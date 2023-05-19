The Friends of Caldwell Memorial Library will be having its 16th Annual Used Book and Basket Raffle sale. Books to be donated for the sale may be brought to the Caldwell Memorial Library located in the Derry Area High School, 988 N. Chestnut St. Ext., Derry, during library hours, beginning Saturday, June 3, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and continuing Monday, June 5, through Thursday, June 8, from 3 to 8 p.m.
A preview sale (admission fee of $5 for the first choice of used books) will be held Saturday, June 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The sale will continue from Monday, June 12, through Thursday, June 15, from 3 to 7 p.m. There will also be an ongoing basket raffle throughout the book sale.
The prices of books are: adult books, 50 cents to $1; children’s books, 25 to 50 cents. There will be a clearance sale Thursday, June 15, 3 to 7 p.m., for a $5 bag of books. The basket winners will be drawn Thursday, June 15.
The 5th Annual Track and Field Youth Summer Camp will be held June 5-9 at Trojan Stadium. For $75, every camper will get a T-shirt, over seven hours of training and a meet. Walk-up registrants and non-Derry athletes will be accepted! To register and for more information, visit https://www.unityprinting.com/derrytrack/
Derry Community Pool will be selling preseason pool passes on Saturday, May 20, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Community Pool, located at 425 E. 3rd St., Derry. Season passes are priced as follows: Individuals ages 5 and up $85; family up to six people $250. We are also looking for volunteers to help in concessions, as lifeguards and at the check in desk. Contact Barbara Phillips for more details at 724-640-2752.
Do you live in an urban area or on a small property and want to learn more about how you can have a positive impact on your watershed and environment? During the Watershed Friendly Certification Program for Urban or Small Spaces, learn how to embrace environmentally friendly practices that welcome pollinators and keep our waterways healthy. Join us to learn from Master Watershed Steward Coordinators and the Nurture Nature Center about the application and how you can protect your watershed. See the Penn State Extension website for Watershed Friendly Certification Program (https://extension.psu.edu/tap-talks-watershed-friendly-property-certification-program)
The Derry Presbyterian Church, located at the corner of Chestnut Street and Presby Way in Derry, will be hosting a Rummage Sale Saturday, June 3, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The kitchen will be open to purchase hot dogs/sauerkraut for $2 and bottled water for 50 cents. Items for sale include glassware, kitchen utensils and small appliances, Christmas decorations, puzzles, children’s toys/bikes, clothing, entertainment center, electronics and lots of other treasures. Watch for the signs. You can see them from the bridge! This sale will go on rain or shine. All proceeds benefit the Roof Repair Fund.
Kingston Veteran’s and Sportsman’s Club, located at 138 Kingston Club Road in Latrobe (Derry Township), is hosting a Twlight Farmers Market from 4 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday, beginning June 7 and ending Oct. 11.
(No market the week of June 14 because of a previously scheduled event taking place at the club.) The club is looking for vendors of all kinds.
For more information and to obtain a form, you may message Anita Orazio Kahl on Facebook or email akahl352@gmail.com.
In addition, Kahl mentioned that there are free crochet classes at the Kingston Vets club every other Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m.
The Derry Presbyterian Church, located at the corner of Chestnut Street and Presby Way, Derry, will host “Reverent Heart” Worship Band on Sunday, May 21, during the 11 a.m. worship service. The group will share their time, talents and love of God with us. All are invited to bring family, neighbors and friends to enjoy a time of uplifting worship and fellowship.
The 50-year reunion of Derry volleyball will be July 8 at the Cooperstown Event Center. Reservations will be taken from May 15 through June 23. Further details will be forthcoming.
Congratulations to Derry Area Middle School students for receiving second place in the State K’Nex STEM Design Challenge. Students traveled to Harrisburg May 12, and competed against 24 middle school teams from Intermediate Units across Pennsylvania. Competitors were asked to solve an environmental issue facing our world and build a prototype out of K’Nex that supported the solution.
Student participants included Kate Thomas, Liam McMahen, Emily Laughlin and Molly McNeal. Their teacher is Mrs. Jennifer Welty.
During the week of May 8, Grandview students celebrated Ag Week. They would like to thank the Derry Area High School FFA students and volunteers for sharing their sunflowers, farm animals, equipment and expertise in the field of agriculture. A special thank you to the Westmoreland County Farm Bureau and the USDA/FSA for providing the Immersion VR Mobile Lab and the education of how our food gets from farm to table. They also greatly appreciate Dave Thomas and Bob Maher for sharing their bees with them. Finally, a big shout out to Gretchen Winklosky, Jana Reed and Amy McChesney for all of their hard work and dedication to making Ag week a success. The students had so much fun.
