Good News Club is returning to Grandview! The five-week session will begin Thursday, March 24, from dismissal to 5 p.m. Good News Club is an after-school club where trained teachers teach a Bible lesson, a fun memory verse, sing songs, games and a snack. In this five-week session, we will be exploring God’s Plan in Action: The Early Church. Good News Club is for students age 5 to 12 years old. Students may register by picking a form up at Grandview Elementary School’s office. The form should be completed and returned to the office by Tuesday, March 22. Any questions please contact Thelma Kline at 724-953-5993.
* * *
Action for Animals (AFA) is egg-cited about its upcoming “Spring Virtual Cash Bash.”
Tickets and 50/50 tickets are now on sale. Online basket and tip-board raffles will hatch this Saturday, March 12. The Virtual Cash Bash forecast calls for showers of cash, lottery tickets, gift cards and specialty baskets. So, hop over to https://one.bidpal.net/afahopspring for all the details. Thank you for your continued support of the homeless animals at our shelter!
* * *
The Derry Area School District Foundation will hold a fundraiser at Cooperstown Event Center, located at 2451 Thomas St., Latrobe (Derry Township), on Saturday, April 23. Kuniak the magician will be the main attraction. Tickets are $30 and go on sale March 21. You may call 724-309-5178 for reservations. Doors open at 5 p.m. with dinner beginning at 6, while the show starts at 7 p.m.
* * *
Grandview Parents-Teachers Organization (PTO) is hosting a “Spirt Night Fundraiser” to help support Grandview Elementary on March 19 at Chick-fil-A, located at Eastgate Plaza in Hempfield Township.
The PTO will receive a percentage of the sales generated from your purchase.
So, please don’t forget to tell your order taker that you’re there to support the fundraiser. Also, make sure to tell your family and friends so they can help support this great cause as well.
* * *
The New Alexandria Activities Committee is looking for crafters for its upcoming Spring Craft Show to be held from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at the New Alexandria Firemen’s Club, located at 8370 Route 22 West in New Alexandria.
* * *
Derry Township Agricultural Fair will once again host its annual “Bunnyfest 2022” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 2 and 9 at the Derry Township Agricultural Fairgrounds, located on Route 982 outside of New Derry.
Cost of the event is $8 per child, while adults will admitted for free.
Please remember to bring an item from the list below for the Humane Society and receive $1 off admission.
Items include laundry detergent, bleach, dish cloths, paper towels, blankets, dog and cat toys (no raw hides please), disposable gloves, grain-free dry cat and dog food, lamb and rice dry dog food, cat litter (clumping and non-clumping), newspaper and copy paper.
Activities include face painting (weather permitting), picture with the Easter Bunny in his garden, crafts, and live baby bunnies, which are available for purchase. Depending on the weather, there may be games and other outdoor activities.
For the egg hunt this year, the Easter Bunny has decided to visit his friends and the Bunnyland Community Gardens and Orchard. Follow the path to the garden, where you will see colorful flowers, the local fishing pond, a vegetable garden with carrots, and eggplants and cabbage-patch bunnies.
After the exciting garden, stop at the duck pond where kids get one free pull of a duck to win a prize (extra pulls are $1).
Adult grab bags and hats are available. Kids grab bags are also available for a $5 donation. There are lots of good stuff available such as lottery tickets, gifts cards, tools, food and gag gifts. Kids grab bags will also be available for $2.
The United Methodist Church of Latrobe Youth Group will provide the food. The group is raising money for its many youth activities, so please support them.
This event is for the whole family, including grandparents, aunts, uncles and older siblings, and you may bring your neighbors, too; however, only 12-year-old children and under pay registration and receive freebies!
* * *
The Bradenville Easter Egg Hunt is back!
Children 12 years and younger may participate in the egg hunt, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at the Bradenville playground.
Admission is free, and the Easter Bunny will make an appearance.
In addition, donations will be accepted to help fill the eggs with candy for the Chinese raffle.
* * *
The Derry Area Youth Athletic Association (DAYAA) will be hosting a Easter Egg Hunt at its soccer field, located at 515 Huffman Lane in Derry Township, from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 3.
There will be a ton of eggs scattered across the field with prizes and goodies!
Areas of the field will be divided into different age groups.
Cost of the event is $3 per child. There will be a Chinese auction, 50/50 tickets and a concession stand. All proceeds benefit DAYAA soccer organization.
The Easter Bunny will also be on hand for pictures. Keep on Kickin’!
* * *
The Knights of Columbus of St. Martin/St. Joseph parishes are having their delicious Fish Fry every Friday from noon to 6 p.m. during Lent, except Good Friday. The Fish Fry began March 4 and is takeout only. To order, call 724-694-6192.
Menu items include baked or fried fish dinners, fish sandwiches, and some a la carte choices. There will also be a Bake Sale available to benefit the Knights. The full menu can be seen on the website at stmartinstjoseph.org.
* * *
The Derry Presbyterian Church Deacons are selling Peanut Butter Melt-A-Way Easter Eggs this year. The eggs can be purchased at Lynda’s Hair Boutique in Derry and at The Pizza Barn near Blairsville. Eggs come in milk, white and dark chocolate. A 1-pound box is $15, and a half-pound box is $8. For more information or questions, you may call the church office at 724-694-5710.
These next three messages are from Derry First United Methodist Church:
The Derry First United Methodist Church, located at 311 N. Ligonier St. in Derry, will not be hosting its monthly Ladies Lunch in March or April due to the Derry Area Lenten Luncheons and Holy Week. We hope to see you in May!
* * *
The Derry First United Methodist Church will be holding its Monthly Boro Boys Breakfast at 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 15. Cost of the breakfast is $7. Please contact Rich at 724-694-9528 to reserve your seat.
* * *
The Derry First United Methodist Church will be hosting a Craft and Vendor Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 26. Crafters and vendors are still being accepted. Contact 724-694-8333 for more information.
Following the Vendor Show on March 26, Derry First United Methodist will host a Spaghetti Dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. in the social hall. This will be an eat-in or takeout dinner. Dinner includes spaghetti, meatballs, salad, roll and cake! Cost for the dinner is $7. You may call the church office to reserve a dinner now at 724-694-8333.
* * *
You can help support the students of Derry Area High School by submitting donations for their upcoming prom. KIND of Derry is accepting donations of prom dresses and tuxes. Drop off donations at the Derry Area High School main office during school hours.
* * *
This year’s Derry Area High School musical, “Working,” will be held March 18-20 at the middle school auditorium. The musical features music by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Stephen Schwartz & James Taylor and highlights interviews from diverse American workers (the schoolteacher, the waitress, the ironworker, the mason and many more)! For ticket information or to purchase, go to https://www.dasd.us/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=2015836&type=d&pREC_ID=2100447. Or, simply go to the school district homepage and click on the link.
* * *
The Derry Future Farmers of America (FFA) Benefit Auction is back!
The auction will be held Thursday, March 24, at the Derry Area High School cafeteria, on the high school campus, located at 982 N. Chestnut St. Ext.
The doors will open at 5 p.m., while the auction will begin at 6 p.m.
For more information contact Roy Campbell at 724-694-1401, ext. 3112, the Ag/Hort Complex at Derry Area High School at 724-694-1401, ext. 3112.
Auctioneer for the evening is Dale Reed.
* * *
Mark your calendars for The Latrobe Center for Active Adults CASH Bingo, Saturday, March 26, at 15 Avenue C, Latrobe. Doors open at noon with lunch being served at that time. Bingo starts at 1 p.m. The cost is $20 for an admission packet and includes lunch. Extra packets are available for $5. There will also be chances on baskets, a 50/50 drawing, specials and door prizes. Sign-up is recommended but not required. Please stop in or call Colleen (724-539-0237).
* * *
The Caldwell Memorial Library, located in the Derry Area High School, 982 N. Chestnut St. Ext., Derry, continues to serve the community. The library hours are Monday, Wednesday and Thursday 4 to 8 p.m. Please visit and enjoy what our community library has to offer.
According to the Friends of Caldwell Library, plans have begun for their annual Community Fund Drive. Letters will be mailed in March to local businesses and past community donors. Anyone wanting to donate to the Friends of Caldwell Memorial Library annual Fund Drive, may send their donation to Friends of Caldwell Memorial Library, ℅ Derry Area School District, ATTN: Brenda Bitz, 982 N. Chestnut St. Ext., Derry, PA 15627. The Friends appreciate all community support.
Plans are also being made for the Palmer Summer Reading Program, “Oceans of Possibilities,” beginning in June. More information will be coming as plans progress.
* * *
Children who are 5 years old on or before Aug. 29, 2022, the first day of the 2022-23 school year, are eligible to start kindergarten in the Derry Area School District. Please visit the district homepage (dasd.us) and click on the registration button to begin the enrollment process for your child. The button is located on the left-hand side of the screen on the menus.
* * *
The Barbara Thompson Early Literacy Center is enrolling for next fall’s 2022-23 school year. If you would like to enroll your young learner, call today; don’t delay. The Literacy Center offers preschool for 3s turning 4 and pre-kindergarten for 4s plus. There are a few morning spots still available and some afternoon spots. These programs are designed to help your kiddos gain both social and academic knowledge to prepare for kindergarten all while having fun and loving learning. For more info or to enroll, call 724-694-2514 or email msliva@dasd.us.
* * *
Applications are being accepted for a seasonal summer pool manager at Derry Community Pool. The seasonal position will be from May through September 2022. The position will be approximately 32 hours per week.
Duties include hiring, supervising and scheduling staff. Other duties consist of day-to-day financial operations, including but not limited to concession supply and inventory, management of financial operations with detailed maintenance of daily receipts and payables journals/budget, as well as biweekly submission of payroll hours to the borough office.
The position requires some aquatics and/or pool management experience, with some food service experience preferred. Lifeguard, CPR, AED and pool chemical certifications are also a plus, as well as Serve Safe certifications for the concessions area.
The position will report to the pool committee on a weekly basis, as well as interacting with staff and pool patrons. Candidates must have the ability to work flexible hours, including weekends. A background check is required. Resumes will be accepted until March 30.
Resumes should be forwarded to the Derry Borough office, 114 E. Second Ave., Derry, PA 15627, or by faxing 724-694-9252.
* * *
Have a great St. Patrick’s Day next Thursday!
* * *
Derry Diary items may be emailed to Liberoni@aol.com.
