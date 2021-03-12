This week’s first announcement comes from Derry Township Tax Collector Debby Zello:
“Happy spring, taxpayers! Just wanted to let everyone know the 2021 county/township real estate tax statements have been mailed. We have gotten quite a few returned to us for various reasons so, if you have not yet received yours please give us a call at 724-694-5115. There have been several returned from Bradenville addresses with a label from the post office ‘Return to Sender/No Mail’ receptacle.
“The office remains open for in-person business from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office closes from 12 to 12:30 p.m. for lunch. If you have an escrow account with your mortgage, forward your statement to them so they can include it with your payment. Enjoy this beautiful weather!”
* * *
Derry Borough has announced that gas line replacement work will be beginning soon and possibly on Monday, March 15, on Broad Street in Derry. There may be some temporary road closings. Peoples Gas will certainly be working with residents. Thank you for your understanding.
* * *
A message from Derry Soccer:
“We have had many people asking about the return of Derry Soccer this spring and are happy to tell you, yes, there will be a soccer season this spring! We are currently finalizing our plans and will share the details shortly. Soccer will begin sometime in late April or early May and the dates will be shared as soon as we can be sure to have fields ready. There will be some changes this year and we will share them with you as soon as everything is finalized.
* * *
Paula Shean, secretary of the Derry Presbyterian Church, sent in this announcement:
“The Derry Presbyterian Church, located at the corner of 108 Presby Way and North Chestnut Street, Derry, PA (724-694-5710) will be hosting a Takeout-Only Meatloaf Dinner, Saturday, March 20, beginning at 2 p.m. The menu includes meatloaf, gravy, scalloped potatoes, candied carrots, roll and butter and dessert. The cost is $10 per meal. This is takeout only. Pick up will be at the entrance of Fellowship Hall near garage and kitchen entrance. We appreciate your support!”
* * *
Theresa Miedel, website coordinator for St. Joseph Church in Derry, has announced that St. Joseph and St. Martin Knights of Columbus Council No. 2648 will be holding its annual Lenten fish dinners every Friday during Lent (except for Good Friday) from noon to 6 p.m. in St. Joseph Church. Cost is $11.
Available are baked and fried fish dinners, which include green beans, cole slaw, roll and butter, and a choice of baked potato or macaroni and cheese. Many sides are available as well.
Because of the pandemic, dinners are takeout only. Orders will also be accepted by phone at 724-694-6192.
* * *
This announcement is from Betty Jean Smith:
“Coles Cemetery Association announces that the grounds will be spring cleaned beginning March 15. Please remove any grave decorations or memorials you would like to keep by that date. Anything left on graves will be discarded at the discretion of the superintendent.
“Please place your paper or plastic disposables in the trash cans provided throughout the cemetery. Place dirt, stones, flower pots, weeds, dead flowers and such on the ground neatly beside the trash cans for pickup. There are no stones, bricks, shrubbery, borders, fencing, coping, or edging of any kind allowed in front of the stones as stated in the rules and regulations posted at the office. Any such borders are asked to be removed or will be done by the grounds crew who work hard to keep Coles Cemetery a beautiful resting spot. A reminder that water will be available from the spigot at the office as soon as weather permits.
“New sections are open and multiple family lots are available at a discount. The superintendent, Terry Rapach, can be reached at 724-694-2445. If you are a deed owner and would like to serve in the Coles Cemetery Association as a member, write a letter of interest to: Board of Directors Cole’s Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 157, Derry, PA 15627. The association meets once a year in November and is responsible to set the rules and regulations of the cemetery and helps uphold the beauty of the grounds.”
* * *
Janet Gibson, spokeswoman for Derry Area Youth Athletic Association (DAYAA), has announced that spring 2021 baseball and softball registration is now open for ages 5 and up with no boundary lines. Registration can be completed at https://www.derryareayouthsports.com or visit the Derry Area Youth Athletic Association (DAYAA) Facebook page.
* * *
Derry Area School District 21st Century Community Learning Center Program Director Debbie Gray would like to share that the afterschool program (aft3r@dasd) will be offered virtually throughout the month of March. Elementary students can join in on the fun from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 4 to 5 p.m. Friday on days school is in session. Secondary students are invited to ‘Spring Into STEM’ from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
The program is free to K-12 students in the Derry Area School District. A variety of STE(A)M activities are planned daily, ranging from Citizen Science, Coding, Credit Recovery, Environmental Ecology, FIT Club, Graphic Design, MAD Science, Mine Craft, Planet Bee Workshops, Read Aloud & Work Out, NASA projects, Targeted Tutoring, Wellness, Who Dunnit and more.
To register, go to cclc.dasd.us. (https://sites.google.com/view/dasd-virtual-learning-library/home). A follow-up email will be sent upon registration.
Need more information? Email Debbie at dgray@dasd.us
SIGN UP TODAY!
* * *
Action for Animals Humane Society, Derry Township, has announced that Cash Bash tickets are now sold out. The 50/50 total is up to $1,000 and we have a huge selection of awesome raffles for you to win. Every dollar helps AFA care for the homeless animals at the shelter; the 50/50 and raffle chances are on sale until March 27. Purchase online at https://one.bidpal.net/afaspringcb/browse/all.
* * *
Lastly, each year, Vans Shoes holds a national contest for high school students to participate in called Vans Custom Culture. This year, Natalia Sturges, a senior at Derry Area High School, applied to the contest. When students apply, they are to design a vans shoe on a paper template. Natalia designed the template and submitted it for judging.
The first round of judging consists of the judges selecting 250 schools to compete, all based on that first template drawing. Derry Area was selected for the 250 schools to receive physical shoes to design. After this step, images of the completed shoes will be sent in for the second round of judging. During this period, the 250 schools will be slimmed down to 50. The third round of judging will consist of public vote as well as professional judges. After this, five finalists will be selected, with the first-place team winning $50,000 for its school art program.
This year’s theme for the template design was hometown pride. Derry is known for their railroads and agriculture, which is why Natalia chose to design these shoes the way she did. On the top of the shoe is the main picture of a train, to signify Derry’s deep railroad roots. On April 26, the top 50 schools will be announced. Until then, Natalia will be hard at work designing her shoes.
* * *
Have a great weekend!
* * *
Derry Diary items may be emailed to liberoni@aol.com.
