It comes with a heavy heart writing this column knowing that a dear friend of ours has passed away. As you may know, Steve Gaul went to be with the Lord on Wednesday afternoon.
Steve owned and operated Gaul’s Gutter Cleaning/Power Washing. In addition, He worked at Pace Industries Airo Division for 30 years. He was also a U.S. Army veteran.
Steve fought a long, tough battle to the very end. He was loved by many and will be sadly missed.
***
The 2023 Summer Concert Series kicks off 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Derry Area School District Foundation Amphitheater & Art Gallery, located on the Derry Area School District campus. Tonight’s concert features an Elvis Tribute by Jim Felix.
The concert schedule is as follows: June 23, The Wally Gingers Orchestra – 1940 Big Band Sound; July 14, Blairsville Community Band featuring Dave Brozeski; July 28, Summer Band with Matt Roble, and Patsy Cline Tribute with Cathi Rhodes, and Aug. 11, Whole Lotta Shakin’ Going on with Lee Alverson, featuring hits from various artists including Jerry Lee Lewis, Elvis, Little Richard and the Beatles.
In case of inclement weather, the concert will be canceled. The decision to cancel the concert will be made by 4 p.m. the day of the concert and will be posted on the following website: dasd.us > Our District > Foundation > Special Programs > Amphitheater.
Refreshments will be provided by Elegant Catering. There will be a 50/50 drawing, and donations will be accepted.
***
Derry Borough announced Wednesday that North Chestnut Street (state Route 1041) will be under paving construction beginning Thursday, June 8, through June 15, from state Route 217 through to state Route 982. The borough is asking everyone to please not park on North Chestnut Street during these days as the contractor will need the road cleared for their work. The borough thanks you in advance.
***
Summer Band returns! Any students entering grades 5-8 in the 2023-24 school year are invited to participate in Summer Band. The program has seven sessions starting June 12 and culminates with a performance as the opening act for the Summer Amphitheater Series Concert Friday, July 28. This program is a great way to keep playing throughout the summer, or get a head start on next school year for any student new to band. The cost of the program is $25 per student. There will be snacks provided at every session, dinner before the concert July 28, and each student will receive a Summer Band T-shirt!
For more information and to register, visit www.derryband.com/summerband.
***
The Friends of Caldwell Memorial Library will be having its 16th Annual Used Book and Basket Raffle sale from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 12, through Thursday, June 15, at Caldwell Memorial Library, located in the Derry Area High School, 988 N. Chestnut St. Ext. Price will range from 25 cents to $1.
A preview sale (admission fee of $5 for the first choice of used books) will be held Saturday, June 10, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The sale will continue from Monday, June 12, through Thursday, June 15, from 3 to 8 p.m. There will also be an ongoing basket raffle throughout the book sale.
The prices of books are: adult books, 50 cents to $1; children’s books, 25 to 50 cents. There will be a clearance sale Thursday, June 15, 3 to 7 p.m., for a $5 bag of books. The basket winners will be drawn Thursday, June 15.
***
The 2023 Derry Township Playground Program is set to begin June 12 and continue through Aug. 11. Locations for this years’ activities are Johns Field in New Derry (9:30 to 11:30 a.m.); Derry Community Park (9:30 to 11:30 a.m.); Bacher Playground in New Alexandria (12:30 to 2:30 p.m.), and Brenizer Community Park (12:30 to 2:30 p.m.). All four locations will offer the program Monday through Thursday. Dates and locations are subject to change due to inclement weather conditions and participation. The free program is for children ages 5-13, and offers crafts, coloring, sports, games and tournaments. For more information, call 724-739-2059.
***
Kingston Veteran’s and Sportsman’s Club, located at 138 Kingston Club Road in Latrobe (Derry Township), is hosting a Twilight Farmers Market from 4 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday, beginning June 7 and ending Oct. 11.
(No market the week of June 14 because of a previously scheduled event taking place at the club.) The club is looking for vendors of all kinds.
For more information and to obtain a form, you may message Anita Orazio Kahl on Facebook or email akahl352@gmail.com.
In addition, Kahl mentioned that there are free crochet classes at the Kingston Vets club every other Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m.
***
Just a friendly reminder to Derry Borough residents. The burning of leaves and debris, in the borough, is permitted Monday, Thursday and Saturday between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. Burning during heavy winds is not permitted.
Take extreme caution as of this week! The weather has been very dry, with no rain in the near forecast. View the burning ordinance at: https://newalexpa.org/borough-hall/planning-and-inspections/code-of-ordinances/outdoor-burning/
Please be careful and safe.
***
The 50-year reunion of Derry volleyball will be held at the Cooperstown Events Center beginning at 5 p.m. July 8. For reservations, contact retired coach Rich Schall at 724-537-4391 no later than June 22.
***
Hillside United Methodist Church is in need of monetary donations or volunteered services to ensure the continuing existence of its cemetery. Donations may be sent to Hillside United Methodist Church, 279 Old Route 217, Derry, PA 15627. Any interested parties may contact 724-694-5446 for more information.
***
Save the date! The Derry Area Historical Society Ice Cream Social, sponsored by Barkley’s, is set for 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 26, at the Fulton House, located at 357 Pittsburgh St., New Derry.
***
The Barbara Thompson Early Literacy Center is hiring a preschool aide for this fall! Call or email for more information. 724-694-2514 or msliva@dasd.us.
***
Congratulations to two fifth-grade Grandview Elementary School students who recently were presented with the Good Citizenship Award. Mia Schmeling and Parker Thomas were recognized for their display of character, leadership, scholarship, acceptance of responsibility and concern for community.
Lastly, the new members of Derry Area School District’s Spanish Honor Society were inducted May 30, at Don Patron’s Mexican restaurant. New members include Jaime Fury, Payton Donovan, Jaden Geary, Gabrielle Sisak, Bryce McNichol and Kayla Enos.
***
Derry Diary items may be emailed to Liberoni@aol.com.
