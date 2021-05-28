This weekend will mark the unofficial start to summer as we look forward to the return of the Shop ‘n Save Westmoreland County Airshow to be held Saturday and Sunday at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport. Additionally, the Derry Borough Memorial Day Parade will take place on Monday, May 31.
I hope everyone has a great weekend, and I hope the weather cooperates as well.
* * *
Congratulations to Grandview Elementary students Tristan Cole, Jenna Vargulish and ElleighAnn Schall, for winning first place in the 2021 spring session of the Stock Market Game Program. The Stock Market Game is an online simulation of the global capital markets that engages students in grades 4 to 12 in the world of economics, investing and personal finance.
* * *
Throughout the past year, Derry Area High School’s chapter of the Science National Honor Society has hit the ground running. This was the honor society’s first year, and the students were able to overcome the hurdles posed by the pandemic with flying colors.
Along with holding virtual meetings for members to discuss breakthroughs in the field of science, the SNHS hosted two prominent speakers from the scientific community. In February, the students had the opportunity to meet with Dr. Rob Seater from MIT’s Lincoln Laboratory. Dr. Seater talked about his work in requirements engineering and computer science and gave students advice on how to pursue a successful career in the sciences. In April, the society hosted a conversation with Dr. Susan Hockfield, the president emerita of MIT and a member of Pfizer’s board of directors.
In addition to this conversation about the convergence of the biological sciences and engineering, all members were provided with a copy of Dr. Hockfield’s book, “The Age of Living Machines: How Biology Will Build the Next Technology Revolution.” The accomplishments of the officers and students are truly awe-inspiring and we can’t wait to see what the future holds for this society!
* * *
The third annual Track and Field Camp will be held June 7-10 at Derry Stadium. The camp is for students entering grades 3 to 7 and will be under the direction of Coach Mark Curcio, his coaching staff and current track and field athletes.
For more information and to register, please visit www.unityprinting.com/derrytrack
* * *
A message from Derry Borough:
Peoples Gas and subcontractors will begin working on East Third Avenue and Park Street within the next week for their line maintenance and improvement project. Understanding and patience is appreciated!
* * *
Keystone State Park beach will be open for swimming Saturday, May 29. That means it time to bring on the unofficial start of summer ... finally!
* * *
Just a reminder that Derry Borough’s Memorial Day Parade lineup starts at 10 a.m. at Y Street and West 5th Ave. The parade starts at 11 a.m. with a memorial service to follow at the Derry Borough Municipal Building.
* * *
A sub sale to benefit Hillside Methodist Church in memory of June Kellerman Ehman will be held 9 a.m. June 12. Cost of the subs are $9, and they can be purchased at Taylor Trucking-Torrance Road, Blairsville Tractor Supply and Derry Laundromat.
* * *
Derry Area School District 21st Century Community Learning Center Program Director Debbie Gray would like to share that the after-school program (aft3r@dasd) will be offered virtually through May 28.
Elementary students can join in on the fun from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 4 to 5 p.m. Friday the days school is in session. Secondary students are invited to join in from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
The program is free to students in the Derry Area School District K-12.A variety of STEAM activities are planned daily ranging from Art, Citizen Science, Coding, Credit Recovery, Environmental Ecology, Engineering, Graphic Design, Kids Choice, Mine Craft, Read Aloud & Work Out, NASA projects, Remediation, Targeted Tutoring, Wellness and more.
Register at cclc.dasd.us.(https://sites.google.com/view/dasd-virtual-learning-library/home); a follow-up email will be sent upon registration.
Need more information? Email Debbie at dgray@dasd.us
The Derry Area School District School Picnic will be held June 16 at Del Grosso’s Park in Tipton. A voucher will be required at the gate to receive discounted prices. Vouchers are only good on June 16.
Vouchers will be available in the offices of Grandview Elementary, Derry Area Middle School and Derry Area High School.
- A voucher plus is $5.50 (gives access to rides).
- A voucher plus is $15 (gives access to rides and Laguna Splash Water Park). Note, anyone entering the waterpark is required to pay $15.50.
- If you do not have a voucher, the regular price is $31.95.
- Admittance is free only if you do not plan to ride or enter the waterpark.
- Derry Area School District has access to Pavilion No. 4. This can be used as a meeting place for parents and children, or just a place to sit and enjoy your dinner.
- No tickets will be sold in advance.
* * *
Barbara Phillips writes in with an important announcement:
“Just wanted to let everyone know, it’s not too early to be thinking about Derry’s Great Garage Sales Days scheduled for Aug. 6-7. As you do your spring cleaning, separate those items for sale out and price them now, so as to save a lot of time come yard sale day. We had a successful event last year with lots of sellers and buyers and hope to see more of the same this year.”
* * *
The Keystone Farmers Market is coming back. Stay tuned for more information as Derry Area Revitalization Corporation (DARCee) brings the market back the beach parking lot at Keystone State Park. The farmers market takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sunday and runs from June through September.
* * *
The sixth annual DARCee car show 2021 will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 1 at Derry Borough Community Park. Gates open at 10 a.m.; the event will be held rain or shine.
All cars, trucks and motorcycles, and all makes, models and years are welcome.
Dash plaques will be given to the first 100 vehicles to arrive the day of the show.
* * *
The Derry Area School District Foundation has announced its 2021 summer concert series.
This year’s series kicks off with the Glass City Swing Band on June 11, followed by an Elton John Tribute by Lee Alverson on June 25.
The series continues on July 9 with the Blairsville Community Band and July 23 featuring the Kiski Valley Community Band. The concert series wraps up on Aug. 13, with a Neil Diamond Tribute by Chris Denem.
All concerts begin at 6:30 p.m.
In addition, food trucks will be on hand. They include Lynn’s Franks, Kettle Corn Clinic and Kona Ice.
In case of inclement weather, the concert will be canceled. The decision to cancel the concert will be made by 4 p.m. the day of the concert and will be posted on the following website: https://www.dasd.us/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=2049757&type=d&pREC_ID=2118380.Lastly, refreshments will be available and donations will be accepted.
* * *
The Community United Presbyterian Church in New Alexandria will be participating in the town-wide yard sale on June 12. As you do “spring cleaning” and have items you would like to donate, we are now scheduling times for drop-off. Please call Pete 724-668-7979, Marsha 724-639-9610 or Margaret 724-668-7975 to schedule a time. TVs computers or electronics won’t be accepted.
* * *
The Village at Chestnut Highlands Condo Community and Derry Township is hosting a garage sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 11-12. Some items that will be sold include tools, sewing machines, electric keyboards, furniture, décor, household items and something for everyone.
* * *
Derry Railroad Days is scheduled to take place Sept. 18-19. Stay tuned for more information and don’t forget to mark your calendars.
Vendors and sponsors can receive the appropriate forms by visiting the Derry Railroad Days Facebook page and clicking on the vendor and sponsor links.
* * *
Have a great Memorial Day weekend!
* * *
Derry Diary items may be emailed to liberoni@aol.com.
