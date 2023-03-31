This first announcement is from Paula Shean, Derry Presbyterian Church secretary:
Come and celebrate the sacred Easter season at the Derry Presbyterian Church during Holy Week. The schedule for the week:
- Sunday, April 2, Palm Sunday — 11 a.m.
- Thursday, April 6, Community Maundy Thursday Service — 7 p.m.
- Friday, April 7, Community Good Friday Service at the Derry United Methodist Church, 311 N. Ligonier St., Derry — 7 p.m.
- Sunday, April 9, Easter Sunday Service — 11 a.m.
Communion will be served at the Maundy Thursday and Easter Sunday services.
Derry Presbyterian Church is located at the corner of Presby Way and Chestnut Street in Derry.
***
Derry Area School District’s Annual Day of Remembrance will be held April 26, in the One Room Schoolhouse, located on the district campus. Faculty who will be remembered include: Mrs. Anita Manoli, Mr. John Sabatos and Mr. Robert Gourley. The event will begin at 7 p.m.
***
The Derry Area Philanthropy Committee (DAPC) is giving away Easter baskets to families in need again this year. These baskets will include some school supplies, basic hygiene products and yes, some candy and treats, too!
We ask that folks sign up ASAP so that we can get an accurate count. Registration ends Friday, so please spread the word. We will have a limited number of extra baskets available on a first-come basis. We are distributing this Sunday, April 2, at the New Alexandria Firemen’s Club beginning at 1 p.m. It’s also Bingo Night in New Alexandria so stick around for some family friendly fun! Bingo registration begins at 2 p.m.
We are accepting donations for anyone who would like to help sponsor the Easter Bunny and their efforts. You can donate directly @derryarea on paypal/venmo/cashapp or at http://derryarea.org/ Check can be made out to the DAPC, P.O. Box 84, New Alexandria, PA 15670.
https://forms.gle/EunmU7Su2Envk6pJ8
***
This message is from Tish Rossi, president of St. Joseph Altar Rosary Society:
St. Joseph Altar Rosary Society invites you to an afternoon of Painting Porch Sitters. Come enjoy painting, a light lunch, delicious sweets and snacks. Absolutely no art skill is required. All supplies will be provided. It takes place 1:30 p.m. Sunday, April 16, in St. Joseph Parish Hall, 125 S. Ligonier St., Derry. Registration and money are due by April 9. Make checks payable to St. Joseph Altar Society. For additional information call Debbie Ric, 724-600-4918.
***
Bunnyfest will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 25 and April 1 at the Derry Township Agricultural Fair Grounds, located on state Route 982, outside of New Derry. All kids ages 8–12 are welcome.
Cost of the event is $8 per child, and adults get in free.
Bring an item from the list below for the Humane Society and receive $1 off admission.
Items include laundry detergent, bleach, dish cloths, paper towels, blankets, dog and cat toys (no rawhides please), disposable gloves, grain-free dry cat and dog food, lamb and rice dry dog food, cat litter (clumping and non-clumping). No newspapers please.
Activities include face painting (weather permitting, picture taking with the Easter Bunny in his garden, craft and live bunnies to pet). Depending on the weather, there may be games and outdoor activities.
For the egg hunt this year, the Easter Bunny will visit Bunny Mountain and his Hillbilly cousins. Follow the path through the woods and up the mountain to the Hillbilly homestead where the cousins will greet you with good ole Bunny Mountain hospitality. Along the way, you will collect eggs, see critters and even maybe a moonshiner perfecting his or her craft. After leaving Bunny Mountain, turn your collected eggs in and receive your goodie bag. Then, stop at the duck pond, where the kids get one free pull of a duck to win a prize. Extra pulls are $1. Adult grab bags/hats are available for a $5 donation. Lots of good stuff: lottery tickets, gift cards, tools, food and gag gifts available. Kid grab bags are available for a $2 donation.
The United Methodist Church of Latrobe Youth Group will provide food. They are raising money for their many youth activities, so please support them.
This event is for the whole family to enjoy; mom, dad, grandparents, aunts, uncles and older siblings, bring your neighbor too!
***
The Derry Presbyterian Church Deacons, located at the corner of Presby Way and Chestnut Street in Derry, are conducting their annual Peanut Butter Meltaway Easter Egg Candy Sale. The eggs can be purchased by the pound at $16 or by the half pound at $8. They come in three flavors: milk, white or dark chocolate. They can be purchased at Lynda’s Hair Boutique and The Pizza Barn or call the church office at 724-694-5710. Thank you for supporting the Derry Presbyterian Church Deacons. God bless.
***
She has the power to use her voice, create change and make history. Girls on the Run’s one-of-a-kind curriculum teaches girls critical life skills, like standing up for themselves and others, that build leadership potential. Get your girl involved with Derry’s Girls on the Run team this spring. The season begins the week of March 6 and ends May 21. Practices will be held two nights a week (subject to change depending on coaching staff). To learn more, visit www.gotrmagee.org or email smikeska@dasd.us.
Thanks to special donors, there should not be a registration fee if you use the code DERRY.
Sixth-grade girls run Tuesday and Thursday from 3 to 4:30 p.m. (Heart and Sole).
Third- through fifth-grade girls run Tuesday and Thursdays from 4:30 to 6 p.m. (Girls on the Run).
Registration opened Feb. 1. You may register online at: https://www.gotrmagee.org/programs.
***
The Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce will host the annual Banana Split Princess Pageant, part of the Great American Banana Split Celebration, Saturday, May 20, at Robindale Auditorium in Latrobe.
The pageant is open to girls between the ages of 9-13 who live in Greater Latrobe, Derry Area, Ligonier Valley, Greensburg Salem and Hempfield Area school districts.
Phases of the competition will include round-robin interviews, 30-second introductions, formalwear and stage presence.
The princess reigns over the three-day Great American Banana Celebration held in late August in downtown Latrobe. She also accompanies staff at the Greater Latrobe Laurel-Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce to many events and activities throughout the year, offering her the opportunity to meet community leaders and speak to local audiences. The princess will receive a $500 scholarship at the successful completion of her reign.
Interested individuals must email, mail or drop off a completed application, a 100-word essay, and a 5x7 head shot to the GLLV Chamber by Monday, April 10. Pageant participants will be required to attend and informational meeting May 1 and three one hour rehearsals May 1, May 8 and May 15. Applications are available from the school districts and online a banana split fest.com/princesspageant.html.
***
The 2023 county/township real estate tax statements were mailed out Feb. 24. If you have not yet received your statement, please contact the office at 724-694-5115. The office hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and they are closed noon to 12:30 p.m. for lunch. Office will be closed over Easter weekend, Friday, April 7, and Monday, April 10. Friday, April 28, will be the last day to make a 2% discount payment in person. All mailed payments at 2% discount must be postmarked on or before April 30.
The Derry Township Tax Office is now connected to the Derry Area School District administration building security system. After entering the first set of double doors, you must press the tax office button on the black box located to the right of the second set of double doors. They will answer your call and release the door lock so you can enter the tax office. Please be patient during this transition. Happy Easter and spring.
***
Have a great weekend!
***
Derry Diary items may be emailed to Liberoni@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.