Hello everyone and welcome to this week’s edition of the Derry Diary.
This week’s column will be much shorter than previous columns for obvious reasons.
As you might have guessed, it will also consist mostly of cancellations.
Rather than ramble on about my thoughts concerning the coronavirus (COVID-19), I would just like to say that my heart goes out to everyone during this unfortunate situation.
This is absolutely awful, and I have no words to describe it. These are really trying times for everyone, and I hope everything returns to normal soon and that everyone remains safe!
* * *
This week’s shoutout goes to Gwen Kozar, food service director for the Derry Area School District.
Gwen has been working around the clock to make sure things are running as smoothly as possible with all that is involved concerning the food department. You can read more about that below.
* * *
The Derry Township Supervisors announced this week that the township will no longer take recyclable items in the two 30-yard containers behind the gates at the township building after Wednesday, March 18.
Recyclable items include plastic, cans and cardboard. The township will still accept papers in the bins at the front parking area.
The supervisors have previously discussed the measure for several months because residents throw garbage into the recyclable containers. But the biggest reason now is safety of the township residents as it pertains to current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Also, the supervisors closed the township office for in-person visits to the municipal building because of the ongoing COVID-19 threat to public health and safety.
All correspondence and interactions should be done by phone, calling 724-694-8835 or by electronic means at derrytownship@comcast.net. The status of the next supervisors’ meeting April 7 has yet to be determined.
* * *
Derry Area School District has begun to offer no-cost meals during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) school closure.
The no-cost meals are available regardless of income level or school attendance to students and any other district residents under the age of 18.
The district will offer drive-through service at Derry Area High School and provide delivery services to four locations throughout the district Monday through Friday.
A lunch for the current day and a breakfast for the next day, will be available throughout the duration of the school closure.
Drive-through service will be offered at the high school cafeteria entrance in the school’s rear parking lot from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Meal deliveries will be made Monday through Friday on the following schedule: 1116 Murtha Way from 10:30 to 10:45 a.m.; Holiday Acres at Scott Court by the playground from 11 to 11:30 a.m.; Derry Area Community Center from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., and Dogwood Mobile Home Park on Earl Drive from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Delivery time frames are estimates and may require adjustments
Those who can’t make it to one of the delivery sites or who have other specific questions should contact Derry Area food service director Gwen Kozar at 724-694-1401, ext. 1442 or 1476, or by email at gkozar@dasd.us.
* * *
Because of coronavirus-related issues, Trinity Lutheran Church, located at Fourth Avenue in Derry Borough, has canceled its worship services for March 22 and 29. Please note that there will be links to Sunday worship and other devotions on the church’s Facebook page: http://www.facebook.com/groups/207117326901968/
* * *
Spokeswoman Julie Ruane announced that No Walls Ministries has decided to cancel its Easter event.
* * *
Derry Township Ag Fair spokeswoman Nancy Durika writes in to mention:
“Due to the coronavirus issue, the Derry Township Ag Fair, after discussions with the Easter Bunny and his undersea friends, has decided to postpone Bunnyfest, March 28 and April 4, until a later date. Please stay tuned to the Derry Township Agricultural Fair Facebook page for updates as to when Bunnyfest will take place. All involved are sorry for this delay, but we want everyone to be safe and healthy.”
* * *
Derry township tax collector Debby Zello wrote in to the Diary earlier this week:
“Due to the Corona Virus Pandemic, the Derry Township tax office is now closed to the public. We are still working and processing all payments received through the U.S. mail. To make payment for your 2020 County/Township property taxes, send your entire statement, your check or money order that is the exact amount owed and a self addressed stamped envelope if a receipt is required to: Debby Zello/Derry Township Tax Collector 978 N Chestnut St Ext, Derry Pa. 15627. If you need an exact amount owed or other information call the tax office at 724-694-5115. Everybody PLEASE stay healthy and safe during this difficult time.”
* * *
Jana Reed, informed the Diary that the Derry FFA Benefit Auction that was to be held on March 26 has been postponed. At this time, a new date has not been determined.
* * *
Susannah Calvo announced that the DASD Amphitheater Fundraising Event scheduled for April 18 at the Cooperstown Event Center has been canceled.
* * *
Spokeswoman Maria Peluso mentioned that The Relay For Life Bingo Fundraiser for March 28 has been canceled because of coronavirus concerns and will be rescheduled for a later date.
* * *
Because of coronavirus health issues, the remaining Community Lenten Luncheons in the Derry area have been canceled. Also, the Chili Dinner at Derry Presbyterian Church, slated for Saturday, March 28, has also been cancelled. Paula Shean, DPC secretary, wishes everyone a blessed, peaceful and healthy Lenten/Easter season.
* * *
Have a safe weekend!
* * *
Derry Diary items may be emailed to liberoni@aol.com.
