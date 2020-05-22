With Memorial Day right around the corner, It looks like we might have fantastic weather. I’m hoping that warmer temperatures are here to stay. Is that really too much to ask?
Incase you missed it, last week I gave a huge shoutout to Derry Borough Mayor Alanna DeRito-Gaudiello via Facebook.
Alanna performed two noble tasks last Saturday.
First, she officiated the wedding of Shannon (Payne) and Bob Gaffey at the Gazebo at Mossback Park in Derry Borough.
The Gaffeys were to be married July 15 at Rod and Gun Lake. However, their wedding had to be canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. With their wedding license set to expire Wednesday, they contacted the mayor and asked if she could perform the ceremony.
Of course, the mayor agreed, and the rest is history (literally).
The mayor delivered an awesome ceremony, and I had the honor of taking a few pictures as well.
However, upon leaving the ceremony, I discovered that I had locked my keys and phone in my vehicle. To summarize a long story, the mayor took matters into her own hands and saved me from a very long day. The bizarre outcome gave the mayor and I a chance to catch up on the past.
By the way, that became only the second wedding for the mayor to officiate during her tenure. The last was in 2019.
Also, during our hour long conversation, the mayor informed me that the annual Memorial Day celebration was canceled, which I’m sure doesn’t surprise any of you. She also mentioned that the borough’s new K-9 dog, Smoke, has been participating in narcotic classes the past two weeks and is doing great.
I was happy to see that the Derry Area School Board on Thursday approved a motion to continue the preparation and distribution of breakfast and lunches through June 30, under the current COVID-19 emergency waiver seamless summer option. Additionally, the board approved that the preparation and distribution of breakfast and lunches continue through Aug. 31, provided the USDA and the Pennsylvania Department of Food and Nutrition assures the district of full reimbursement of costs at the current rates under a program for which the district qualifies.
Today, May 22, marks the second phase of the 2020 Derry Area High School senior year-end celebration schedule, which consists of three scheduled activities.
The festivities begin at 11 a.m. today with a Senior Farewell Luncheon to be held in the back parking lot at the Derry Area Senior High School. The menu includes General Tso’s chicken and slushies.
Next up, DAHS is teaming with local police and fire companies from 12:30 p.m. to approximately 1:30 p.m. for the Senior Parade. Below are snapshots of the parade route, parade route directions, and a list of businesses allowing community members to park on the school’s website and Facebook page. The school campus will be closed for all other traffic during the times of these events.
A reminder to students to decorate your cars prior to the arrival on campus, and do not exit vehicles.
The festivities conclude at 6 p.m. with the virtual Senior Awards Night via the zoom internet platform. Mr. Dave McCleary and Mr. Jeff Kelly are the masters of ceremonies.
The event is pre-recorded and the link will be shared on the school district website and Facebook page.
Derry Borough Municipal Authority (DMBA) recently voted to reinstitute late fees beginning June 15. The authority had previously halted late fees, shutoff notices and other delinquent account related matters because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The authority office is closed because of the pandemic. However, customers may call the office from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. Cash or check payments can still be made in person at Ameriserv Bank. Payments can be placed in the drop box to the left of the main entrance or online via the customer portal (https:/derryboro.quthoritypay.com. DMBA said its technicians will be limiting house visits to emergency issues only.
Hillside United Methodist Church is in need of money donations or volunteered services to ensure the continuing existence of the cemetery. Donations may be sent to Hillside UMC, 279 Old Route 217, Derry, PA 15627. Anyone interested may call 724-694-5446.
The 2020 county/township real estate tax deadline has been extended from April 30 to Aug. 31. Taxpayers will have until Dec. 31 to pay their county/township real estate taxes without penalty.
The Derry Township tax office still remains closed until further notice, so tax payers need to mail their payment in. If a receipt is requested, you MUST send ENTIRE statement and include a self-addressed stamped envelope to have a paid receipt returned. The address to mail payments is: 978 N. Chestnut St. Ext., Derry, PA 15627.
Idlewild & SoakZone is currently conducting virtual interview sessions for interested applicants to learn more about summer job opportunities and interview for a position for the upcoming 2020 season. Idlewild & SoakZone has just announced new higher pay rates for all team members. Many positions pay more than $11 an hour. In addition to competitive pay, you will enjoy flexible scheduling, gain valuable job experience and make friends, all while having fun and enjoying great perks. There are many exciting positions available in the following departments: Rides and attractions, lifeguards, food service, retail and games, admissions and guest services, maintenance and grounds, public safety and more.
To schedule a virtual interview session, apply online at www.idlewild.com/employment. Additional questions may be sent via email to idlewildHR@idlewild.com.
Derry Area School District continues to offer no-cost meals during the coronavirus (COVID-19) school closure.
The no-cost meals are available regardless of income level or school attendance to students and any other district residents under the age of 18.
The district offers a drive-through service at Derry Area High School and provide delivery services to four locations throughout the district Monday through Friday.
A lunch for the current day and a breakfast for the next day, will be available throughout the duration of the school closure.
Drive-through service will be offered at the high school cafeteria entrance in the school’s rear parking lot from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Please read revised drive-thru information for today, May 22, below).
Meal deliveries will be made Monday through Friday on the following schedule: 1116 Murtha Way from 10:30 to 10:45 a.m.; Holiday Acres at Scott Court by the playground from 11 to 11:15 a.m.; Derry Area Community Center (Germano Hall) from 11:30 a.m. to 11:45 p.m., and Dogwood Mobile Home Park on Earl Drive from 12 to 12:15 p.m.. Delivery time frames are estimates and may require adjustments.
The drive-thru at the high school is being relocated to the A.V. Germano Hall (previously called Derry Community Center) today, May 22. The time will still be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is being relocated to accommodate the seniors who will be attending the Senior Farewell Luncheon.
The 5th annual DARCee Car Show will be held from noon until 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, at the Derry Borough Community Park. Gates open at 10 a.m. Stay tuned for more information.
Have a great Memorial Day!
