST send ENTIRE statement and include a self-addressed stamped envelope to have a paid receipt returned.
The address to mail payments is: 978 N. Chestnut St. Ext., Derry, PA 15627.
* * *
Idlewild & SoakZone is currently conducting virtual interview sessions for interested applicants to learn more about summer job opportunities and interview for a position for the upcoming 2020 season.
Idlewild & SoakZone has also announced new higher pay rates for all team members. Many positions pay more than $11 per hour. In addition to competitive pay, you will enjoy flexible scheduling, gain valuable job experience, and make friends; all while having fun and enjoying great perks.
There are many positions available in the following departments: Rides and attractions, lifeguards, food service, retail and games, admissions and guest services, maintenance and grounds, public safety and more.
To schedule a virtual interview session, apply online at www.idlewild.com/employment. Additional questions may be sent via email to idlewildHR@idlewild.com.
* * *
The 5th annual DARCee Car Show will be held rain or shine from noon until 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, at the Derry Borough Community Park. Gates open at 10 a.m.
All cars, trucks and motorcycles welcome. Dash plaques for the first 100 vehicles to arrive on the day of the show. Trophies will be award to the top three place finishers in each class as well as Best of Show. Additionally, there will be three Kids Choice Awards.
Cost of the event is $6 if pre-registered by July 25 or $10 at the gate. There will be a Chinese auction and 50/50 drawing.
* * *
Have a great weekend!
* * *
Derry Diary items may be emailed to liberoni@aol.com
