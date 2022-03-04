Lent officially began Wednesday, which brings two things to mind. First, spring is on its way very soon, of course, after a few more winter blasts! Second, it’s fish-fry season.
Here are a few local places around our area that are participating.
St. Joseph’s Church in Derry will hold a Lenten fish dinner from noon to 6 p.m. March 4. However, only takeout is available.
In addition, the Derry Volunteer Fire Department will, once again, host its annual fish fry from 4 to 7 p.m. at A.V. Germano Hall, located at 100 W. Second St. in Derry Borough.
I have tried both of these places in the past and have really enjoyed their menus.
So, if you are a seafood person, go out and support our local establishments. The weather should be pretty decent this weekend.
If you know of other establishments who are holding a fish fry and you would like to mention them, shoot me an email, which is located at the bottom of the column.
* * *
The New Alexandria Volunteer Fire Department Lenten Fish Fry begins March 4, from 3 to 7 p.m., at the club.
The club is offering dine-in and takeout via its drive through (watch for signage in the parking lot).
You may call in your orders at 724-668-9911 for the fastest service!
* * *
The Knights of Columbus of St. Martin/St. Joseph parishes are having their delicious Fish Fry every Friday from noon to 6 p.m. during Lent, except Good Friday. The Fish Fry begins March 4 and will be takeout only.
To order, call 724-694-6192.
Menu items include baked or fried fish dinners, fish sandwiches, and some a la carte choices. There will also be a Bake Sale available to benefit the Knights.
The full menu can be seen on our website at stmartinstjoseph.org.
* * *
The Derry Presbyterian Church Deacons are selling Peanut Butter Melt-A-Way Easter Eggs this year. The eggs can be purchased at Lynda’s Hair Boutique in Derry and at The Pizza Barn near Blairsville. Eggs come in milk, white and dark chocolate. A 1-pound box is $15, and a half-pound box is $8.
For more information or questions, you may call the church office at 724-694-5710.
* * *
These next three messages are from Derry First United Methodist Church:
The Derry First United Methodist Church, located at 311 N. Ligonier St. in Derry, will not be hosting its monthly Ladies Lunch in March or April due to the Derry Area Lenten Luncheons and Holy Week. We hope to see you in May!
* * *
The Derry First United Methodist Church will be holding its Monthly Boro Boys Breakfast at 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 15. Cost of the breakfast is $7. Please contact Rich at 724-694-9528 to reserve your seat.
* * *
The Derry First United Methodist Church will be hosting a Craft and Vendor Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 26. We are still accepting crafters and vendors. Contact 724-694-8333 for more information.
Following the Vendor Show on Saturday, Derry First United Methodist will host a Spaghetti Dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Social Hall. This will be an eat-in or takeout dinner. Dinner includes spaghetti, meatballs, salad, roll and cake! Cost for the dinner is $7. You may call the church office to reserve a dinner now at 724-694-8333.
* * *
Attention all Trojan fans! The Harlem Wizards are coming to town to take on students and staff of the Trojan Empire Wednesday, March 9, at 6:30 p.m., in the Derry Area High School Gym. Come and see the Wizards take on the talented Trojan team.
The laughs will come early and often as these two powerhouse teams meet for the second time.
Tickets are just $10 in advance or $14 at the door. Advance tickets can be purchased by students who fill out a form located on the high school website and turning it into your homeroom teacher. You will receive your tickets the following day. Tickets may also be purchased at the Derry Area High School main office or across the street at Pitstop Pizza, or online at www.harlemwizards.com. Special Courtside Plus tickets including reserved front row seating, a meet and greet with the Wizards, and a free team poster are available for $28 online only.
Children age 14 and younger MUST be accompanied by an adult.
Come out and bring the whole gang for a night of family fun and laughs as Derry Area comes together as only it can. We hope to see YOU there!
* * *
The Derry Ukes will hold its annual March of Dimes Dance from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, March 9.
Music will be provided by “I want My MTV.” There is a $5 donation, and there will be prizes as well as a 50/50 drawing.
* * *
You can help support the students of Derry Area High School by submitting donations for their upcoming prom.
KIND of Derry is accepting donations of prom dresses and tuxes. Drop off donations at the Derry Area High School main office during school hours.
* * *
This year’s Derry Area High School musical, “Working,” will be held March 18-20 at the middle school auditorium.
The musical features music by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Stephen Schwartz & James Taylor and highlights interviews from diverse American workers (the schoolteacher, the waitress, the ironworker, the mason and many more)!
For ticket information or to purchase, go to: https://www.dasd.us/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=2015836&type=d&pREC_ID=2100447.
Or, simply go to the school district homepage and click on the link.
* * *
The Derry Future Farmers of America (FFA) Benefit Auction is back!
The auction will be held Thursday, March 24, at the Derry Area High School cafeteria, on the high school campus, located at 982 N. Chestnut St. Ext.
The doors will open at 5 p.m., while the Auction will begin at 6.
For more information please contact Roy Campbell at 724-694-1401, ext. 3112, the Ag/Hort Complex at Derry Area High School at 724-694-1401, ext. 3112.
Auctioneer for the evening is Dale Reed.
* * *
Congratulations to Grandview Elementary fourth-grade students Claire Zurinsky and Laken Keith, who were finalists in the Pittsburgh Public Theater’s Shakespeare Monologue and Scene Contest. More than 400 area students from 60+ schools competed in the preliminary rounds of the 28th annual Shakespeare Monologue & Scene Contest at the Pittsburgh Public Theater. Participants submitted video performances of monologues and/or scenes they had chosen from the works of William Shakespeare. Students in grades eight-12 competed in the Upper Division, while grades four-seven competed in the Lower Division. The Showcase of Finalists was held live at the O’Reilly Theater on Monday, Feb. 28.
* * *
Good luck to our Derry Area swimmers who are competing at the WPIAL AA Swimming Championships this weekend. We are proud of you!
Qualifiers include:
Chloe Buhite (So.) 200-Yard Freestyle & 100 Yard Butterfly; Mackenzie Eades (Sr.) 50-Yard Freestyle; Sophia Doherty (Fr.) 100-Yard Butterfly, and Regan Repak (Fr.), 100-Yard Freestyle & 100-Yard Breaststroke.
200 Medley Relay Team: Keeley Siko (Sr.), Mackenzie Eades (Sr.), Sophia Doherty (Fr.) and Mikah Horwat (Fr.)
200 & 400-Yard Freestyle Team: Mackenzie Eades (Sr.), Chloe Buhite (So.), Regan Repak (Fr.) and Gianna Gruska (Fr.)
* * *
The Caldwell Memorial Library, located in the Derry Area High School, 982 N. Chestnut St. Ext., Derry, continues to serve the community. The library hours are Monday, Wednesday and Thursday 4 to 8 p.m. Please visit and enjoy what our community library has to offer.
According to the Friends of Caldwell Library, plans have begun for their annual Community Fund Drive. Letters will be mailed in March to local businesses and past community donors. Anyone wanting to donate to the Friends of Caldwell Memorial Library annual Fund Drive, may send their donation to Friends of Caldwell Memorial Library,℅ Derry Area School District, ATTN: Brenda Bitz, 982 N. Chestnut St. Ext., Derry, PA 15627. The Friends appreciate all community support.
Plans are also being made for the Palmer Summer Reading Program, “Oceans of Possibilities,” beginning in June. More information will be coming as plans progress.
* * *
Children who are 5 years old on or before Aug. 29, 2022, the first day of the 2022-23 school year, are eligible to start kindergarten in the Derry Area School District. Please visit the district homepage (dasd.us) and click on the registration button to begin the enrollment process for your child. The button is located on the left-hand side of the screen on the menus.
* * *
The Barbara Thompson Early Literacy Center is enrolling for next fall’s 2022-23 school year. If you would like to enroll your young learner, call today; don’t delay. The Literacy Center offers preschool for 3s turning 4 and pre-kindergarten for 4s plus. There are a few morning spots still available and some afternoon spots. These programs are designed to help your kiddos gain both social and academic knowledge to prepare for kindergarten all while having fun and loving learning. For more info or to enroll, call 724-694-2514 or email msliva@dasd.us.
* * *
Applications are being accepted for a seasonal summer pool manager at Derry Community Pool. The seasonal position will be from May through September 2022. The position will be approximately 32 hours per week.
Duties include hiring, supervising and scheduling staff. Other duties consist of day-to-day financial operations, including but not limited to concession supply and inventory, management of financial operations with detailed maintenance of daily receipts and payables journals/budget, as well as biweekly submission of payroll hours to the borough office.
The position requires some aquatics and/or pool management experience, with some food service experience preferred. Lifeguard, CPR, AED and pool chemical certifications are also a plus, as well as Serve Safe certifications for the concessions area.
The position will report to the pool committee on a weekly basis, as well as interacting with staff and pool patrons. Candidates must have the ability to work flexible hours, including weekends. A background check is required. Resumes will be accepted until March 30.
Resumes should be forwarded to the Derry Borough office, 114 E. Second Ave., Derry, PA 15627, or by faxing 724-694-9252.
* * *
Have a great fish-fry weekend!
* * *
Derry Diary items may be emailed to Liberoni@aol.com.
