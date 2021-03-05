This first announcement is from Betty Jean Smith:
“Coles Cemetery Association announces that the grounds will be spring cleaned beginning March 15. Please remove any grave decorations or memorials you would like to keep by that date. Anything left on graves will be discarded at the discretion of the superintendent.
“Please place your paper or plastic disposables in the trash cans provided throughout the cemetery. Place dirt, stones, flower pots, weeds, dead flowers and such on the ground neatly beside the trash cans for pick up. There are no stones, bricks, shrubbery, borders, fencing, coping, or edging of any kind allowed in front of the stones as stated in the rules and regulations posted at the office. Any such borders are asked to be removed or will be done by the grounds crew who work hard to keep Coles Cemetery a beautiful resting spot. A reminder that water will be available from the spigot at the office as soon as weather permits.
“New sections are open and multiple family lots are available at a discount. The superintendent, Terry Rapach, can be reached at 724-694-2445. If you are a deed owner and would like to serve in the Coles Cemetery Association as a member, write a letter of interest to: Board of Directors Cole’s Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 157, Derry, PA 15627. The association meets once a year in November and is responsible to set the rules and regulations of the cemetery and helps uphold the beauty of the grounds.”
* * *
Paula Shean, secretary of the Derry Presbyterian Church, sent in this announcement:
“The Derry Presbyterian Church, located at the corner of 108 Presby Way and North Chestnut Street, Derry, PA (724-694-5710) will be hosting a Take Out Only Meatloaf Dinner, Saturday, March 20, beginning at 2 p.m. The menu includes meatloaf, gravy, scalloped potatoes, candied carrots, roll and butter and dessert. The cost is $10 per meal. This is takeout only. Pick up will be at the entrance of Fellowship Hall near garage and kitchen entrance. We appreciate your support!”
* * *
Janet Gibson, spokeswoman for Derry Area Youth Athletic Association (DAYAA), has announced that spring 2021 baseball and softball registration is now open for ages 5 and up with no boundary lines. Registration can be completed at https://www.derryareayouthsports.com or visit the Derry Area Youth Athletic Association (DAYAA) Facebook.
* * *
Theresa Miedel, website coordinator for St. Joseph Church in Derry, has announced that St. Joseph and St. Martin Knights of Columbus Council No. 2648 will be holding its annual Lenten fish dinners every Friday during Lent (except for Good Friday) from noon to 6 p.m. at St. Joseph Church. Cost is $11.
Available are baked and fried fish dinners, which include green beans, cole slaw, roll and butter, and a choice of baked potato or Mac n’ cheese. Many sides are available as well.
Because of the pandemic, dinners are takeout only. Orders will also be accepted by phone at 724-694-6192.
* * *
The Derry Volunteer Fire Department will continue its Lenten fish fry every Friday throughout Lent from 4 to 7 p.m.
The menu and prices will remain the same as last year.
Items include a fish sandwich ($7), five shrimp ($6), pierogi ($2), cole slaw ($1), haluski ($2), mac n’ cheese ($2), twice-baked potato ($2), french fries ($2), french fries with cheese ($3) and bottled water or pop ($1).
Starting Friday, Feb. 26, the department will add some new items, including baked fish ($7) onion rings ($3) and two crab cakes for $6.
* * *
Derry Borough Council will accept letters of interest for a vacancy on the Derry Borough Municipal Authority (DBMA) board expiring Dec. 31, 2024, until 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 9.
Also, there are two zoning hearing board vacancies. If anyone is interested, please submit a letter of interest to the Derry Borough office, 114 E. Second Ave., Derry, PA 15627 or from the borough website at “Contact Us.”
* * *
Action for Animals Humane Society, Derry Township, has announced that Cash Bash tickets are now sold out! The 50/50 total is up to $1,000 and we have a huge selection of awesome raffles for you to win! Every dollar helps us care for the homeless animals at our shelter; the 50/50 and raffle chances are on sale until March 27. Purchase at: https://one.bidpal.net/afaspringcb/browse/all.
* * *
Derry Area School District 21st Century Community Learning Center Program Director Debbie Gray would like to share that the afterschool program (aft3r@dasd) will be offered virtually throughout the month of March 2021. Elementary students can join in on the fun from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 4 to 5 p.m. Friday the days school is in session. Secondary students are invited to ‘Spring Into STEM’ from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
The program is free to students in the Derry Area School District K-12. A variety of STE(A)M activities are planned daily ranging from Citizen Science, Coding, Credit Recovery, Environmental Ecology, FIT Club, Graphic Design, MAD Science, Mine Craft, Planet Bee Workshops, Read Aloud & Work Out, NASA projects, Targeted Tutoring, Wellness, Who Dunnit and more!
To register go to cclc.dasd.us. (https://sites.google.com/view/dasd-virtual-learning-library/home). A follow-up email will be sent upon registration.
Need more information? Email Debbie at dgray@dasd.us
SIGN UP TODAY!
* * *
Have a great weekend!
* * *
Derry Diary items may be emailed to liberoni@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.