This first announcement is from Susannah Calvo:
Join us for our 2023 Summer Concert Series at the Derry Area School District Amphitheater. The concert series, which is promoted by the Derry Area School District Foundation and Art Gallery, will include five Friday concerts this season from June through August. All concerts will begin at 6:30 p.m.
The concert schedule is as follows: June 9, Elvis Tribute by Jim Felix; June 23, The Wally Gingers Orchestra – 1940 Big Band Sound; July 14, Blairsville Community Band featuring Dave Brozeski; July 28, Summer Band with Matt Roble, and Patsy Cline Tribute with Cathi Rhodes, and Aug. 11, Whole Lotta Shakin’ Going on with Lee Alverson, featuring hits from various artists including Jerry Lee Lewis, Elvis, Little Richard and the Beatles.
In case of inclement weather, the concert will be canceled. The decision to cancel the concert will be made by 4 p.m. the day of the concert and will be posted on the following website: dasd.us > Our District > Foundation > Special Programs > Amphitheater.
Refreshments will be provided by Elegant Catering. There will be a 50/50 drawing, and donations will be accepted.
***
The Friends of Caldwell Memorial Library will be having its 16th Annual Used Book and Basket Raffle sale. Books to be donated for the sale may be brought to the Caldwell Memorial Library located in the Derry Area High School, 988 N. Chestnut St. Ext., Derry, during library hours, beginning Saturday, June 3, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and continuing Monday, June 5, through Thursday, June 8, from 3 to 8 p.m.
A preview sale (admission fee of $5 for the first choice of used books) will be held Saturday, June 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The sale will continue from Monday, June 12, through Thursday, June 15, from 3 to 7 p.m. There will also be an ongoing basket raffle throughout the book sale.
The prices of books are: adult books, 50 cents to $1; children’s books, 25 to 50 cents. There will be a clearance sale Thursday, June 15, 3 to 7 p.m., for a $5 bag of books. The basket winners will be drawn Thursday, June 15.
***
The 5th Annual Track and Field Youth Summer Camp will be held June 5-9 at Trojan Stadium. For $75, every camper will get a T-shirt, over seven hours of training and a meet. Walk-up registrants and non-Derry athletes will be accepted! To register and for more information, visit https://www.unityprinting.com/derrytrack/
***
The Palmer Reading program kickoff event will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 5, at the Caldwell Memorial Library in the Derry Area High School, located at 988 N. Chestnut St. Ext.
The program theme is “All Together Now” and will feature stations including Selfie — Be the “I” in kind; friendship bracelet; card making; science center; read a story, and goodie bag.
To register, call 724-694-1401, ext. 3110. Walk-ins are welcome.
***
The Derry Presbyterian Church, located at the corner of Chestnut Street and Presby Way in Derry, will be hosting a Rummage Sale Saturday, June 3, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The kitchen will be open to purchase hot dogs/sauerkraut for $2 and bottled water for 50 cents. Items for sale include glassware, kitchen utensils and small appliances, Christmas decorations, puzzles, children’s toys/bikes, clothing, entertainment center, electronics and lots of other treasures. Watch for the signs. You can see them from the bridge! This sale will go on rain or shine. All proceeds benefit the Roof Repair Fund.
***
Kingston Veteran’s and Sportsman’s Club, located at 138 Kingston Club Road in Latrobe (Derry Township), is hosting a Twlight Farmers Market from 4 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday, beginning June 7 and ending Oct. 11.
(No market the week of June 14 because of a previously scheduled event taking place at the club.) The club is looking for vendors of all kinds.
For more information and to obtain a form, you may message Anita Orazio Kahl on Facebook or email akahl352@gmail.com.
In addition, Kahl mentioned that there are free crochet classes at the Kingston Vets club every other Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m.
***
The 50-year reunion of Derry volleyball will be July 8 at the Cooperstown Event Center. Reservations will be taken from May 15 through June 23. Further details will be forthcoming.
***
Pennsylvania State Sen. Joe Pittman’s (R-41) office recently asked Grandview Elementary School to select two fifth-grade students to be awarded the Good Citizenship Award. Parker Thomas and Mia Schmeling were selected and recognized for their display of character, leadership, scholarship and acceptance of responsibility. Congratulations to Parker and Mia for their exemplary citizenship. Grandview looks forward to seeing their continued success in the future.
***
This announcement was sent in by Brooke Nixon:
Hillside United Methodist Church is in need of monetary donations or volunteered services to ensure the continuing existence of its cemetery. Donations may be sent to Hillside United Methodist Church, 279 Old Route 217, Derry, PA, 15627. Any interested parties may contact 724-694-5446 for more information.
***
Have a great Memorial Day weekend!
***
Derry Diary items may be emailed to Liberoni@aol.com.
