A Keystone Cruise for the Thomas family will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 15, in the beach parking lot at Keystone State Park. Price of the event is $5.
Cruise and 100 dash plaques are sponsored by Amy Altman McChesney, a candidate for magisterial district judge. Music will also be provided.
Congratulations to head coach John Flickinger and his Derry Area Baseball team for capturing the WPIAL Class 3A Section title last Tuesday by defeating Deer Lakes, 2-1.
Derry Area secured its fifth section title in program history— and first since 1992. The Trojans are currently 8-2 in the section and 10-3 overall heading into the playoffs.
This message comes from Chris Forsha’s Facebook page:
“On Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at 8 a.m., I am asking for volunteer help for the Derry food pantry. This is being held at A.V. Germano Hall in Derry. Thank You Derry Fire Department for always letting us use your building. Since this is a community event, volunteer help is always desperately needed. My wife, Terri, who is in charge of the pantry, recently suffered a broken leg. I am asking for extra help due to always having much items to give out to clients. Anyone who does come help, I want to thank you in advance for being a vital member of our community. Together much can be accomplished. To all our current volunteers, thank you from the bottom of my heart for helping!”
This next announcement is from Thersa Miedel:
“The partner parishes of St. Joseph and St. Martin will gather to recite the rosary in honor of Mary, the Blessed Mother. The gathering will be held 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, at Mossback Park in Derry Borough. All are welcome to attend. Please bring lawn chairs. Social distancing and mask guidelines will be followed.”
In case of inclement weather, the rosary will be said in St. Joseph’s Church, 125 S. Ligonier St., one block up from the park.
Derry Area School District 21st Century Community Learning Center Program Director Debbie Gray would like to share that the after-school program (aft3r@dasd) will be offered virtually through May 28.
Elementary students can join in on the fun from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 4 to 5 p.m. Friday the days school is in session. Secondary students are invited to join in from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
The program is free to students in the Derry Area School District K-12.A variety of STEAM activities are planned daily ranging from Art, Citizen Science, Coding, Credit Recovery, Environmental Ecology, Engineering, Graphic Design, Kids Choice, Mine Craft, Read Aloud & Work Out, NASA projects, Remediation, Targeted Tutoring, Wellness and more.
Register at cclc.dasd.us.(https://sites.google.com/view/dasd-virtual-learning-library/home); a follow-up email will be sent upon registration.
Need more information? Email Debbie at dgray@dasd.us
SIGN UP TODAY!
The sixth annual DARCee car show 2021 will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, at Derry Borough Community Park. Gates open at 10 a.m.; the event will be held rain or shine.
All cars, trucks and motorcycles, and all makes, models and years are welcome.
Dash plaques will be given to the first 100 vehicles to arrive the day of the show.
The Derry Area School District Foundation has announced its 2021 summer concert series.
This year’s series kicks off with the Glass City Swing Band on June 11, followed by an Elton John Tribute by Lee Alverson on June 25.
The series continues on July 9 with the Blairsville Community Band and July 23 featuring the Kiski Valley Community Band. The concert series wraps up on Aug. 13, with a Neil Diamond Tribute by Chris Denem.
All concerts begin at 6:30 p.m.
In addition, food trucks will be on hand. They include Lynn’s Franks, Kettle Corn Clinic and Kona Ice.
In case of inclement weather, the concert will be canceled. The decision to cancel the concert will be made by 4 p.m. the day of the concert and will be posted on the following website: https://www.dasd.us/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=2049757&type=d&pREC_ID=2118380.
Lastly, refreshments will be available and donations will be accepted.
Derry Railroad Days is scheduled to take place Sept. 18-19. Stay tuned for more information, and don’t forget to mark your calendars.
Vendors and sponsors can receive the appropriate forms by visiting the Derry Railroad Days Facebook page and clicking on the vendor and sponsor links.
Barbara Phillips writes in with an important announcement:
“Just wanted to let everyone know, it’s not too early to be thinking about Derry’s Great Garage Sales Days scheduled for Aug. 6-7. As you do your spring cleaning, separate those items for sale out and price them now, so as to save a lot of time come yard sale day. We had a successful event last year with lots of sellers and buyers and hope to see more of the same this year.”
The Keystone Farmers Market is coming back. Stay tuned for more information as Derry Area Revitalization Corporation (DARCee) brings the market back the beach parking lot at Keystone State Park. The Farmers Market takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sunday and runs from June through September.
Fourth-grade 21st Century Community Learning Center student Emmalin Kuhns Student has been named the aft3r@dasd Student Ambassador for the 2020-21 school year.
She is a student leader who has strong leadership skills, a positive attitude, a strong work ethic, and a commitment to the after-school program.
Emmalin exhibits decision making skills, the ability to motivate others, and a collaborative team approach as well as being a voice behind school projects and community involvement. She is a driven, passionate and hardworking student. Her attendance has been impeccable, and she has participated in nearly all program workshops, special activities/events offered throughout the school year.
To make vaccines available to our community members age 16 and older, Derry Area School District will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in partnership with Giant Eagle Pharmacy at the Derry Area Middle School Auditorium from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, May 17.
Visit http://dasd.us for more information and a registration link.
Have a great weekend!
