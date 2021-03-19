The Derry Township Ag Fair is hosting Bunnyfest 2021 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 20 and 27, at the Ag Fair grounds located on Route 982 outside of New Derry. The event is open to all children ages 2 to 12.
Cost of admission is $5 per child and adults may enter for free.
Bring an item from the list below for the Humane Society and receive $1 off admission.
The list includes: laundry detergent, bleach, dish cloths, paper towels, blankets, dog and cat toys (no raw hides please), disposable gloves, grain free dry cat and dog food, lamb and rice dry dog food, cat liter (clumping and non-clumping), newspaper, and copy paper.
Activities include: face painting (weather permitting), picture with the Easter Bunny in his garden, crafts, and live bunnies are available for purchase.
For the egg hunt this year, the Easter Bunny decided to visit his undersea friends. Enter through the magical ship wreck of the Royal Chibbit into the undersea world. Fish, corals, sharks, sea horses, and the mystical sea bunnies are a few of the things you will see as you pass through the undersea world collecting eggs and other items along the path. Don’t worry, the magic associated with the Royal Chibbit will allow you to breathe underwater. After exiting the undersea world, stop at the duck pond, where the kids get one free pull of a duck to win a prize. Extra pulls are $1. Adult grab bags/hats are available for a $5 donation. Lots of good things will be available such as lottery tickets, gift cards, tools, food and gag gifts.
The United Methodist Church of Latrobe Youth Group will provide the food. They are raising money for their many youth activities, so please help to support them!
Derry Railroad Days is hosting an Easter Egg Hunt from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 3, at Derry Community Park. Special prizes will be awarded to four age groups which consist of ages 0 to 3, 4 to 6, 7 to 9, and 10 to 12.
In addition, Kona Ice will be on hand, selling goodies, and you may also meet the Easter Bunny. The first 100 children will receive a complimentary treat bag.
The event will be held rain or shine. However, masks are suggested as per the Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines.
This is a free Derry Railroad Days event, and supportive donations are always welcomed!
The New Alexandria Public Library is sponsoring its annual health awareness screening. Multiphasic blood testing will be held at the New Alexandria Public Library, Keystone Plaza in New Alexandria from 7 to 10 a.m. Saturday, March 27.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 1-800-524-3414. Walk-ins are welcome.
Keep in mind that 39 different blood tests for $45, optional test are also available. There are specials for women and men for $140, and testing is performed by PAS Medical Laboratory.
Action for Animals Humane Society, Derry Township, has announced that Cash Bash tickets are now sold out. The 50/50 total is up to $1,000 and AFA has a huge selection of raffles for you to win. Every dollar helps AFA care for the homeless animals at the shelter; the 50/50 and raffle chances are on sale until Saturday, March 27. Purchase online at https://one.bidpal.net/afaspringcb/browse/all.
The next two announcements are from Debbie Gray:
“Derry Area School District 21st Century Community Learning Center Director Debbie Gray and staff would like to thank Dr. Tracy McNelly, associate professor and certification officer at St. Vincent College as well as the 21st CCLC External Evaluator and the officers of the Psi lotta chapter of Kappa Delta Pi for the generous donation of books donated to the 21st CCLC afterschool program students.
“Each year the Psi Iota chapter of Kappa Delta Pi, the education honor society, at St. Vincent College, participates in a service project aimed to assist local children, school districts, and organizations focused on helping children. This year, members decided to connect their service project to the Derry Area School Districts’ afterschool program that provides programming in literacy, mathematics, science, STEM, and physical fitness to students in grades K-12. To assist with students’ literacy development and foster a love of reading, Psi Iota members purchased and donated over 100 fiction books ranging from the age of birth to high school. The Psi Iota chapter at KDP is advised by Dr. Tracy McNelly.”
Derry Area School District 21st Century Community Learning Center would like to share that the afterschool program (aft3r@dasd) will be offered virtually throughout the month of March. Elementary students can join in on the fun from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 4 to 5 p.m. Friday on days school is in session. Secondary students are invited to ‘Spring Into STEM’ from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
The program is free to K-12 students in the Derry Area School District. A variety of STE(A)M activities are planned daily, ranging from Citizen Science, Coding, Credit Recovery, Environmental Ecology, FIT Club, Graphic Design, MAD Science, Mine Craft, Planet Bee Workshops, Read Aloud & Work Out, NASA projects, Targeted Tutoring, Wellness, Who Dunnit and more.
To register, go to cclc.dasd.us. (https://sites.google.com/view/dasd-virtual-learning-library/home). A follow-up email will be sent upon registration.
Need more information? Email Debbie at dgray@dasd.us
Sign up today!
Janet Gibson, spokeswoman for Derry Area Youth Athletic Association (DAYAA), has announced that spring 2021 baseball and softball registration is now open for ages 5 and up with no boundary lines.
Registration can be completed at https://www.derryareayouthsports.com or visit the Derry Area Youth Athletic Association (DAYAA) Facebook page.
Theresa Miedel, website coordinator for St. Joseph Church in Derry, has announced that St. Joseph and St. Martin Knights of Columbus Council No. 2648 will be holding its annual Lenten fish dinners every Friday during Lent (except for Good Friday) from noon to 6 p.m. in St. Joseph Church. Cost is $11.
Available are baked and fried fish dinners, which include green beans, cole slaw, roll and butter, and a choice of baked potato or macaroni and cheese. Many sides are available as well.
Because of the pandemic, dinners are takeout only. Orders will also be accepted by phone at 724-694-6192.
Paula Shean, secretary of the Derry Presbyterian Church, sent in this announcement:
“The Derry Presbyterian Church, located at the corner of 108 Presby Way and North Chestnut Street, Derry, PA (724-694-5710) will be hosting a Takeout-Only Meatloaf Dinner, Saturday, March 20, beginning at 2 p.m. The menu includes meatloaf, gravy, scalloped potatoes, candied carrots, roll and butter and dessert. The cost is $10 per meal. This is takeout only. Pick up will be at the entrance of Fellowship Hall near garage and kitchen entrance. We appreciate your support!”
A message from Derry Soccer:
“We have had many people asking about the return of Derry Soccer this spring and are happy to tell you, yes, there will be a soccer season this spring! We are currently finalizing our plans and will share the details shortly. Soccer will begin sometime in late April or early May and the dates will be shared as soon as we can be sure to have fields ready. There will be some changes this year and we will share them with you as soon as everything is finalized.
This update is from Derry Township Tax Collector Debby Zello:
“Happy spring, taxpayers! Just wanted to let everyone know the 2021 county/township real estate tax statements have been mailed. We have gotten quite a few returned to us for various reasons so, if you have not yet received yours please give us a call at 724-694-5115. There have been several returned from Bradenville addresses with a label from the post office ‘Return to Sender/No Mail’ receptacle.
“The office remains open for in-person business from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office closes from 12 to 12:30 p.m. for lunch. If you have an escrow account with your mortgage, forward your statement to them so they can include it with your payment. Enjoy this beautiful weather!”
In February, 18 Derry Area High School students participated in the American Mathmematical Competition (AMC) and school winners were: AMC 12: David McElfresh and AMC 10: Sierra Blystone.
The American Mathematics Competition is an annual competition hosted by the Mathematical Association of America. Each year, thousands of students across the country compete against each other on a one-day exam. The exam has 2 levels, the AMC 10 designed for 9th and 10th grade students, and the AMC 12 designed for 11th and 12th grade students.
Have a great weekend!
Derry Diary items may be emailed to liberoni@aol.com.
