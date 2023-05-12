Derry Community Pool will be selling preseason pool passes on Saturday, May 20, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Community Pool, located at 425 E. 3rd St., Derry. Season passes are priced as follows: Individuals ages 5 and up $85; family up to six people $250. We are also looking for volunteers to help in concessions, as lifeguards and at the check in desk. Please contact Barbara Phillips for more details at 724-640-2752.
Do you live in an urban area or on a small property and want to learn more about how you can have a positive impact on your watershed and environment? During the Watershed Friendly Certification Program for Urban or Small Spaces, learn how to embrace environmentally friendly practices that welcome pollinators and keep our waterways healthy. Join us to learn from Master Watershed Steward Coordinators and the Nurture Nature Center about the application and how you can protect your watershed. See the Penn State Extension website for Watershed Friendly Certification Program (https://extension.psu.edu/tap-talks-watershed-friendly-property-certification-program)
Legends Caribbean Grille, from Johnstown, and Simply the Best Kettle Corn, from Indiana, will be at the Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League field (Rosa-Oglietti Park) Saturday, May 13, for the featured games beginning at 11 a.m.
The Derry Presbyterian Church, located at the corner of Chestnut Street and Presby Way in Derry, will be hosting a Rummage Sale Saturday, June 3, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The kitchen will be open to purchase hot dogs/sauerkraut for $2 and bottled water for 50 cents. Items for sale include glassware, kitchen utensils and small appliances, Christmas decorations, puzzles, children’s toys/bikes, clothing, entertainment center, electronics and lots of other treasures. Watch for the signs. You can see them from the bridge! This sale will go on rain or shine. All proceeds benefit the Roof Repair Fund.
The New Alexandria Activities Committee is looking for crafters and vendors for its Outdoor Spring Craft & Vendor Show to be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 13.
The Loyalhanna Sojourn ends at the Gray Wing Park in New Alexandria. Kayakers will be greeted with food trucks, live music, and a craft and vendor show. So, come be a part of this community tradition.
10-by-10 spaces are available at $20 each. To obtain a registration form, email activitiescommittee@newalexpa.org.
There will be a craft and vendor show to benefit the Derry Community Pool from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at A.V. Germano Hall (Derry Community Center), located at 100 W. 2nd Ave. in Derry Borough.
The event is organized by “Dragon Gems” Jewelry, and Denise Wood, Scentsy.
Kingston Veteran’s and Sportsman’s Club, located at 138 Kingston Club Road in Latrobe, is hosting a Twlight Farmer’s Market from 4 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday, beginning June 7 and ending Oct. 11.
(No market the week of June 14 because of a previously scheduled event taking place at the club.) The club is looking for vendors of all kinds.
For more information and to obtain a form, you may message Anita Orazio Kahl on Facebook or email akahl352@gmail.com.
In addition, Kahl mentioned that there are free crochet classes at the Kingston Vets club every other Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m.
The Derry Presbyterian Church, located at the corner of Chestnut Street and Presby Way, Derry, will host “Reverent Heart” Worship Band on Sunday, May 21, during the 11 a.m. worship service. The group will share their time, talents and love of God with us. All are invited to bring family, neighbors and friends to enjoy a time of uplifting worship and fellowship.
The Derry Area Philanthropy Committee invites you to its bingo games. DAPC offers a weekly bingo game at the Cooperstown Event Center in Latrobe (Derry Township). Doors open at 4:30. Bingo starts at 6. Only $25 to play the 18 games and specials. There’s a progressive jackpot and hit ball number is drawn for an added attempt to win more money. Food, drinks, instant win tickets, quickies, 50/50 tickets, rippies and door prizes are also available. Follow on Facebook, go to Derryarea.org or call Sean Kemmerer at 412-607-3233 for more information. Due to election day and voting is held at Cooperstown, bingo is canceled on May 16. A bingo fundraiser will be held on May 19 at Disobient Spirits in Homer City and on May 21 at Lloydsville Fire Hall for a benefit for Action for Animals. The committee’s mobile bingo is available for your next fundraiser!
The 50-year reunion of Derry volleyball will be July 8 at the Cooperstown Event Center. Reservations will be taken from May 15 through June 23. Further details will be forthcoming.
Congratulations to the Derry Area girls track and field team for its fourth-place finish out of 74 competing schools at the WPIAL Class AA championships earlier this week.
Have a great weekend!
Derry Diary items may be emailed to Liberoni@aol.com.
