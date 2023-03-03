A spaghetti dinner will be held for Grace Ann Patterson from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at Germano Hall, located at 100 W. 2nd Ave., Derry.
Cost of the dinner is $10 for adults and $5 for kids ages 4-11. Kids 3 and under will be admitted for free.
The meal includes spaghetti, bread, salad and drink. Desserts will be sold separately at $1 each. In addition, there will be basket raffles.
For more information, call LIL at 724-961-5910, or Linda at 724-433-2034.
Grace is a beautiful 19-year-old who has been diagnosed with a brain tumor. She has had two surgeries and is currently receiving radiation treatments in Pittsburgh, which is causing a financial burden on the family. Please help relieve some of that burden for this precious family.
***
The Derry FFA is holding its Annual Benefit Auction Thursday, March 23, in the Derry Area School District high school cafeteria. Doors will open at 5 p.m. with the auction starting at 6 p.m. Dale Reed of Reed Auctions will once again be the auctioneer for the evening. Donations of new items, gift baskets, or gift cards are welcome and can be dropped off at the Agriculture/Horticulture Complex at Derry Area High School during school hours.
For more information or if you would like to donate, please contact Roy Campbell or Carly Rippole at the Agriculture/Horticulture Complex at 724-694-2780, ext. 3112.
It is sure to be a fun evening, so come on out and support the Derry FFA!
***
The Derry Area High School varsity baseball coaches and players will host a first annual baseball clinic from 9 a.m. to noon March 18 and 19 at the high school gymnasium.
Pre-registration is $80 per player with a $20 discount for each additional brother or sister. If you register on the days of the clinic, it will be $100 per player with a $20 discount for each additional brother or sister.
The clinic is open to boys and girls ages 6–12. For more information, phone 724-433-1217, or email tommytkelly@yahoo.com.
***
The Derry Ukrainian Club will host a “March O Dimes” dance from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, March 4. Admission is $5 with music by “I Want My MTV.” There will be door prizes, a 50/50 ticket drawing and beer paddles.
***
Tickets for the 2023 Derry Area High School musical production of “The Sound of Music” are currently on sale! Tickets are $10 at the box office from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday near the middle school gym/auditorium entrance in the back of the HS/MS complex. You may email Lswisher@dasd.us or call Lisa Swisher at 724-694-2780, ext. 3104
Performance dates are Friday, March 10, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, March 11, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, March 12, at 2 p.m.
***
The Derry Presbyterian Church Deacons, located at the corner of Presby Way and Chestnut Street in Derry, are conducting their annual Peanut Butter Meltaway Easter Egg Candy Sale. The eggs can be purchased by the pound at $16 or by the half pound at $8. They come in three flavors: milk, white or dark chocolate. They can be purchased at Lynda’s Hair Boutique and The Pizza Barn or call the church office at 724-694-5710. Thank you for supporting the Derry Presbyterian Church Deacons. God bless.
***
She has the power to use her voice, create change and make history. Girls on the Run’s one-of-a-kind curriculum teaches girls critical life skills, like standing up for themselves and others, that build leadership potential. Get your girl involved with Derry’s Girls on the Run team this spring. The season begins the week of March 6 and ends May 21. Practices will be held two nights a week (subject to change depending on coaching staff). To learn more, visit www.gotrmagee.org or email smikeska@dasd.us.
Thanks to special donors, there should not be a registration fee if you use the code DERRY.
Sixth-grade girls run Tuesday and Thursday from 3 to 4:30 p.m. (Heart and Sole).
Third- through fifth-grade girls run Tuesday and Thursdays from 4:30 to 6 p.m. (Girls on the Run).
Registration opened Feb. 1. You may register online at: https://www.gotrmagee.org/programs.
***
The Barbara Thompson Early Literacy Center is now enrolling for the 2023-24 school year. Preschool 3s and Pre-kindergarten 4s. Call 724-694-2514.
***
This next announcement was sent to me by former Bulletin Managing Editor Steve Kittey, which was sent to him by Al Cipicchio, former Bulletin sports editor, from Winchester, Virginia, where he now lives.
John Handley High School has named Jake Smith as its head football coach, according to a press release on the high school’s website.
Smith is a Pennsylvania native and has extensive coaching experience serving as offensive coordinator at Brooke Point High School, defensive coordinator at Sherando High School and an assistant at Redbank Valley and Derry Area high schools.
Most recently, Smith has served as the head football coach at Sherando High School, earning two region playoff bids.
“We are pleased to name Jake Smith as head coach of the Handley football program. Coach Smith has proven to be a dynamic coach and is an outstanding leader of young men.
“His teams are always well prepared and organized and coach Smith cares about his players. We are excited about the direction of our program and his leadership and technical knowledge will continue to allow our program to become elite. He will do an excellent job growing and developing students at Handley and beyond,” said Reed Prosser, Handley’s director of student activities. We look forward to the energy he will bring to our school.”
“We are excited to have Jake Smith become a ‘judge’ today,” said Principal Susan Braithwaite. “He brings experience and success with him to our head football coach position. Coach Smith’s ability to work with our students on the field and in the classroom is exceptional. His emphasis on academics and athletics as well as post graduation opportunities for our students were important in making this decision. We cannot wait for him to experience Handley Pride.”
Coach Smith said, “I want to personally thank Dr. Van Heukelum, Ms. Braithwaite and Mr. Prosser for the opportunity to be the head football coach at Handley High School. I will strive to build upon the tradition and success that is deeply rooted in this football program.
“The future for academics and athletics in Winchester Public Schools is bright and I’m excited to be a part of it. Our program will make the Winchester community proud.”
As a player, Smith was a standout performer for Redbank Valley High School as a quarterback and was a multiple sport star there. He attended St. Vincent College in Unity Township, starting at quarterback and tight end, earning multiple accolades.
He is a graduate of St. Vincent majoring in history and has a minor in secondary education. He resides in the area with his wife, Alee, and their 4-year-old daughter, Molly. He will teach at John Handley High School next fall.
***
Have a great weekend!
***
Derry Diary items may be emailed to Liberoni@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.