The 2023 county/township real estate tax statements were mailed out Feb. 24. If you have not yet received your statement, please contact the office at 724-694-5115. The office hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and they are closed noon to 12:30 p.m. for lunch. Office will be closed over Easter weekend, Friday, April 7, and Monday, April 10. Friday, April 28, will be the last day to make a 2% discount payment in person. All mailed payments at 2% discount must be postmarked on or before April 30.
The Derry Township Tax Office is now connected to the Derry Area School District administration building security system. After entering the first set of double doors, you must press the tax office button on the black box located to the right of the second set of double doors. They will answer your call and release the door lock so you can enter the tax office. Please be patient during this transition. Happy Easter and spring.
***
The Derry Presbyterian Church, located at the corner of 108 Presby Way and North Chestnut Street in Derry, will be hosting a Pork and Sauerkraut Dinner Saturday, March 18, from 2 p.m. until sold out. The cost is $12 per meal. The menu includes pork, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, applesauce, roll and butter and dessert. This is takeout only. Please pick up at the rear entrance to the Fellowship Hall at the back parking lot. Thank you for your support!
***
This message is from Tish Rossi, president of St. Joseph Altar Rosary Society:
“The Derry Community Lenten Luncheons have begun. The next luncheons are scheduled Wednesday, March 22, Derry Presbyterian Church, and Wednesday, March 28, Harvest Christian Assembly. The luncheons begin at noon and continue to 1 p.m. There are reflections, singing, food and much fellowship. All are invited to attend these Lenten gatherings.”
***
A spaghetti dinner will be held for Grace Ann Patterson from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at Germano Hall, located at 100 W. 2nd Ave., Derry.
Cost of the dinner is $10 for adults and $5 for kids ages 4-11. Kids 3 and under will be admitted for free.
The meal includes spaghetti, bread, salad and drink. Desserts will be sold separately at $1 each. In addition, there will be basket raffles.
For more information, call LIL at 724-961-5910 or Linda at 724-433-2034.
Grace is a beautiful 19-year-old who has been diagnosed with a brain tumor. She has had two surgeries and is currently receiving radiation treatments in Pittsburgh, which is causing a financial burden on the family. Please help relieve some of that burden for this precious family.
***
The Derry FFA is holding its Annual Benefit Auction Thursday, March 23, in the Derry Area School District high school cafeteria. Doors will open at 5 p.m. with the auction starting at 6 p.m. Dale Reed of Reed Auctions will once again be the auctioneer for the evening. Donations of new items, gift baskets, or gift cards are welcome and can be dropped off at the Agriculture/Horticulture Complex at Derry Area High School during school hours.
For more information or if you would like to donate, please contact Roy Campbell or Carly Rippole at the Agriculture/Horticulture Complex at 724-694-2780, ext. 3112.
It is sure to be a fun evening, so come on out and support the Derry FFA!
***
Bunnyfest will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 25 and April 1, at the Derry Township Agricultural Fair Grounds, located on state Route 982, outside of New Derry. All kids ages 8–12 are welcome.
Cost of the event is $8 per child and adults are free.
Bring an item from the list below for the Humane Society and receive $1 off admission.
Items include laundry detergent, bleach, dish cloths, paper towels, blankets, dog and cat toys (no rawhides please), disposable gloves, grain-free dry cat and dog food, lamb and rice dry dog food, cat litter (clumping and non clumping). No newspapers please.
Activities include face painting (weather permitting, picture taking with the Easter Bunny in his garden, craft and live bunnies to pet). Depending on the weather, there may be games and outdoor activities.
For the egg hunt this year, the Easter Bunny will visit Bunny Mountain and his Hillbilly cousins. Follow the path through the woods and up the mountain to the Hillbilly homestead where the cousins will greet you with good ole Bunny Mountain hospitality. Along the way, you will collect eggs, see critters and even maybe a moonshiner perfecting his or her craft. After leaving Bunny Mountain, turn your collected eggs in and receive your goodie bag. Then, stop at the duck pond, where the kids get one free pull of a duck to win a prize. Extra pulls are $1. Adult grab bags/hats are available for a $5 donation. Lots of good stuff: lottery tickets, gift cards, tools, food and gag gifts available. Kid grab bags are available for a $2 donation.
The United Methodist Church of Latrobe Youth Group will provide food. They are raising money for their many youth activities, so please support them.
This event is for the whole family to enjoy; mom, dad, grandparents, aunts, uncles and older siblings, bring your neighbor too!
***
This announcement is from Julie Ruane, administrative assistant at Greensburg Church of the Brethren:
Raise a Fork for a Good Cause — Disciples’ Hands Ministry is having a Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser Saturday, March 18, from noon to 5 p.m. to raise money to feed hungry people in our surrounding area.
Enjoy spaghetti, salad, garlic bread, beverage and dessert for $9 per person. Eat in or takeout.
Greensburg Church of the Brethren is located 554 Stanton St., Greensburg.
For more information visit gbgcob.org.
***
The Derry Area High School varsity baseball coaches and players will host a first annual baseball clinic from 9 a.m. to noon March 18 and 19 at the high school gymnasium.
Pre-registration is $80 per player with a $20 discount for each additional brother or sister. If you register on the days of the clinic, it will be $100 per player with a $20 discount for each additional brother or sister.
The clinic is open to boys and girls ages 6–12. For more information, phone 724-433-1217 or email tommytkelly@yahoo.com.
***
The Derry Presbyterian Church Deacons, located at the corner of Presby Way and Chestnut Street in Derry, are conducting their annual Peanut Butter Meltaway Easter Egg Candy Sale. The eggs can be purchased by the pound at $16 or by the half pound at $8. They come in three flavors: milk, white or dark chocolate. They can be purchased at Lynda’s Hair Boutique and The Pizza Barn or call the church office at 724-694-5710. Thank you for supporting the Derry Presbyterian Church Deacons. God bless.
***
She has the power to use her voice, create change and make history. Girls on the Run’s one-of-a-kind curriculum teaches girls critical life skills, like standing up for themselves and others, that build leadership potential. Get your girl involved with Derry’s Girls on the Run team this spring. The season begins the week of March 6 and ends May 21. Practices will be held two nights a week (subject to change depending on coaching staff). To learn more, visit www.gotrmagee.org or email smikeska@dasd.us.
Thanks to special donors, there should not be a registration fee if you use the code DERRY.
Sixth-grade girls run Tuesday and Thursday from 3 to 4:30 p.m. (Heart and Sole).
Third- through fifth-grade girls run Tuesday and Thursdays from 4:30 to 6 p.m. (Girls on the Run).
Registration opened Feb. 1. You may register online at: https://www.gotrmagee.org/programs.
***
Tickets for the Derry Area School District Foundation Annual Fundraiser for the Amphitheater went on sale Monday, March 13. The fundraiser is being held at the Cooperstown Event Center April 22, with tickets priced at $30. Doors open at 5 p.m. Dinner is at 6 p.m., and the show featuring the Pittsburgh Belairs begins at 7 p.m. A 50/50 and basket raffle will also be held. Please call 724-309-5178 for reservations or with questions.
***
Have a great weekend!
***
Derry Diary items may be emailed to Liberoni@aol.com.
