The Community United Presbyterian Church in New Alexandria will be participating in the town-wide yard sale on June 12. As you do “Spring Cleaning” and have items you would like to donate, we are now scheduling times for drop-off. Please call Pete 724-668-7979, Marsha 724-639-9610 or Margaret 724-668-7975 to schedule a time. TVs computers or electronics won’t be accepted.
* * *
The Village at Chestnut Highlands Condo Community and Derry Township is hosting a garage sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 11-12. Some items that will be sold, include tools, sewing machines, electric keyboards, furniture, décor, household items and something for everyone.
* * *
A sub sale to benefit Hillside Methodist Church in memory of June Kellerman Ehman will be held 9 a.m. June 12. Cost of the subs are $9, and can be purchased at Taylor Trucking-Torrance Road, Blairsville Tractor Supply and Derry Laundromat.
* * *
Derry Area School District 21st Century Community Learning Center Program Director Debbie Gray would like to share that the after-school program (aft3r@dasd) will be offered virtually through May 28.
Elementary students can join in on the fun from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 4 to 5 p.m. Friday the days school is in session. Secondary students are invited to join in from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
The program is free to students in the Derry Area School District K-12.A variety of STEAM activities are planned daily ranging from Art, Citizen Science, Coding, Credit Recovery, Environmental Ecology, Engineering, Graphic Design, Kids Choice, Mine Craft, Read Aloud & Work Out, NASA projects, Remediation, Targeted Tutoring, Wellness and more.
Register at cclc.dasd.us.(https://sites.google.com/view/dasd-virtual-learning-library/home); a follow-up email will be sent upon registration.
Need more information? Email Debbie at dgray@dasd.us
SIGN UP TODAY!
* * *
The Derry Area School District School Picnic will be held June 16 at Del Grosso’s Park in Tipton. A voucher will be required at the gate to receive discounted prices.
Vouchers are only good on June 16.
Vouchers will be available in the offices of Grandview Elementary, Derry Area Middle School and Derry Area High School.
• A voucher plus is $5.50 (gives access to rides).
• A voucher plus is $15 (gives access to rides and Laguna Splash Water Park). Note, anyone entering the waterpark is required to pay $15.50.
• If you do not have a voucher, the regular price is $31.95.• Admittance is free only if you do not plan to ride or enter the waterpark.
• The Derry Area School District has access to Pavilion No. 4. This can be used as a meeting place for parents and children, or just a place to sit and enjoy your dinner.
• No tickets will be sold in advance.
* * *
Barbara Phillips writes in with an important announcement:
“Just wanted to let everyone know, it’s not too early to be thinking about Derry’s Great Garage Sales Days scheduled for Aug. 6-7. As you do your spring cleaning, separate those items for sale out and price them now, so as to save a lot of time come yard sale day. We had a successful event last year with lots of sellers and buyers and hope to see more of the same this year.”
* * *
The Keystone Farmers Market is coming back. Stay tuned for more information as Derry Area Revitalization Corporation (DARCee) brings the market back the beach parking lot at Keystone State Park. The Farmers Market takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sunday and runs from June through September.
* * *
The sixth annual DARCee car show 2021 will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 1 at Derry Borough Community Park. Gates open at 10 a.m.; the event will be held rain or shine.
All cars, trucks and motorcycles, and all makes, models and years are welcome.
Dash plaques will be given to the first 100 vehicles to arrive the day of the show.
* * *
The Derry Area School District Foundation has announced its 2021 summer concert series.
This year’s series kicks off with the Glass City Swing Band on June 11, followed by an Elton John Tribute by Lee Alverson on June 25.
The series continues on July 9 with the Blairsville Community Band and July 23 featuring the Kiski Valley Community Band. The concert series wraps up on Aug. 13, with a Neil Diamond Tribute by Chris Denem.
All concerts begin at 6:30 p.m.
In addition, food trucks will be on hand. They include Lynn’s Franks, Kettle Corn Clinic and Kona Ice.
In case of inclement weather, the concert will be canceled. The decision to cancel the concert will be made by 4 p.m. the day of the concert and will be posted on the following website: https://www.dasd.us/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=2049757&type=d&pREC_ID=2118380.Lastly, refreshments will be available and donations will be accepted.
* * *
Derry Railroad Days is scheduled to take place Sept. 18-19. Stay tuned for more information, and don’t forget to mark your calendars.
Vendors and sponsors can receive the appropriate forms by visiting the Derry Railroad Days Facebook page and clicking on the vendor and sponsor links.
* * *
Have a great weekend!
* * *
Derry Diary items may be emailed to liberoni@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.