Welcome to this week’s edition of the Derry Diary. This week’s column will be much the same as last week’s edition, with mostly cancellations.
We’ve been having a lot of rain and colder temperatures lately, and I’m trying to decide whether that’s a good or bad thing during this unfortunate time of self-quarantine because of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
On one hand, I think people might not care as much about being outside if the weather is crappy as opposed to if it’s nice. Let’s face it, nobody wants to be cooped up for a long period of time, no matter what the circumstances are.
So, I wonder what many of you are doing with your free time? If you have children, I already know. You’re going crazy.
But don’t worry, I heard the Derry Area School District is cancelling classes for the remainder of of the school year.
Okay, come on, I’m kidding! I can hear my phone ringing now. Well, that joke just might’ve cost me my job. I wonder who will be writing next week’s Derry Diary? Moreover, I wonder who will be replacing me on the school board?
Sorry, I thought I would throw a little humor at you, but I’m sure a lot of you didn’t quite see it that way.
You see, I have a lot of space to fill because there’s not much going on nowadays.
Anyway, on a serious note, the Derry Area School District administration has been burning the midnight oil, working on an approach that meets the needs of its students.
Superintendent Eric Curry has informed the staff that the district will provide two Act 80 days on Monday and Tuesday for professional development related to the district’s approach for instructing students. Wednesday is the tentative date to begin student instruction.
Derry Area school Board President Dave Krinock told the Diary during a phone interview Thursday that the school district is taking this matter very seriously and that the board is 100% behind the school administrators.
“We’re doing everything possible to get things back to normal,” Krinock said. “As always, our students are our number one concern.”
Krinock mentioned that the regular board meeting scheduled for April 2 has been canceled. In addition, he said that when Gov. Tom Wolf reopens the schools, Derry Area will most likely provide two Act 80 days to get everything coordinated and to get everyone acclimated for the return of the students.
OK, I think I’ve filled enough space to consider this an adequate sized-column. Once again, sorry for the aforementioned humor.
With that being said, let’s move on to what’s happening or not happening in our neck of the woods.
* * *
Betty Jean Smith, president of the board of directors for Coles Cemetery Association, writes to the Diary with an important announcement:
“Coles Cemetery Association announces that the grounds will be cleaned beginning April 1. Please remove any grave decorations/memorials that you would like to keep by that date. Anything left on graves will be discarded. Place your disposables in the trash cans provided in each section. Place dirt, stones, flower pots or dead flowers on the ground neatly beside the receptacles for pick up. Please refer to the rules of the cemetery posted at the entrance to the cemetery for what is allowed to be placed on your loved one’s graves. These rules were put in place so the grounds crew can cut and trim the grass without interference and keep the cemetery grounds looking beautiful. Anyone who owns a lot in the cemetery and would like to be a member of the Association may send a letter stating your wishes to: Coles Cemetery Association Board of Directors, P.O. Box 157, Derry, PA 15627. Cole’s is currently selling lots in a new Section of the cemetery. If you are interested in purchasing a lot, please call the office at 724-694-2445 and the superintendent, Terry Rapach, will return your call.”
Because of coronavirus-related issues, Trinity Lutheran Church, located at Fourth Avenue in Derry Borough, has canceled its worship services for Sunday, March 29.
Please note that there will be links to Sunday worship and other devotions on the church’s Facebook page: http://www.facebook.com/groups/207117326901968/
* * *
Derry Township Ag Fair spokeswoman Nancy Durika would like to remind the Diary readers about an upcoming event:
“Due to the coronavirus issue, the Derry Township Ag Fair, after discussions with the Easter Bunny and his undersea friends, has decided to postpone Bunnyfest, March 28 and April 4, until a later date. Please stay tuned to the Derry Township Agricultural Fair Facebook page for updates as to when Bunnyfest will take place. All involved are sorry for this delay, but we want everyone to be safe and healthy.”
* * *
Susannah Calvo, public relations director for the Derry Area School District, announced that the DASD Amphitheater Fundraising Event scheduled for April 18 at the Cooperstown Event Center has been canceled.
* * *
Spokeswoman Maria Peluso mentioned that The Relay For Life Bingo Fundraiser for Saturday, March 28, has been canceled because of coronavirus concerns and will be rescheduled for a later date.
* * *
Because of coronavirus health issues, the remaining Community Lenten Luncheons in the Derry area have been canceled. Also, the Chili Dinner at Derry Presbyterian Church, slated for Saturday, March 28, has also been cancelled. Paula Shean, DPC secretary, wishes everyone a blessed, peaceful and healthy Lenten/Easter season.
* * *
Derry township tax collector Debby Zello wrote in to the Diary last week with this important announcement:
“Due to the coronavrus pandemic, the Derry Township tax office is now closed to the public. We are still working and processing all payments received through the U.S. mail. To make payment for your 2020 county/township property taxes, send your entire statement, your check or money order that is the exact amount owed and a self addressed stamped envelope if a receipt is required to: Debby Zello/Derry Township Tax Collector 978 N Chestnut St Ext, Derry Pa. 15627. If you need an exact amount owed or other information call the tax office at 724-694-5115. Everybody PLEASE stay healthy and safe during this difficult time.”
* * *
Spokeswoman Julie Ruane announced that No Walls Ministries, located at 214 Church St., in New Alexandria, has canceled its Family Easter Egg Hunt scheduled for April 4.
* * *
The Derry Area High School Class of 1970 will hold its 50th-anniversary reunion Saturday, Aug 15. Festivities will start with a Classmates Only Pizza Party Friday evening, Aug. 14, at Rosemary’s Country Kitchen in New Derry. Saturday will include a dinner at DeNunzio’s Italian Chophouse (at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport) and an After Party get-together back at Rosemary’s. Sunday will feature a Family Picnic, with children under age 6 admitted free. All classmates are encouraged to go to the derryhighschool.org site and register as an alumni.
Tickets for the individual events, along with detailed information, can be found online at TicketSpice.Derry High School Class of 70 Reunion.
* * *
Have a safe and happy weekend!
* * *
Derry Diary items may be emailed to liberoni@aol.com.
