Greetings everyone and welcome to this edition of the Derry Diary.
I must say that this is one of the strangest columns I’ve written in a while. One reason is that everything in this column may be canceled or changed by the time it hits the press or you read it.
As you are aware, there is a coronavirus spreading around the world, causing a lot of fear and worries among many people.
I’ve had a lot of people contact me about upcoming events, and quite frankly, I don’t have all the answers.
Most of the concerns that I’ve heard are related to the status of the Derry Area School District. All I can say to this point, at the time I’m writing this column (Friday morning), is that district superintendent Eric Curry has been attending meetings and has been in contact with the Pennsylvania Department of Education the past few days concerning all the issues surrounding the coronavirus.
At this time, the school district is on a wait-and-see basis. That, of course, that may have changed by the time this column is printed.
Nonetheless, rest assured, the school district administration and board of education are taking this matter seriously.
The best I can tell you is to pay attention to media resources such as the school district websites, local newspapers and any other reliable sources.
That being said, Facebook probably might not be your best place for accurate answers.
Regardless, this is a very serious crisis we are facing. I know that some things are being blown way out of proportion, but in all reality, whether you think this is serious or not, I think one thing that everyone can agree on is that this is affecting everyone’s daily lives.
So, if you’re planning to attend or participate in any of the following events, be sure to check whether or not it is being held.
* * *
Trinity Lutheran Church’s free luncheon scheduled for March 21 has been canceled, church spokeswoman Leanne Matusak said.
* * *
Hurry and get your ticket for the bingo fundraiser to support our local Relay For Life. The event will be held Saturday, March 28, at A.V. Germano Hall, 100 W. 2nd Avenue, Derry. Doors open at 5 p.m. with optional food to purchase. Early bird begins at 6:30 p.m. sharp with regular bingo beginning at 6:45 p.m. Pay-outs to all winners will be cash.
An advance ticket can be purchased for $20 for 12 games with specials and extra cards sold at the door. Door prizes, 50/50, pull-tab tickets and wonderful basket for the raffle will also be available. Tickets at the door are $25 each. For more information or to purchase your ticket, call Dillon ASAP at 724-344-9850
* * *
Derry area churches are hosting their Community Lenten Luncheons during the season of Lent from noon to 1 p.m. every Wednesday during the Lenten season.
The following are a list of dates for local churches: March 18, at St. Joseph’s Church, 125 South Ligonier St., Derry; March 25, at Derry United Methodist Church, 311 North Ligonier St., Derry, and April 1, at Derry Presbyterian Church, 108 Presby Way, Derry.
The community is invited to attend these services to enjoy a time of good food and fellowship and to prepare their hearts and minds for the Lenten/Easter season. If you have any questions, call 724-694-5710.
* * *
Derry Volunteer Fire Company will continue its fish fry every Friday through the Lenten season from 4 to 7 p.m. at A.V. Germano Hall, 100 W. Second St., Derry Borough.
* * *
Derry Area School District food service director Gwen Kozar has announced that the district will be celebrating National School Breakfast during the month of March. If a student eats breakfast everyday through the month of March, he or she will be eligible for three drawings for $50, which will be deposited in their lunch account. There will be one drawing for the high school, middle school and Grandview Elementary. Good luck!
* * *
Derry Area FFA will hold a benefit auction Thursday, March 26, in the Derry Area High School cafeteria. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the auction starts at 6 p.m. Dale Reed will be the auctioneer for the evening. It’s sure to be a fun evening, and there will be something for everyone! So come out and support the Derry FFA!
For more information, call the Derry Area High School agriculture/horticulture complex at 724-694-1455.
* * *
Hey Future Derry kindergarteners, it’s game time! Join the kindergarten teachers from 2 to 3 p.m. March 25 at Grandview Elementary School and hoop it up! The kindergarten teachers can’t wait to “team up” with the future kindergarten students and show them all the fun things they do with math. If interested, contact Mrs. Ciocco at 724-694-2400 by March 20.
* * *
All kids ages 2 through 10 can join the fun at Bunnyfest from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 28 and April 4 at the Derry Township Ag Fair Grounds, located on Route 982, New Derry. Cost of admission is $5 per child and adults are free.
Bring an item from the following list for the Indiana Humane Society and receive $1 of admission. Bring three items and receive a free entry for a chance to win a wagon filled with items for the whole family valued at $200 or more.
Items include laundry detergent, bleach, dish cloths, paper towels, blankets, dog and cat toys (no raw hides), disposable gloves, grain-free dry cat and dog food, lamb and rice dry dog food, cat litter (clumping and non-clumping), newspaper, and copy paper.
Activities include face painting (weather permitting and after 12 p.m.), sitting and picture taking with the Easter Bunny in his garden, crafts, chatting with the Humane Society about adoptable pets and available for purchase are live baby bunnies.
The event is for the whole family. Only children 10 and under pay registration and will receive candy and goodies.
* * *
The New Alexandria Volunteer Fire Department, located at 8370 Route 22 in New Alexandria, will be holding its fish fry during Fridays in Lent through April 10.
This year, the department will be serving lunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. as well as dinner from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Takeout orders are available. Call 724-668-9911 for phone orders.
* * *
The Derry Railroad Days Easter Egg Hunt will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. April 11 at Derry Community Park. Come and meet the Easter Bunny. The first 100 children will receive a complimentary treat bag. There will be special prizes for each of the four age groups. In addition, a 50/50 and basket raffle will be held. This is a free Derry Railroad Days event and supportive donations are always welcome.
* * *
The Derry Area School District Foundation Amphitheater annual fundraiser will be held April 18 at the Cooperstown Event Center, 2541 Thomas St., Latrobe (Derry Township). Tickets are now on sale and priced at $30 per person. Doors open at 5 p.m. and dinner is at 6 p.m. The show, featuring Tony Janflone Jr., begins at 7 p.m. For reservations, call 724-309-5178.
* * *
Derry Presbyterian Church deacons are selling peanut butter melt-away Easter eggs. One pound (12 eggs) is $13 and half-pound boxes (six eggs) is $7. White, milk or dark chocolate are available. To order, call the church office at 724-694-5710 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. You can purchase eggs in Derry at Dablock’s Beauty Shop or Lynda’s Hair Boutique. Rinaldi’s Pizza Barn Restaurant off Route 217 past Brenizer also has Easter eggs for pickup (closed Mondays). Deacon mission programs are funded through melt-away sales. Order before April 5, as Easter is on Sunday, April 21.
* * *
“Pink the Coop Pistol Bash” will be held April 26 at the Cooperstown Event Center, 2541 Thomas St., Latrobe (Derry Township).
Cost of the ticket is $25, which benefits the Breast Cancer Coalition. Doors open at noon. Food and beverages will be available. Guns are provided by the Army-Navy Store/Pistol Range, 800 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
* * *
Barbie Jones, early childhood liaison, has provided information for some upcoming events. Infant Storytime will be held from 5 to 5:30 p.m. March 25 at Caldwell Memorial Library, and 1:30 to 2 p.m. May 8 at Keystone State Park Pavilion No. 1 in Derry Township.
Toddler Storytime and Playtime events will be held from 5:45 to 6:15 p.m. March 25 at Caldwell Memorial Library, and 1:30 to 2 p.m. May 8 at Keystone State Park Pavilion No. 1.
Toddler Storytime and Playtime events will be held from 5:45 to 6:15 p.m. March 25 at Caldwell Memorial Library, and 1:30 to 2 p.m. May 8 at Keystone State Park Pavilion No. 1.
Preschool Storytime and Explore Time will be held from 5 to 5:45 p.m. April 22 at Grandview Elementary School, and 9 to 11 a.m. May 8 at Keystone State Park Pavilion No.1.
Shadow a Kindergarten Buddy Day is scheduled for April 29. To register your child for kindergarten, visit the website at: bit.ly/gvearlykregistration or call Mrs. Ciocco at 724-694-1401, ext. 1103. Children must be registered for kindergarten on or before April 7 to receive an invitation for Shadow a Kindergarten Buddy Day.
For additional information on these events, contact Jones at 724-694-1401, ext. 1377.
* * *
Have a great weekend!
* * *
Derry Diary items may be emailed to liberoni@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.