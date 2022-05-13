I would like to start this week’s column with a huge shoutout to Derry Borough postal carrier Charlie Sobien for doing an outstanding job in our community. Charlie has been the borough’s mail carrier for several years, and I hear so many compliments about him all the time. I feel it’s time to recognize him for his outstanding service to our community. Charlie is also my mail carrier as well, and I am also extremely pleased with him. I stopped in to the Derry Post Office Thursday to let them know how the community feels about him.
Keep up the good work Charlie!
***
Derry Borough residents should be aware that the Derry Construction Co. will be performing street milling and paving in the borough. Construction began Thursday, May 12 and, weather permitting, will last through Friday, May 20. Working hours will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Derry Construction Co. is planning to do all it can to accommodate residents that live in the borough. In addition, there will be truck traffic delivering asphalt to the job. Please use caution.
The affected streets are: East 1st Avenue, East 2nd Avenue, East 3rd Avenue, East 4th Avenue, South Ligonier Street, Short Street, High Street, Shade Street, Park Street and Kist Lane.
Be aware that access to these areas may be restricted at times, especially during paving operations. Please avoid parking on these streets during working hours.
***
This announcement is from Derry Borough secretary/treasurer Lori Latta:
The Memorial Day Parade in Derry Borough will take place 11 a.m. Monday, May 30, with a memorial service immediately following at the Memorial Roster next to the Derry Borough Municipal Building. Lineup for parade begins at 10:30 a.m. on Fifth Avenue off of South Chestnut Street.
Thank you to the Girl Scout Troop 26796 for planting perennials at the 2nd Ward Playground in Derry Borough. Your community service is very much appreciated.
***
The Trojan Greenhouse is open until May 27. Be sure to check out plants grown by the Greenhouse Production students. Plants are on sale from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
***
The Village at Chestnut Highlands Condo Community and Derry Township are hosting a garage sale 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 13-14.
The locations are Route 30 East to 982 North through Bradenville, Greenfield Road and Everview Lane.
Some items that will be sold include tools, sewing machines, electric keyboards, furniture, décor, household items and something for everyone.
***
A $10 benefit spaghetti dinner will be held noon to 4 p.m. May 21 at the Derry Ukes for Angelea and Jaxx Furey.
On April 2, Angelea and her 18-month-old son Jaxx were in a freak accident. Angelea was struck by a vehicle while trying to get Jaxx out of the way. They both were life-flighted to Pittsburgh hospitals.
Angelea suffered multiple facial fractures and was to have surgery April 14. She has a rough road ahead; Jaxx continues to heal at home. This benefit is to help offset living, medical and travel expenses while being off work. It is hoped that this will alleviate some of the stress for the family.
***
The Friends of Caldwell Library are excited to invite children and their parents to an open house event from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 6. This will be the kickoff event for the annual Summer Reading program. This year’s theme “Oceans of Possibilities” will be presented with activity stations, reading, snacks and oceans of fun.
The Summer Reading program begins June 6 and continues until August. There will also be information about the new reporting system of books read (by participants) using the Beanstack App loaded on the parent’s phone. The participants can earn badges after reading so many hours and receive chances for larger prizes drawn at the end of the summer program in August. Parents and children from pre-K to fifth grade are invited. Hope you can attend. For more information call the library at 724-694-5765.
***
No Walls Ministries Vacation Bible School is hosting “Big Fish Bay—Hooked on God’s Mercy” from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 24.
The event is free and everyone is welcome.
There will be dinner, song, crafts, and a Bible lesson.
A parent must stay if the child is not potty trained.
***
This announcement is from Barbara Phillips, vice president of Derry Borough Council:
The Derry Community Pool plans to open noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 4. Pool pass pricing remains the same as last year. We have two scheduled presale times: 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, at the Borough Building, and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at the pool.
Presale prices are:
$55 for youth ages 5–18 and seniors aged 62 and older;
$70 for adults ages 19–61, and family members (up to six members) and children under 22 are $165.
A single family is $130 and senior couples are $110.
***
This message is from Briana Tomack, president and CEO of the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce:
The Chamber will host the 28th Annual Excellence in Education Banquet to recognize outstanding area 2022 graduates from Derry Area, Greater Latrobe, and Greensburg Central Catholic high schools; Dr. Robert Ketterer Charter School, and Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center.
This program salutes the top 5% of the graduating seniors in our local school districts, and will be held 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 23, at DeNunzio’s Italian Chophouse at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport.
Our student honorees are asked to invite a teacher (from grades K-12) who has made a positive difference in their educational achievement to join us for this event.
In order to make this program possible and demonstrate the support of local business and industry in our scholars, we are seeking sponsorships from local firms. A $150 sponsor fee will cover the cost of one student honoree, a teacher, one representative from your firm, plus some of the incidental costs associated with the banquet.
If you’d like to be a sponsor, please visit the GLLV Chamber website and click on the donate link.
The names of all sponsoring firms and individuals received by that date will be printed in the banquet program.
Your contribution to the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce supports not only this banquet, but all the programs conducted in local schools by the Chamber’s economic education committee.
If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Briana Tomack directly at 724-537-2671, or via email (briana@GLLV.org).
Thank you for your consideration and support of this great community tradition.
***
This announcement is from Judy Johnston:
Derry Area Historical Society is converting the old VCR tapes of “Derry Remember When” into DVD discs and Blu-ray discs. If anyone is interested in obtaining the new versions, you may contact Judy Johnston at 724-694-2538 to place your order, along with sending a donation of $30, which can be mailed to the Fulton House: DAHS, P.O. Box 64, Derry, PA 15627.
When ordering, please specify which discs style you want.
Please come and visit us. We welcome new members to help keep our heritage alive for our children.
When your order arrives, a member will call you. We will need your name, phone number, number of discs and version type (DVD or Blu-ray), along with a check for your $30 donation.
Some of our events happening this summer include an ice cream social and Lummas Day.
Please check out our website: www.derryhistory.org and like us on Facebook.
For more information or questions, call Judy Johnston at 724-694-2538.
***
Barbara Phillips, vice president of Derry Borough Council, would like to remind Derry Borough residents of the requirement for permits. As those spring and summer projects approach, please remember that permits are necessary for fences, pools, decks and sheds. The Derry Borough website under zoning/building permits has an application that can be printed for residents’ use.
In addition, the Great Derry Garage Days are Aug. 5-6. As you do your spring cleaning, be sure to save those items that you can sell. Go ahead and price them now to reduce your setup time on the days of the sale.
***
This announcement is from Susannah Calvo concerning some dates to remember:
• June 4 – The family of Phyllis Humphreys will hold a memorial service at 1 p.m. for her at the amphitheater. The public is invited to attend. Following the service, the DASD Foundation will dedicate a space in the Atlantic #40 One Room School in her memory. She taught in that building when it was in Atlantic.
• June 10 – summer concert at the amphitheater – Neil Diamond Tribute at 6:30 p.m.
• June 24 – summer concert at the amphitheater – Piano Men Tribute at 6:30 p.m.
• July 8 – summer concert at the amphitheater – Blairsville Community Band at 6:30 p.m.
• July 22 – summer concert at the amphitheater – Elvis Tribute at 6:30 p.m.
• Aug. 12 – Summer Concert at Amphitheater – Scottdale Concert Band – at 6:30 p.m.
(In case of inclement weather, concerts will be canceled)
***
The Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center (EWCTC) will host a car show from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 14.
Registration opens at 11 a.m. Judging will be from 1 to 2 p.m. with awards presented at 3:30 p.m.
There will be awards for 10 “Students’ Choice” classes. A $10 car show registration benefits the automotive technology and collision repair technology programs.
There will be basket raffles, 50/50 and more.
Food, drinks and refreshments will be offered. Spectators are admitted for free and donations are appreciated.
***
The seventh annual DARCee Car Show will be held rain or shine from noon until 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, at Derry Borough Community Park. Gates open at 10 a.m.
All cars, trucks and motorcycles are welcome. Dash plaques for the first 100 vehicles to arrive on the day of the show. Trophies will be awarded to the top three place-finishers in each class as well as Best of Show. Additionally, there will be three Kids’ Choice Awards. Cost of the event is $6 if pre-registered by July 25 or $10 at the gate. There will be a Chinese auction and 50/50 drawing.
***
Have a great weekend!
***
Derry Diary items may be emailed to Liberoni@aol.com.
