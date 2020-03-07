Welcome to this week’s edition of the Derry Diary.
One sure sign that spring is on its way is when we turn our clocks ahead one hour, and that begins Sunday morning at 2 a.m. So, don’t forget to set all your clocks, including your vehicle.
Even though we will lose one hour of time, usually sleeping time, I’m sure most will agree that it is worth it to gain an extra hour of daylight. Also, anyone who works long hours will most likely enjoy heading to and from work in the daylight.
Overall, I thought we had a mild winter. However, I just hope we don’t have a lot of rain in spring or summer. That would be awful!
I always felt bad for the spring sports teams that had to compete outside in the cold, windy and rainy weather. But, I’m keeping my fingers crossed that we just might have a fantastic spring and summer.
Before I get to what’s happening around our community, here are a few shoutouts for this week.
Congratulations to Derry Area Senior High School students Cydney Wierzbowski, Amber Platt, Tamara Schissler, and Eli Wigand for producing the best video for the 2020 U.S. Census in Westmoreland County last week. The video was produced to help educate our community about the importance of the U.S. census in 2020, starting April 1. Great job!
Kudos to Derry Area High School students Caitlyn Crook, Andrew Downs, David McElfresh, Anna Mastrorocco, Zachary Burkholder, Kylie Sliva, Autumn Zerfoss, Keely Siko, Aleah Anderson, Jacob Anderson, Noah Cymmerman, Damien Morales, Emma Huber, and Allison Johnson for being named Students of the 2nd Quarter.
The Student of the Quarter Program was instituted to recognize those students striving to achieve to the best of their abilities. Students are selected on the basis of cooperation, motivation, leadership, improvement, responsibility, attitude, and scholastic performance.
Lastly, in sports, good luck to Derry Area’s Ty Cymmerman, who is competing this weekend in the PIAA Class AA Wrestling Championships at the Giant Center in Hershey. Cymmerman placed second in the Southwest Regional last week at 126 pounds. Last season, Cymmerman finished fourth in the state as a sophomore.
Also, here’s to wishing two Derry Area swimmers good luck in next week’s PIAA Class AA Swimming and Diving Championships at Bucknell University in Lewisburg.
Jake Buhite and Ali Cowan will represent Derry Area in swimming and diving, respectively, at the state meet. Buhite is seeded 16th, while Cowan is seeded 21st.
Buhite placed sixth in the WPIAL in the 100 breaststroke. Cowan qualified for the state meet last month with her qualifying score of 317.35 at the WPIAL Championships. Cowan ended her sophomore season last year with a ninth-place finish at the PIAA Class AA Diving Championships.
* * *
Derry Area FFA will hold a benefit auction Thursday, March 26, in the Derry Area High School cafeteria. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the auction starts at 6. Dale Reed will be the auctioneer for the evening. It’s sure to be a fun evening, and there will be something for everyone! So come out and support the Derry FFA!
For more information, please call the Derry Area High School agriculture/horticulture complex at 724-694-1455.
* * *
All kids ages 2 through 10 can join the fun at Bunnyfest from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 28 and April 4 at the Derry Township Ag Fair Grounds, located on Route 982, New Derry. Cost of admission is $5 per child and adults are free.
Bring an item from the following list for the Indiana Humane Society and receive $1 of admission. Bring three items and receive a free entry for a chance to win a wagon filled with items for the whole family valued at $200 or more.
Items include laundry detergent, bleach, dish cloths, paper towels, blankets, dog and cat toys (no raw hides, please), disposable gloves, grain-free dry cat and dog food, lamb and rice dry dog food, cat litter (clumping and non-clumping), newspaper, and copy paper.
Activities include face painting (weather permitting and after 12 p.m.), sitting and picture taking with the Easter Bunny in his garden, crafts, chatting with the Humane Society about adoptable pets and available for purchase are live baby bunnies.
The event is for the whole family. Only children 10 and under pay registration and will receive candy and goodies.
* * *
The Derry Railroad Days Easter Egg Hunt will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. April 11 at Derry Community Park. Come and meet the Easter Bunny. The first 100 children will receive a complimentary treat bag. There will be special prizes for each of the four age groups. In addition, a 50/50 and basket raffle will be held. This is a free Derry Railroad Days event and supportive donations are always welcome.
* * *
The Derry Area School District Foundation Amphitheater annual fundraiser will be held April 18 at the Cooperstown Event Center, 2541 Thomas St., Latrobe (Derry Township). Tickets go on sale Monday, March 9, and are priced at $30 per person. Doors open at 5 p.m. and dinner is at 6. The show, featuring Tony Janflone Jr., begins at 7 p.m. For reservations, call 724-309-5178.
* * *
Derry area churches are hosting their Community Lenten Luncheons during the season of Lent from noon to 1 p.m. every Wednesday during the Lenten season.
The following are a list of dates for local churches: March 11, at Derry United Methodist Church, 311 North Ligonier St., Derry; March 18, at St. Joseph’s Church, 125 South Ligonier St., Derry; March 25, at Derry United Methodist Church, 311 North Ligonier St., Derry, and April 1, at Derry Presbyterian Church, 108 Presby Way, Derry.
The community is invited to attend these services to enjoy a time of good food and fellowship and to prepare their hearts and minds for the Lenten/Easter season. If you have any questions, call 724-694-5710.
* * *
Derry Volunteer Fire Company will continue its fish fry every Friday through the Lenten season from 4 to 7 p.m. at A.V. Germano Hall, 100 W. Second St., Derry Borough.
* * *
The New Alexandria Volunteer Fire Department, located at 8370 Route 22 in New Alexandria, will be holding its fish fry during Fridays in Lent through April 10.
This year, the department will be serving lunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. as well as dinner from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Takeout orders are available. Call 724-668-9911 for phone orders.
* * *
Derry Presbyterian Church deacons are selling peanut butter melt-away Easter eggs. One pound (12 eggs) is $13 and half-pound boxes (six eggs) is $7. White, milk or dark chocolate are available. To order, call the church office at 724-694-5710 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. You can purchase eggs in Derry at Dablock’s Beauty Shop or Lynda’s Hair Boutique. Rinaldi’s Pizza Barn Restaurant off Route 217 past Brenizer also has Easter eggs for pickup (closed Mondays). Deacon mission programs are funded through melt-away sales. Order before April 5, as Easter is on Sunday, April 21.
* * *
Hey Future Derry kindergarteners, it’s game time! Join the kindergarten teachers from 2 to 3 p.m. March 25 at Grandview Elementary School and hoop it up! The kindergarten teachers can’t wait to “team up” with the future kindergarten students and show them all the fun things they do with math. If interested, contact Mrs. Ciocco at 724-694-2400 by March 20.
* * *
Derry Area School District food service director Gwen Kozar has announced that the district will be celebrating National School Breakfast during the month of March. If a student eats breakfast everyday through the month of March, he or she will be eligible for three drawings for $50, which will be deposited in their lunch account. There will be one drawing for the high school, middle school and Grandview Elementary. Good luck!
* * *
“Pink the Coop Pistol Bash” will be held April 26 at the Cooperstown Event Center, 2541 Thomas St., Latrobe (Derry Township).
Cost of the ticket is $25, which benefits the Breast Cancer Coalition. Doors open at noon. Food and beverages will be available. Guns are provided by the Army-Navy Store/Pistol Range, 800 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
* * *
Barbie Jones, early childhood liaison, has provided information for some upcoming events. Infant Storytime will be held from 5 to 5:30 p.m. March 25 at Caldwell Memorial Library, and 1:30 to 2 p.m. May 8 at Keystone State Park Pavilion No. 1 in Derry Township.
Toddler Storytime and Playtime events will be held from 5:45 to 6:15 p.m. March 25 at Caldwell Memorial Library, and 1:30 to 2 p.m. May 8 at Keystone State Park Pavilion No. 1.
Preschool Storytime and Explore Time will be held from 5 to 5:45 p.m. April 22 at Grandview Elementary School, and 9 to 11 a.m. May 8 at Keystone State Park Pavilion No.1.
Shadow a Kindergarten Buddy Day is scheduled for April 29. To register your child for kindergarten, visit the website at: bit.ly/gvearlykregistration or call Mrs. Ciocco at 724-694-1401, ext. 1103. Children must be registered for kindergarten on or before April 7 to receive an invitation for Shadow a Kindergarten Buddy Day.
For additional information on these events, contact Jones at 724-694-1401, ext. 1377.
* * *
Have a great weekend!
* * *
Derry Diary items may be emailed to liberoni@aol.com.
