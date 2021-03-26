Derry First United Methodist Church Administrative Assistant Teri Sauers announced that the church will be hosting a takeout-only Swiss steak dinner from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 10.
The meal includes Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, green bean, applesauce, rolls and cake. Cost for the meal is $12. Preorders will take place 9 a.m. Monday, March 29. Please call the church office from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Saturday at 724-694-8333 to place an order by April 3.
In addition, Sauers announced the Holy Week 2021 weekly schedule:
You may pick up your Palms from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 27, in the church parking lot, or receive them during the 11 a.m. in-person worship on Sunday, March 28. You may contact the church at 724-694-8333 for alternate arrangements.
Holy Thursday Communion Service will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 1, in the lower room of the social hall. Please enter via the North Ligonier Street entrance (ramp door).
Good Friday Cross Walk is scheduled for Friday, April 2. Participants are asked to meet in the first parking lot at noon to follow the Cross of Christ, hear again the story and sing Cross songs.
The Easter Sunrise Service will be held outdoors at 6:30 a.m. at the Old Salem Church, located at 6500 Route 982.
Lastly, Easter celebration in-person worship will be held 9:30 a.m. at Hillside and 11 a.m. Sunday, April 4, at Derry First United Methodist Church.
* * *
We received this announcement is from Bill Glasser:
“Twin Maples Hunt Club will be performing its semi-annual road clean-up on Sunday, April 11, starting at 11 a.m. We will clean from the Derry Borough line to the boundary with St. Clair Township. This is not an Earth Day project. We have been doing this for over 25 years with the help of our club members. We will meet at the Twin Maples Club house at 10:30 a.m. Please help keep Chestnut Ridge beautiful.”
* * *
The Derry Township Ag Fair is hosting Bunnyfest 2021 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at the Ag Fair grounds located on Route 982 outside of New Derry. The event is open to all children ages 2 to 12.
Cost of admission is $5 per child and adults may enter for free.
Bring an item from the list below for the Humane Society and receive $1 off admission.
The list includes: laundry detergent, bleach, dish cloths, paper towels, blankets, dog and cat toys (no raw hides please), disposable gloves, grain free dry cat and dog food, lamb and rice dry dog food, cat liter (clumping and non-clumping), newspaper, and copy paper.
***
This message comes from Derry Township tax collector Debby Zello:
“There seems to be some confusion on the township tax office hours. As most of you know, we share an office with Berkheimer Innovations. They have a sign on the door that states they are only open Wednesdays from 8:30 to12 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.. This schedule ONLY applies to the Berkheimer Innovations Office. The Township Tax Office hours are Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and we close 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. for lunch. Hopefully this clears up any confusion. Have a Happy Easter!”
* * *
Derry Area Federal Credit Union will hold its 72nd annual Credit Union Breakfast Celebration at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 24, at A.V. Germano Hall in Derry Borough. Cost of the event is $10 for members. A member may bring one guest at $15. Tickets may be purchased at Derry or Latrobe branch. Come enjoy great food and prizes!
* * *
The Derry Area Revitalization Corporation (DARCee) will hold its 6th annual car and truck show on Sunday, Aug. 1, at the Derry Community Park. Stay turned for more information in the future.
* * *
The Derry Railroad Days organization needs your help to fill 4,000 eggs with candy. Because of COVID-19 concerns, the group is in need of helpers. If you can help fill eggs for the Easter Egg Hunt, you may join them from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at the Derry First United Methodist Church, located at 311 N. Ligonier St., Derry.
* * *
Theresa Miedel, website coordinator for St. Joseph Church in Derry, has announced that St. Joseph and St. Martin Knights of Columbus Council No. 2648 will be holding its annual Lenten fish dinners every Friday during Lent (except for Good Friday) from noon to 6 p.m. in St. Joseph Church. Cost is $11.
Available are baked and fried fish dinners, which include green beans, cole slaw, roll and butter, and a choice of baked potato or macaroni and cheese. Many sides are available as well.
Because of the pandemic, dinners are takeout only. Orders will also be accepted by phone at 724-694-6192.
* * *
Action for Animals Humane Society, Derry Township, has announced that Cash Bash tickets are now sold out. The 50/50 total is up to $1,000 and we have a huge selection of awesome raffles for you to win. Every dollar helps AFA care for the homeless animals at the shelter; the 50/50 and raffle chances are on sale until Saturday, March 27. Purchase online at https://one.bidpal.net/afaspringcb/browse/all.
* * *
This press release was sent to the Diary earlier this week from Sean M. Kemmerer:
“The Derry Area Philanthropy Committee (DAPC) hosted its ‘Spring Cookout’ event at Taps N’at on Sunday, March 21. The cookout featured a community share table where families could help themselves to items along with food, drinks, music and more. The charity organization was started by Derry Area School Board member Sean M. Kemmerer in late 2020. The Derry Area School District 21st Century Career Learning Centers (CCLC) after school learning program as well as Middle and High School Life Skills support students were involved in the cookout. Program Director and Life Skills teacher Debbie Gray used the community event as a service learning activity for both the 21st Century and Life Skills students.
“The proceeds will be used to purchase food and other related supplies for the DAPC Community Easter Event. (https://fb.me/e/48HacC41Q) Individually packaged meals will be distributed to families in need at Taps N’at on Saturday, April 3 between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. People in need can sign up online by going to the DAPC website (http://facebook.com/groups/derryarea) or by calling Director Kemmerer at 412-607-3233.
“Several local businesses have donated baskets for raffle as well as other items necessary for the DAPC to continue its charitable efforts. ‘It is a challenge because a lot of these folks don’t want the recognition but want to help.’ said Kemmerer. ‘My first instinct is to brag about how generous these people are.’”
Kemmerer says that Wendy’s in Unity Township has donated containers and condiments for the cookout and both Subway and Roundhouse Pizza in Derry reached out to be involved. Taps N’at is still closed for business aside from their Wednesday Wing Night, but has preliminary plans to try to reopen in the near future with Pennsylvania adjusting restrictions on indoor dining. People interested in purchasing raffle or 50/50 tickets can do so in person at Taps from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 31. The basket raffle will be drawn at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, at Taps, with the drawing being broadcast on the internet.
Donations can also be made online using PayPal: http://paypal.me/derryarea or Venmo: http://venmo.com/derryarea. Cash or check can be mailed to the DAPC, P.O. Box 84, New Alexandria, PA 15670. Plans are already underway for additional DAPC sponsored events to coincide with Derry Area High School Graduation as well as a spaghetti dinner fundraiser designed to support local veterans around Memorial Day.
* * *
This announcement is from Betty Jean Smith:
“Coles Cemetery Association announces that the grounds will be spring cleaned beginning March 15. Please remove any grave decorations or memorials you would like to keep by that date. Anything left on graves will be discarded at the discretion of the superintendent.
“Please place your paper or plastic disposables in the trash cans provided throughout the cemetery. Place dirt, stones, flower pots, weeds, dead flowers and such on the ground neatly beside the trash cans for pickup. There are no stones, bricks, shrubbery, borders, fencing, coping, or edging of any kind allowed in front of the stones as stated in the rules and regulations posted at the office. Any such borders are asked to be removed or will be done by the grounds crew who work hard to keep Coles Cemetery a beautiful resting spot. A reminder that water will be available from the spigot at the office as soon as weather permits.
“New sections are open and multiple family lots are available at a discount. The superintendent, Terry Rapach, can be reached at 724-694-2445. If you are a deed owner and would like to serve in the Coles Cemetery Association as a member, write a letter of interest to: Board of Directors Coles Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 157, Derry, PA 15627. The association meets once a year in November and is responsible to set the rules and regulations of the cemetery and helps uphold the beauty of the grounds.”
* * *
Janet Gibson, spokeswoman for Derry Area Youth Athletic Association (DAYAA), has announced that spring 2021 baseball and softball registration is now open for ages 5 and up with no boundary lines. Registration can be completed at https://www.derryareayouthsports.com or visit the Derry Area Youth Athletic Association (DAYAA) Facebook page.
* * *
Derry Area School District 21st Century Community Learning Center Program Director Debbie Gray would like to share that the afterschool program (aft3r@dasd) will be offered virtually throughout the month of March. Elementary students can join in on the fun from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 4 to 5 p.m. Friday on days school is in session. Secondary students are invited to ‘Spring Into STEM’ from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
The program is free to K-12 students in the Derry Area School District. A variety of STE(A)M activities are planned daily, ranging from Citizen Science, Coding, Credit Recovery, Environmental Ecology, FIT Club, Graphic Design, MAD Science, Mine Craft, Planet Bee Workshops, Read Aloud & Work Out, NASA projects, Targeted Tutoring, Wellness, Who Dunnit and more.
To register, go to cclc.dasd.us. (https://sites.google.com/view/dasd-virtual-learning-library/home). A follow-up email will be sent upon registration. Need more information? Email Debbie at dgray@dasd.us
SIGN UP TODAY!
* * *
Have a great weekend!
* * *
Derry Diary items may be emailed to liberoni@aol.com.
