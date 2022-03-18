Congratulations to Derry Area’s 160-pound senior Christian’s Hirak on his eighth-place finish at the PIAA Class AA Wrestling State Championships held last weekend at the Giant Center in Hershey.
Hirak becomes the first Trojan grappler to place at the state tournament for first-year Derry Area head coach Troy Dolan Jr.
* * *
Don’t forget that this year’s Derry Area High School musical, “Working,” will be held this weekend March 18–20 at the middle school auditorium. The musical features music by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Stephen Schwartz and James Taylor and highlights interviews from diverse American workers (the schoolteacher, the waitress, the ironworker, the mason and many more)! For ticket information or to purchase, go to https://www.dasd.us/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=2015836&type=d&pREC_ID=2100447. Or, simply go to the school district homepage and click on the link.
* * *
Grandview Parents-Teachers Organization (PTO) is hosting a “Spirit Night Fundraiser” to help support Grandview Elementary on March 19 at Chick-fil-A, located at Eastgate Plaza in Hempfield Township.
The PTO will receive a percentage of the sales generated from your purchase.
So, please don’t forget to tell your order taker that you’re there to support the fundraiser. Also, make sure to tell your family and friends so they can help support this great cause as well.
* * *
The Derry Area School District Foundation will hold a fundraiser at Cooperstown Event Center, located at 2451 Thomas St., Latrobe (Derry Township), on Saturday, April 23. Kuniak the magician will be the main attraction. Tickets are $30 and go on sale March 21. You may call 724-309-5178 for reservations. Doors open at 5 p.m. with dinner beginning at 6 p.m., while the show starts at 7 p.m.
* * *
Good News Club is returning to Grandview! The five-week session will begin Thursday, March 24, from dismissal to 5 p.m. Good News Club is an after-school club where trained teachers teach a Bible lesson, a fun memory verse, sing songs, games and a snack. In this five-week session, we will be exploring God’s Plan in Action: The Early Church. Good News Club is for students age 5 to 12 years old. Students may register by picking a form up at Grandview Elementary School’s office. The form should be completed and returned to the office by Tuesday, March 22. Any questions please contact Thelma Kline at 724-953-5993.
* * *
These next four announcements are from the Greensburg Church of the Brethren, located at 554 Stanton St., Greensburg.
A Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 26.
Enjoy spaghetti, salad, garlic bread, cake and a beverage to help raise money for the hungry.
Cost of the dinner is $8 per person.
Dine-in or takeout available.
* * *
The Caring Closet is open Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to noon at the Greensburg Church of the Brethren, 554 Stanton St., Greensburg.
Free clothing, jackets, shoes and more are available to anyone in need.
* * *
Please contact the Greensburg Church of the Brethren if you or anyone you know is in need of food. Everything is kept confidential. Call and arrange a time for pickup, or get on its monthly food box delivery list. For more info, call 724-834-2130.
* * *
Joyful Celebration — Every Monday from 5 to 7 p.m., the Greensburg Church of the Brethren welcomes all groups and individuals with developmental disabilities to a “Joyful Celebration.” Come join in a free night of fun and fellowship. Dinner is included. All participants must be accompanied by a family member or caregiver. Call the church if you have any questions: 724-834-2130.
* * *
The Barbara Thompson Early Literacy Center is looking to hire a classroom assistant/aide for our Pre-kindergarten classroom. This position runs with the school year. All holidays, school vacations and summers off.
Pay based on early childhood education/experience. Plus, there are opportunities to advance your education via online trainings or college credits through the PA Keystone STARS program.
Work days include Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with Fridays off.
For more information or to apply, email Megan at msliva@dasd.us
* * *
The Derry Presbyterian Church Deacons are selling Peanut Butter Melt-A-Way Easter Eggs this year. The eggs can be purchased at Lynda’s Hair Boutique in Derry and at The Pizza Barn near Blairsville. Eggs come in milk, white and dark chocolate. A 1-pound box is $15, and a half-pound box is $8. For more information or questions, you may call the church office at 724-694-5710.
* * *
These next two messages are from Derry First United Methodist Church:
The Derry First United Methodist Church is hosting a Craft and Vendor Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 26. Crafters and vendors are still being accepted. Contact 724-694-8333 for more information.
Following the Vendor Show on March 26, Derry First United Methodist will host a Spaghetti Dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. in the social hall. This will be an eat-in or takeout dinner. Dinner includes spaghetti, meatballs, salad, roll and cake! Cost for the dinner is $7. You may call the church office to reserve a dinner now at 724-694-8333.
* * *
The Derry First United Methodist Church, located at 311 N. Ligonier St. in Derry, will not be hosting its monthly Ladies Lunch in March or April due to the Derry Area Lenten Luncheons and Holy Week. They hope to see you in May!
* * *
You can help support the students of Derry Area High School by submitting donations for their upcoming prom. KIND of Derry is accepting donations of prom dresses and tuxes. Drop off donations at the Derry Area High School main office during school hours.
* * *
The Derry Future Farmers of America (FFA) Benefit Auction is back!
The auction will be held Thursday, March 24, at the Derry Area High School cafeteria, on the high school campus, located at 982 N. Chestnut St. Ext.
The doors open at 5 p.m., while the auction begins at 6 p.m.
For more information, contact Roy Campbell at 724-694-1401, ext. 3112, the Ag/Hort Complex at Derry Area High School at 724-694-1401, ext. 3112.
Auctioneer for the evening is Dale Reed.
* * *
The Caldwell Memorial Library, located in the Derry Area High School, 982 N. Chestnut St. Ext., Derry, continues to serve the community. The library hours are Monday, Wednesday and Thursday 4 to 8 p.m. Please visit and enjoy what our community library has to offer.
According to the Friends of Caldwell Library, plans have begun for their annual Community Fund Drive. Letters will be mailed in March to local businesses and past community donors. Anyone wanting to donate to the Friends of Caldwell Memorial Library annual Fund Drive, may send their donation to Friends of Caldwell Memorial Library, ℅ Derry Area School District, ATTN: Brenda Bitz, 982 N. Chestnut St. Ext., Derry, PA 15627. The Friends appreciate all community support.
Plans are also being made for the Palmer Summer Reading Program, “Oceans of Possibilities,” beginning in June. More information will be coming as plans progress.
* * *
The Barbara Thompson Early Literacy Center is enrolling for next fall’s 2022-23 school year. If you would like to enroll your young learner, call today; don’t delay. The Literacy Center offers preschool for 3s turning 4 and pre-kindergarten for 4s plus. There are a few morning spots still available and some afternoon spots. These programs are designed to help your kiddos gain both social and academic knowledge to prepare for kindergarten all while having fun and loving learning. For more info or to enroll, call 724-694-2514 or email msliva@dasd.us.
* * *
Children who are 5 years old on or before Aug. 29, 2022, the first day of the 2022-23 school year, are eligible to start kindergarten in the Derry Area School District. Please visit the district homepage (dasd.us) and click on the registration button to begin the enrollment process for your child. The button is located on the left-hand side of the screen on the menus.
* * *
Applications are being accepted for a seasonal summer pool manager at Derry Community Pool. The seasonal position runs from May through September 2022. The position will be approximately 32 hours per week.
Duties include hiring, supervising and scheduling staff. Other duties consist of day-to-day financial operations, including but not limited to concession supply and inventory, management of financial operations with detailed maintenance of daily receipts and payables journals/budget, as well as biweekly submission of payroll hours to the borough office.
The position requires some aquatics and/or pool management experience, with some food service experience preferred. Lifeguard, CPR, AED and pool chemical certifications are also a plus, as well as Serve Safe certifications for the concessions area.
The position will report to the pool committee on a weekly basis, as well as interacting with staff and pool patrons. Candidates must have the ability to work flexible hours, including weekends. A background check is required. Resumes will be accepted until March 30.
Resumes should be forwarded to the Derry Borough office, 114 E. Second Ave., Derry, PA 15627, or by faxing 724-694-9252.
* * *
The Derry Area Youth Athletic Association (DAYAA) is hosting an Easter Egg Hunt at its soccer field, located at 515 Huffman Lane in Derry Township, from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 3.
There will be a ton of eggs scattered across the field with prizes and goodies!
Areas of the field will be divided into different age groups.
Cost of the event is $3 per child. There will be a Chinese auction, 50/50 tickets and a concession stand. All proceeds benefit DAYAA soccer organization.
The Easter Bunny will also be on hand for pictures. Keep on Kickin’!
* * *
The New Alexandria Activities Committee is looking for crafters for its upcoming Spring Craft Show to be held from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at the New Alexandria Firemen’s Club, located at 8370 Route 22 West in New Alexandria.
* * *
The Knights of Columbus of St. Martin/St. Joseph parishes continue to hold their delicious Fish Fry every Friday from noon to 6 p.m. during Lent, except Good Friday. The Fish Fry began March 4 and is takeout only. To order, call 724-694-6192.
Menu items include baked or fried fish dinners, fish sandwiches, and some a la carte choices. There will also be a Bake Sale available to benefit the Knights. The full menu can be seen on the website at stmartinstjoseph.org.
* * *
The Derry Volunteer Fire Department continues to host its annual Fish Fry throughout Lent from 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays at A.V. Germano Hall, located at 100 W. Second St. in Derry Borough.
* * *
Derry Township Agricultural Fair will once again host its annual “Bunnyfest 2022” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 2 and 9 at the Derry Township Agricultural Fairgrounds, located on Route 982 outside of New Derry.
Cost of the event is $8 per child, while adults are admitted for free.
Please remember to bring an item from the list below for the Humane Society and receive $1 off admission.
Items include laundry detergent, bleach, dish cloths, paper towels, blankets, dog and cat toys (no raw hides please), disposable gloves, grain-free dry cat and dog food, lamb and rice dry dog food, cat litter (clumping and non-clumping), newspaper and copy paper.
Activities include face painting (weather permitting), picture with the Easter Bunny in his garden, crafts, and live baby bunnies, which are available for purchase. Depending on the weather, there may be games and other outdoor activities.
For the egg hunt this year, the Easter Bunny has decided to visit his friends and the Bunnyland Community Gardens and Orchard. Follow the path to the garden, where you will see colorful flowers, the local fishing pond, a vegetable garden with carrots, and eggplants and cabbage-patch bunnies.
After the exciting garden, stop at the duck pond where kids get one free pull of a duck to win a prize (extra pulls are $1).
Adult grab bags and hats are available. Kids’ grab bags are also available for a $5 donation. There are lots of good stuff available such as lottery tickets, gifts cards, tools, food and gag gifts. Kids grab bags will also be available for $2.
The United Methodist Church of Latrobe Youth Group will provide the food. The group is raising money for its many youth activities, so please support them.
This event is for the whole family, including grandparents, aunts, uncles and older siblings, and you may bring your neighbors, too; however, only 12-year-old children and under pay registration and receive freebies!
* * *
The Bradenville Easter Egg Hunt is back!
Children 12 years and younger may participate in the egg hunt, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at the Bradenville playground. Admission is free, and the Easter Bunny will make an appearance.
In addition, donations will be accepted to help fill the eggs with candy for the Chinese raffle.
* * *
Mark your calendars for the Latrobe Center for Active Adults Cash Bingo Saturday, March 26, at 15 Avenue C, Latrobe. Doors open at noon with lunch being served at that time. Bingo starts at 1 p.m. The cost is $20 for an admission packet and includes lunch. Extra packets are available for $5. There will also be chances on baskets, a 50/50 drawing, specials and door prizes. Sign-up is recommended but not required. Please stop in or call Colleen (724-539-0237).
* * *
Have a great weekend!
* * *
Derry Diary items may be emailed to Liberoni@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.