As you might have already heard, the weather was considered too sporadic by the Derry Area School District administration for Wednesday’s graduation ceremony, and for the safety of everyone involved, the commencement has been postponed until 7 p.m. Friday, June 4.
Seniors are to report to the middle school auditorium at 6 p.m. for commencement preparation. Please contact the high school main office if you have any questions.
Ready for playground? The Derry Township Playground Program Kicks off Monday, June 7, and runs through Friday, Aug. 6.
Locations and corresponding times of availability include: New Derry, John’s Field, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.; Derry Community Park, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.; New Alexandria, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., and Brenizer, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. All four locations will offer the program each Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Dates and locations are subject to change because of weather and participation. The free program is for children ages 5 to 13, and offers crafts, coloring, sports, games and tournaments. For more information, call 724-694-8835.
The 2021 playground staff includes Justin Huss, Dom DeLuca, Jason Geary, Onreey Stewart, Riley Watson, Olexei Nuttal, Kamryn Kelly, Sarah Ackerman and Kylie Sliva.
Because of unfortunate circumstances and needed repairs at the outdoor Derry Community Pool, the pool opening date will be pushed back for at least two weeks for maintenance work to be completed. Please look for a follow-up posting once the repair is completed we will issue a new date for the pool opening for the summer season.
Congratulations to Derry Area Middle School students who recently participated in the Virtual Westmoreland County STEM Design Challenge hosted by the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit.
Derry Area Middle School’s team received second place in the Middle School Division. Teams were tasked with creating a product that they will use in their home that would make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Members include John Kerin, Ben Fetter, Brennan Borbonus, Matthew Harskowitch, Reed Razza and teacher Jennifer Welty.
This message was sent in from the All-American Baseball Center:
“All-American Baseball Center will be holding 2021 fall baseball tryouts for players ages 8 to 17. Our program focuses is on the development of youth players both on and off the field. Our goal is to provide an avenue for player to play college baseball and succeed when they are adults.
“All-American Baseball wants to provide an opportunity for all players to grow and train with our professional instructors and coaches.
“Tryouts will be held on various dates throughout the summer. Tryouts are free for all players.
“During the tryout, players will go through a workout with our coaches and staff where they will be evaluated on there running, hitting, fielding, and pitching. Players will also receive instruction from our staff during the tryout. Our goal is to provide a memorable experience for all players, even if you decide not to play with us.”
“Players are trying out for a position in All-American Baseball program, we do not decided teams until after the fall season.
“To register for a tryout date, visit the All-American Baseball Center website.”
What to expect for fall:
- 8u — 13u: two to three practices per week and four tournaments throughout the fall.
- 14u — 17u: two to three practices per week, showcase games on weekends, college recruiting opportunities.
- Pricing for fall: 10u — 12u, $450; 13u, $550; 14u-16u, $600, and 17u, $800.
“All Tryouts will be located at our indoor training facility at All-American Fieldhouse, 1 Racquet Lane, Monroeville.
“If you have any questions regarding tryouts, or our program, please feel free to contact us at 412-380-7000 or email us at info@aab.network.”
A sub sale to benefit Hillside Methodist Church in memory of June Kellerman Ehman will be held 9 a.m. June 12. Cost of the subs are $9, and they can be purchased at Taylor Trucking-Torrance Road, Blairsville Tractor Supply and Derry Laundromat.
The Derry Area School District School Picnic will be held June 16 at Del Grosso’s Park in Tipton. A voucher will be required at the gate to receive discounted prices. Vouchers are only good on June 16.
Vouchers will be available in the offices of Grandview Elementary, Derry Area Middle School and Derry Area High School.
- A voucher plus is $5.50 (gives access to rides).
- A voucher plus is $15 (gives access to rides and Laguna Splash Water Park). Note, anyone entering the waterpark is required to pay $15.50.
- If you do not have a voucher, the regular price is $31.95.
- Admittance is free only if you do not plan to ride or enter the waterpark.
- Derry Area School District has access to Pavilion No. 4. This can be used as a meeting place for parents and children, or just a place to sit and enjoy your dinner.
- No tickets will be sold in advance.
Barbara Phillips writes in with an important announcement:
“Just wanted to let everyone know, it’s not too early to be thinking about Derry’s Great Garage Sales Days scheduled for Aug. 6-7. As you do your spring cleaning, separate those items for sale out and price them now, so as to save a lot of time come yard sale day. We had a successful event last year with lots of sellers and buyers and hope to see more of the same this year.”
The Keystone Farmers Market is coming back. Stay tuned for more information as Derry Area Revitalization Corporation (DARCee) brings the market back the beach parking lot at Keystone State Park. The farmers market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Sunday and runs from June through September.
The Community United Presbyterian Church in New Alexandria will be participating in the town-wide yard sale on June 12. As you do “spring cleaning” and have items you would like to donate, we are now scheduling times for drop-off. Please call Pete 724-668-7979, Marsha 724-639-9610 or Margaret 724-668-7975 to schedule a time. TVs computers or electronics won’t be accepted.
The Derry Area School District Foundation has announced its 2021 summer concert series.
This year’s series kicks off with the Glass City Swing Band on June 11, followed by an Elton John Tribute by Lee Alverson on June 25.
The series continues on July 9 with the Blairsville Community Band and July 23 featuring the Kiski Valley Community Band. The concert series wraps up on Aug. 13, with a Neil Diamond Tribute by Chris Denem.
All concerts begin at 6:30 p.m.
In addition, food trucks will be on hand. They include Lynn’s Franks, Kettle Corn Clinic and Kona Ice.
In case of inclement weather, the concert will be canceled. The decision to cancel the concert will be made by 4 p.m. the day of the concert and will be posted on the following website: https://www.dasd.us/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=2049757&type=d&pREC_ID=2118380.Lastly, refreshments will be available and donations will be accepted.
Derry Railroad Days is scheduled to take place Sept. 18-19. Stay tuned for more information and don’t forget to mark your calendars.
Vendors and sponsors can receive the appropriate forms by visiting the Derry Railroad Days Facebook page and clicking on the vendor and sponsor links.
The Village at Chestnut Highlands Condo Community and Derry Township is hosting a garage sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 11-12. Some items that will be sold include tools, sewing machines, electric keyboards, furniture, décor, household items and something for everyone.
Have a great weekend!
Derry Diary items may be emailed to liberoni@aol.com.
