Sophia Mazzoni, a sophomore at Derry Area High School, has been selected as the Pennsylvania State Track and Field Coaches Association All-State Selection for girls javelin. This recognition is a testament to her hard work and dedication to the sport.
Mazzoni’s head coach, Mark Curcio, credits her success to her commitment to hard work.
“Sophia is an extremely hard worker,” Curcio said. “She has put in countless hours of practice and shown great dedication to her craft. Her success is well-deserved.”
Mazzoni’s impressive track record speaks for itself. She was the 2023 WPIAL javelin champion and the 2023 PIAA javelin runner-up. These accomplishments demonstrate her skill and talent in the javelin event.
Sophia’s recognition as the Pennsylvania State Track and Field Coaches Association All-State Selection for girls javelin is a great achievement. Her hard work and dedication have paid off, and she serves as an inspiration to other young athletes. Congratulations, Sophia!
***
Congratulations to Derry Area School District student Coriana Wightman, who received third place in the fourth-grade division at the Raytheon Technologies National Invention Convention. The competition was held June 9 in Dearborn, Michigan. Every year, The Henry Ford hosts the Raytheon Technologies Invention Convention U.S. Nationals, which feature student inventors selected from thousands who participate in state and local invention competitions. Qualified inventions have the chance to win over 80 awards in categories such as grade level, industry and patent applications, which include cash prizes and scholarships.
***
Derry’s Great Garage Sales Days are Aug. 4-5. You do not need to be signed up to sell, however, if you want to be included in the printed and online list, please contact Barbara Phillips.
Barbara can be contacted either through the Facebook page Derry’s Great Garage Sale, or by email at plainjanelittlefork@gmail.com or call 724-640-2752. There is no charge to sign up.
***
The 2023 Summer Concert Series continues 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 14, with the Blairsville Community Band featuring Dave Brozeski at the Derry Area School District Foundation Amphitheater & Art Gallery, located on the Derry Area School District campus.
The concert series schedule is as follows: July 28, Summer Band with Matt Roble, and Patsy Cline Tribute with Cathi Rhodes, and Aug. 11, Whole Lotta Shakin’ Going On with Lee Alverson, featuring hits from various artists including Jerry Lee Lewis, Elvis, Little Richard and the Beatles.
In case of inclement weather, the concert will be canceled. The decision to cancel the concert will be made by 4 p.m. the day of the concert and will be posted on the following website: dasd.us – Our District – Foundation – Special Programs – Amphitheater.
Refreshments will be provided by Elegant Catering. There will be a 50/50 drawing, and donations will be accepted.
***
Don’t forget to mark your calendar for some upcoming events in Derry.
The Derry Agricultural Fair will be held July 9-15 at the fairground located outside of New Derry. Admission is $5 per person children 4 and under get in free. Next up is Derry’s Great Garage Sale slated for Aug. 4-5 in Derry Borough and surrounding areas. On Aug. 6, the DARCee car show will take place at the Derry Community Park in Derry Borough, and lastly, Derry Railroad Days is scheduled for Sept. 16-17 in Derry Borough.
***
Kingston Veteran’s and Sportsman’s Club, located at 138 Kingston Club Road in Latrobe (Derry Township), is hosting a Twilight Farmers Market from 4 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday through Oct. 11. The club is looking for vendors of all kinds.
For more information and to obtain a form, you may message Anita Orazio Kahl on Facebook or email akahl352@gmail.com.
In addition, Kahl mentioned that there are free crochet classes at the Kingston Vets club every other Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m.
***
Just a friendly reminder to Derry Borough residents. The burning of leaves and debris, in the borough, is permitted Monday, Thursday and Saturday between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. Burning during heavy winds is not permitted. Please be careful and safe.
***
The 50-year reunion of Derry volleyball will be held at the Cooperstown Events Center beginning at 5 p.m. July 8. For reservations, contact retired coach Rich Schall at 724-537-4391.
***
Hillside United Methodist Church is in need of monetary donations or volunteered services to ensure the continuing existence of its cemetery. Donations may be sent to Hillside United Methodist Church, 279 Old Route 217, Derry, PA 15627. Any interested parties may contact 724-694-5446 for more information.
***
Just a friendly reminder from Barbara Phillips: please remember, outside food is not allowed at the pool. Pavilion rentals are allowed cake or cupcakes. Private parties are the only exception.
***
Congratulations to the Derry Area High School Student of the Month winners for the 2022-23 school year. Students who won are Zachary Panichelle, Kaden Weiers, Gage Nicholson, Carter Schaffer, Paige King, Mallory Hudson, Edward Beich, Emma Sabo, Lydia Kiser, Bella Speirs, Ayslinn Humberger, Sierra Blystone, James Brandonio, Julia Omlor, Allie Chamberlain, Brylea Borbonus, Maizie Legge, Jaime Fury, Dylan Rhoades, Owen Beard, Chaeli Keenan, Zachary Cramer, Cameron Smith and Mykenzie Mahkovic.
***
Have a great weekend!
***
Derry Diary items may be emailed to Liberoni@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.