Congratulations to Derry Area High School student Piper Anke, who was recently named a 2023 Carson Scholar. The Carson Scholars program recognizes students for high academic achievement, humanitarian qualities and community service.
Students are nominated by their respective school for recognition as a Carson Scholar. The selection process is competitive, and about 500 new scholars nationwide are chosen annually.
Each year, the Carson Scholars Fund awards $1,000 in college scholarships to a select group of high-achieving students in grades four-12. These students demonstrate an outstanding academic achievement and must have a minimum GPA of 3.75.
The Carson Scholars Fund was founded in 1994 by pediatric neurosurgeon Benjamin S. Carson to motivate and reward academic excellence in young people. The fund has awarded over 7,000 scholarships and has scholars in all states and Washington, D.C.
The Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce will host the annual Banana Split Princess Pageant, part of the Great American Banana Split Celebration, Saturday, May 20, at Robindale Auditorium in Latrobe.
The pageant is open to girls between the ages of 9-13 who live in Greater Latrobe, Derry Area, Ligonier Valley, Greensburg Salem and Hempfield Area school districts.
Phases of the competition will include round-robin interviews, 30-second introductions, formalwear and stage presence.
The princess reigns over the three-day Great American Banana Celebration held in late August in downtown Latrobe. She also accompanies staff at the Greater Latrobe Laurel-Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce to many events and activities throughout the year, offering her the opportunity to meet community leaders and speak to local audiences. The princess will receive a $500 scholarship at the successful completion of her reign.
Interested individuals must email, mail or drop off a completed application, a 100-word essay, and a 5x7 head shot to the GLLV Chamber by Monday, April 10. Pageant participants will be required to attend and informational meeting May 1 and three one hour rehearsals May 1, May 8 and May 15. Applications are available from the school districts and online a banana split fest.com/princesspageant.html.
Derry Area School District’s Annual Day of Remembrance will be held April 26, in the One Room Schoolhouse, located on the district campus. Faculty who will be remembered include: Mrs. Anita Manoli, Mr. John Sabatos and Mr. Robert Gourley. The event will begin at 7 p.m.
The 2023 county/township real estate tax statements were mailed out Feb. 24. If you have not yet received your statement, please contact the office at 724-694-5115. The office hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and they are closed noon to 12:30 p.m. for lunch. Office will be closed over Easter weekend, Friday, April 7, and Monday, April 10. Friday, April 28, will be the last day to make a 2% discount payment in person. All mailed payments at 2% discount must be postmarked on or before April 30.
The Derry Township Tax Office is now connected to the Derry Area School District administration building security system. After entering the first set of double doors, you must press the tax office button on the black box located to the right of the second set of double doors. They will answer your call and release the door lock so you can enter the tax office. Please be patient during this transition. Happy Easter and spring.
This message is from Tish Rossi, president of St. Joseph Altar Rosary Society:
“The Derry Community Lenten Luncheons have begun. The next luncheon is scheduled Wednesday, March 29, at Harvest Christian Assembly. The luncheons begin at noon and continue to 1 p.m. There are reflections, singing, food and much fellowship. All are invited to attend these Lenten gatherings.”
Bunnyfest will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 25 and April 1, at the Derry Township Agricultural Fair Grounds, located on state Route 982, outside of New Derry. All kids ages 8–12 are welcome.
Cost of the event is $8 per child and adults are free.
Bring an item from the list below for the Humane Society and receive $1 off admission.
Items include laundry detergent, bleach, dish cloths, paper towels, blankets, dog and cat toys (no rawhides please), disposable gloves, grain-free dry cat and dog food, lamb and rice dry dog food, cat litter (clumping and non clumping). No newspapers please.
Activities include face painting (weather permitting, picture taking with the Easter Bunny in his garden, craft and live bunnies to pet). Depending on the weather, there may be games and outdoor activities.
For the egg hunt this year, the Easter Bunny will visit Bunny Mountain and his Hillbilly cousins. Follow the path through the woods and up the mountain to the Hillbilly homestead where the cousins will greet you with good ole Bunny Mountain hospitality. Along the way, you will collect eggs, see critters and even maybe a moonshiner perfecting his or her craft. After leaving Bunny Mountain, turn your collected eggs in and receive your goodie bag. Then, stop at the duck pond, where the kids get one free pull of a duck to win a prize. Extra pulls are $1. Adult grab bags/hats are available for a $5 donation. Lots of good stuff: lottery tickets, gift cards, tools, food and gag gifts available. Kid grab bags are available for a $2 donation.
The United Methodist Church of Latrobe Youth Group will provide food. They are raising money for their many youth activities, so please support them.
This event is for the whole family to enjoy; mom, dad, grandparents, aunts, uncles and older siblings, bring your neighbor too!
The Derry Presbyterian Church Deacons, located at the corner of Presby Way and Chestnut Street in Derry, are conducting their annual Peanut Butter Meltaway Easter Egg Candy Sale. The eggs can be purchased by the pound at $16 or by the half pound at $8. They come in three flavors: milk, white or dark chocolate. They can be purchased at Lynda’s Hair Boutique and The Pizza Barn or call the church office at 724-694-5710. Thank you for supporting the Derry Presbyterian Church Deacons. God bless.
She has the power to use her voice, create change and make history. Girls on the Run’s one-of-a-kind curriculum teaches girls critical life skills, like standing up for themselves and others, that build leadership potential. Get your girl involved with Derry’s Girls on the Run team this spring. The season begins the week of March 6 and ends May 21. Practices will be held two nights a week (subject to change depending on coaching staff). To learn more, visit www.gotrmagee.org or email smikeska@dasd.us.
Thanks to special donors, there should not be a registration fee if you use the code DERRY.
Sixth-grade girls run Tuesday and Thursday from 3 to 4:30 p.m. (Heart and Sole).
Third- through fifth-grade girls run Tuesday and Thursdays from 4:30 to 6 p.m. (Girls on the Run).
Registration opened Feb. 1. You may register online at: https://www.gotrmagee.org/programs.
