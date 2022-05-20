Family and friends, along with members of the Derry Township Agricultural Fair (DTAF) are putting together a second annual Ryan “Jolly” Erick Memorial Tractor Pull and Car Show to be held at the Derry Township Agricultural Fair grounds in New Derry.
Ryan passed away due to complications from a heart surgery at the age of 30. He was well-known to the Derry community for his assistance with the Derry Township Agricultural Fair, Derry FFA Chapter, as well as multiple other local organizations and groups. He was an avid tractor puller, mechanic, enthusiastic educator to the youth, and a familiar face in the community, always known to give anyone a helping hand. We have come together to organize another car show to help provide for the family, as well as continue his legacy. We plan to have the garden tractor pulls (Brush Valley Tractor Club), deadweight tractor pulls and car show (Veteran’s Anything with Wheels) May 22, all hosted by the DTAF.
Tractor deadweight tractor pull is $10 per class per driver. Weigh-ins begin at 10 a.m. followed by the pulls at 11 a.m.
For more information, please contact one of the event planners: Brandon Komar (724-989-5022); Vivian Dunmire (724-762-8470), Hannah Harris (724-787-8769), and Steve Winkloskly (724-420-7461).
***
The Friends of Caldwell Memorial Library will be having their 15th Annual Used Book and Basket Raffle Sale Monday, June 20, Wednesday June 22, and Thursday, June 23, during library hours, 3 to 8 p.m. They will accept donations of used books (fiction, biographies, cookbooks and children’s books only). Books to be donated for the sale may be brought to the Caldwell Memorial Library located in the Derry Area High School, 988 N. Chestnut St. Ext., Derry, during library hours. These donations will be accepted from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 6, Wednesday, June 8 and Thursday, June 9.
Prices will range from 50 cents to $1 for adult books and 25–50 cents for children’s books. A preview social will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 18. The preview entry fee is $5 for the first choice of used books. There will also be an ongoing basket raffle throughout the book sale. The sale will continue from Monday, June 20, Wednesday, June 22, and Thursday, June 23. There will be a clearance sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 25, for a $5 bag of books. The basket winners will be drawn Saturday, June 25.
***
This message is from Tish Rossi, St. Joseph Altar Rosary Society president:
The St. Joseph Altar Rosary Society is sponsoring Vacation Bible School, “Playing on God’s Team.” It will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, Wednesday, June 22, Thursday, June 23, in the St. Joseph Parish Hall, 125 S. Ligonier St., Derry. Pre-k to fifth-grade students are invited to join in the baseball-themed Vacation Bible School. There is a $10 fee and participants are asked to bring a white T-shirt Tuesday, June 21. For more information, contact Betty Wechtenhiser, at 724-989-5725 or Joanne Previc at 724-694-8309. Come join the fun.
***
This announcement is from Paula Shean:
The Derry Presbyterian Church, located at the corner of Chestnut Street and Presby Way, is looking for a organist/pianist for their 11 a.m. Sunday worship service. Please send resume to 108 Presby Way, Derry, PA 15627 or email at derrypresby@comcast.net or fax or call at 724-694-5710 for any questions concerning contract details.
***
This announcement is from Derry Borough Secretary/Treasurer Lori Latta:
The Memorial Day Parade in Derry Borough will take place 11 a.m. Monday, May 30, with a memorial service immediately following at the Memorial Roster next to the Derry Borough Municipal Building. Lineup for the parade begins 10:30 a.m. on Fifth Avenue off of South Chestnut Street.
Thank you to the Girl Scout Troop 26796 for planting perennials at the 2nd Ward Playground in Derry Borough. Your community service is very much appreciated.
***
The Trojan Greenhouse is open until May 27. Be sure to check out plants grown by the Greenhouse Production students. Plants are on sale 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
***
A $10 benefit spaghetti dinner will be held noon to 4 p.m. May 21 at the Derry Ukes for Angelea and Jaxx Furey.
On April 2, Angelea and her 18-month-old son Jaxx were in a freak accident. Angelea was struck by a vehicle while trying to get Jaxx out of the way. They both were life-flighted to Pittsburgh hospitals.
Angelea suffered multiple facial fractures and was to have surgery April 14. She has a rough road ahead; Jaxx continues to heal at home. This benefit is to help offset living, medical and travel expenses while being off work. It is hoped that this will alleviate some of the stress for the family.
***
The Friends of Caldwell Memorial Library are excited to invite children and their parents to an open house event 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 6. This will be the kickoff event for the annual summer reading program. This year’s theme, “Oceans of Possibilities,” will be presented with activity stations, reading, snacks and oceans of fun.
The summer reading program begins June 6 and continues until August. There will also be information about the new reporting system of books read (by participants) using the Beanstack App loaded on the parent’s phone. The participants can earn badges after reading so many hours and receive chances for larger prizes drawn at the end of the summer program in August. Parents and children from pre-K to fifth grade are invited. Hope you can attend. For more information call the library at 724-694-5765.
***
No Walls Ministries Vacation Bible School is hosting “Big Fish Bay—Hooked on God’s Mercy” from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 24.
The event is free and everyone is welcome.
There will be dinner, song, crafts, and a Bible lesson.
A parent must stay if the child is not potty trained.
***
This message is from Briana Tomack, president and CEO of the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce:
The Chamber will host the 28th Annual Excellence in Education Banquet to recognize outstanding area 2022 graduates from Derry Area, Greater Latrobe, and Greensburg Central Catholic high schools; Dr. Robert Ketterer Charter School, and Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center.
This program salutes the top 5% of the graduating seniors in our local school districts, and will be held 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 23, at DeNunzio’s Italian Chophouse at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport.
Our student honorees are asked to invite a teacher (from grades K-12) who has made a positive difference in their educational achievement to join us for this event.
In order to make this program possible and demonstrate the support of local business and industry in our scholars, we are seeking sponsorships from local firms. A $150 sponsor fee will cover the cost of one student honoree, a teacher, one representative from your firm, plus some of the incidental costs associated with the banquet.
If you’d like to be a sponsor, please visit the GLLV Chamber website and click on the donate link.
The names of all sponsoring firms and individuals received by that date will be printed in the banquet program.
Your contribution to the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce supports not only this banquet, but all the programs conducted in local schools by the Chamber’s economic education committee.
If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Briana Tomack directly at 724-537-2671, or via email (briana@GLLV.org).
Thank you for your consideration and support of this great community tradition.
***
This announcement is from Judy Johnston:
Derry Area Historical Society is converting the old VCR tapes of “Derry Remember When” into DVD discs and Blu-ray discs. If anyone is interested in obtaining the new versions, you may contact Judy Johnston at 724-694-2538 to place your order, along with sending a donation of $30, which can be mailed to the Fulton House: DAHS, P.O. Box 64, New Derry, PA 15671.
When ordering, please specify which discs style you want.
Please come and visit us. We welcome new members to help keep our heritage alive for our children.
When your order arrives, a member will call you. We will need your name, phone number, number of discs and version type (DVD or Blu-ray), along with a check for your $30 donation.
Some of our events happening this summer include an ice cream social and Lummas Day.
Please check out our website: www.derryhistory.org and like us on Facebook.
For more information or questions, call Judy Johnston at 724-694-2538.
***
Barbara Phillips, vice president of Derry Borough Council, would like to remind Derry Borough residents of the requirement for permits. As those spring and summer projects approach, please remember that permits are necessary for fences, pools, decks and sheds. The Derry Borough website under zoning/building permits has an application that can be printed for residents’ use.
In addition, the Great Derry Garage Days are Aug. 5-6. As you do your spring cleaning, be sure to save those items that you can sell. Go ahead and price them now to reduce your setup time on the days of the sale.
***
The seventh annual DARCee Car Show will be held rain or shine from noon until 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, at Derry Borough Community Park. Gates open at 10 a.m.
All cars, trucks and motorcycles are welcome. Dash plaques for the first 100 vehicles to arrive on the day of the show. Trophies will be awarded to the top three place-finishers in each class as well as Best of Show. Additionally, there will be three Kids’ Choice Awards. Cost of the event is $6 if pre-registered by July 25 or $10 at the gate. There will be a Chinese auction and 50/50 drawing.
***
Have a great weekend!
***
Derry Diary items may be emailed to Liberoni@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.